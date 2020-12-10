The Flinger Race Pro Clip mudguards provide excellent coverage for temporary fixtures, turning any bike into a 'winter' bike. They are simple and quick to fit and remove, so there is even the option to take them on and off depending on the weather. They are robustly built and there is is very little noise when riding.

Mudguards are an absolute essential for cycling on British roads, and while nothing can beat a set of full-length bolt-on guards with storm flaps for coverage, many bikes these days – particularly those built for performance – don't come with the necessary eyelets to attach traditional guards. This is where the market for clip-on guards has grown, and while they will always be a compromise they can reduce the need for an extra bike – and in the case of the Flinger Race Pro Clip perform exceptionally well.

I approach the fitting of any mudguard with a degree of trepidation (memories of days spent hacksaw in hand 'micro-adjusting' my old SKS Chromoplastics), but my skepticism was unwarranted when it came to the Flingers. Loosen the brake bolt, slide on the metal clips and retighten and all the 'hard' work's over. Slide the guards onto each end of the clips and attach the stays using the supplied rubber bands and you're done.

You can adjust the length of the stays using the simple thumb-crew barrel adjuster, between 394 and 514mm, meaning the polycarbonate guard can be adjusted to suit almost any road bike.

My Look has been my bike of choice for a good many years now, and although the introduction of 25mm tyres is planned for next summer, this year it has still been wearing suitable old-school 23mm Continentals. As such there is bags of clearance everywhere, except at the front edge of the front guard, which got me wondering exactly how this would fare with 32mm rubber, which is the claimed upper limit.

On my wife's Felt they accommodated a set of 28mm Michelins, but still left me unsure about that upper limit, especially on a tight frame. They are so easy to fit, however, that it wouldn't cost you much in time to find out... just check the returns policy before you buy.

Out on the road I was impressed by how well the Race Pro Clip guards work. Convinced before setting off for the first time that there would be some rattling over rough ground, particularly behind the seat tube, I am delighted to report that this was not the case, and that the guards are still very quiet several weeks later.

Coverage for you as the rider is excellent, though the lack of a storm flap on the front guard does see some muck find its way through to your feet and bottom bracket. At the back you're in no danger of getting wet, though anyone riding in your wheel won't be able to say the same. They are a lot better than following someone with no mudguards, though, or someone with any other clip-on guard I can think of.

There are gaps in the protection for your bike around the brake bridges, of course, but even here the metal clips offer some coverage and none of the spray makes its way through to you.

At £54.99 these mudguards are priced towards the top end for clip-ons, but if you can run to it they easily deliver on that upper market positioning. The coverage truly is very good, and just as crucially, fitting and removal really is very easy, despite the extra security of being attached at the brake bridge.

Given the SKS Raceblade Pro Stealths come in at the same price, and the SKS Raceblade Pros just a fiver less, but offer less coverage and less stability, the Flinger Pro Race Clips offer excellent performance and fine value for money.

Verdict

Clip-on mudguards that offer excellent performance and stability in an easy-to-fit package

