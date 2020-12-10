The Flinger Race Pro Clip mudguards provide excellent coverage for temporary fixtures, turning any bike into a 'winter' bike. They are simple and quick to fit and remove, so there is even the option to take them on and off depending on the weather. They are robustly built and there is is very little noise when riding.
Mudguards are an absolute essential for cycling on British roads, and while nothing can beat a set of full-length bolt-on guards with storm flaps for coverage, many bikes these days – particularly those built for performance – don't come with the necessary eyelets to attach traditional guards. This is where the market for clip-on guards has grown, and while they will always be a compromise they can reduce the need for an extra bike – and in the case of the Flinger Race Pro Clip perform exceptionally well.
> Find your nearest dealer here
I approach the fitting of any mudguard with a degree of trepidation (memories of days spent hacksaw in hand 'micro-adjusting' my old SKS Chromoplastics), but my skepticism was unwarranted when it came to the Flingers. Loosen the brake bolt, slide on the metal clips and retighten and all the 'hard' work's over. Slide the guards onto each end of the clips and attach the stays using the supplied rubber bands and you're done.
You can adjust the length of the stays using the simple thumb-crew barrel adjuster, between 394 and 514mm, meaning the polycarbonate guard can be adjusted to suit almost any road bike.
My Look has been my bike of choice for a good many years now, and although the introduction of 25mm tyres is planned for next summer, this year it has still been wearing suitable old-school 23mm Continentals. As such there is bags of clearance everywhere, except at the front edge of the front guard, which got me wondering exactly how this would fare with 32mm rubber, which is the claimed upper limit.
On my wife's Felt they accommodated a set of 28mm Michelins, but still left me unsure about that upper limit, especially on a tight frame. They are so easy to fit, however, that it wouldn't cost you much in time to find out... just check the returns policy before you buy.
Out on the road I was impressed by how well the Race Pro Clip guards work. Convinced before setting off for the first time that there would be some rattling over rough ground, particularly behind the seat tube, I am delighted to report that this was not the case, and that the guards are still very quiet several weeks later.
Coverage for you as the rider is excellent, though the lack of a storm flap on the front guard does see some muck find its way through to your feet and bottom bracket. At the back you're in no danger of getting wet, though anyone riding in your wheel won't be able to say the same. They are a lot better than following someone with no mudguards, though, or someone with any other clip-on guard I can think of.
There are gaps in the protection for your bike around the brake bridges, of course, but even here the metal clips offer some coverage and none of the spray makes its way through to you.
At £54.99 these mudguards are priced towards the top end for clip-ons, but if you can run to it they easily deliver on that upper market positioning. The coverage truly is very good, and just as crucially, fitting and removal really is very easy, despite the extra security of being attached at the brake bridge.
> 9 top survival tips for cycling in the rain
Given the SKS Raceblade Pro Stealths come in at the same price, and the SKS Raceblade Pros just a fiver less, but offer less coverage and less stability, the Flinger Pro Race Clips offer excellent performance and fine value for money.
Verdict
Clip-on mudguards that offer excellent performance and stability in an easy-to-fit package
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Flinger Race Pro Clip Mudguards
Size tested: For 700C x 18-32
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Quick-fit mudguards for race bikes without eyelets for standard guards.
Flinger says, 'Quick-fit, quick release performance mudguards for all season use. Fitted or removed in only a few minutes, no mudguard eyelets are required to fit these guards, so they are perfect for all road bikes, including those with close clearance frames."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Flinger lists:
SUITABLE FOR: 700 x 18-32c
MATERIAL: Lightweight polycarbonate construction
STAYS: Thumb-lock, quick adjust alloy stays, 5mm to 8mm
PROFILE: Compatible with modern frames and brake calipers
IN THE BOX: Guards are partially assembled for speedy fitting, plus full fitting kit included
FRAME COMPATIBILITY: No mudguard eyelets required
STAY EXTENSION: 394-514mm
FRONT GUARD LENGTH: 780mm
REAR GUARD LENGTH: 930mm
WARRANTY: 5 YEARS
WEIGHT: 420g (pair)
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Much sturdier and more stable than expected.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
They are straightforward to fit and do a good job of keeping the worst of the wet at bay, but extensions would be needed front and back for total coverage.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for value:
6/10
They're the same price as the SKS Raceblade Pro Stealths, if a fiver more than the non-Stealths, but extend both sides of the brake bridge and so offer better coverage.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
As well as you could hope for clip-on guards.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The easily adjustable stays, quick fitting and removal, and the surprisingly sturdy construction.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
They won't stop anyone riding behind you from copping a soaking, and a storm flap on the front guard would be nice for your feet and bottom bracket.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
The Flingers are the same price as SKS's range-topping Raceblade Pro Stealths, while Crud's Roadracer Mk3s (£39.99) come in cheaper. Neither of those options offers the same amount of coverage as the Flingers, though.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? No, I prefer full guards on the winter bike and only using the nice bike in good weather!
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
They're excellent: easy to fit, surprisingly robust and offer a good deal of protection. Only fully fitted mudguards on a bike with compatible eyelets would get you better coverage, so if your frame requires clip-ons you won't find better.
Age: 46 Height: 177cm Weight: 70kg
I usually ride: Genesis Equilibrium My best bike is: Look 585
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every week I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, The nursery run!
It is so weird that the Americans just accept road issues like this as tragic accidents (because the driver was not speeding or on drink/ drugs.)...
Troll's about to start whining about being called a victim blamer....
You have just described why people will continue to own and use private cars rather than DCS.
Do we know what arose from the "constructive criticism" tweet? thoughts on what the best response (if any) to it might be?...
I fitted these to my ageing Rose Pro2000 last winter. I'm very pleased with them....
The wheels kill it, but with the right build those ST style paint jobs are classic, well loved by colnago fans
Rim brakes fail too. One bike shop fitted brake blocks backwards to a pals mountain bike. Almost zero stopping power on steep hills - he could...
You'd think this would be fairly easy to implement really - as ever it's not the falling that hurts, it's the landing, and the high-speed slides...
I too wanted to see more of the business end.
If by 'missed a trick' you mean lost the opportunity to respond to the consultation, then yes, I'm afraid so - it closed on 22 Nov....