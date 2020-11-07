The Fidlock TWIST Toolbox offers very handy storage thanks to its quick and clever magnetic mounting system, plus it's a good size and doesn't rattle. The lack of waterproofing is a pretty significant issue unless you like rusty tools, though, and it's expensive compared to regular cage-mounted tool cases.

The beauty of a tool box that uses your cage mounts lies in its simple, accessible nature and typically low cost. Which kind of makes it hard to argue a case for Fidlock's latest offering.

The TWIST toolbox is essentially a bag that you would fit into your bottle cage, only it gets its own mounting that bolts there instead. Powerful magnets hold the toolbox securely in two grooves, and as the name suggests, a quick twist snaps it back out.

It's a very neat and easy to use system. Is it any easier or quicker than removing a bag from a bottle cage? Not really.

The 500ml capacity means there's plenty of space for the essentials, and the single mesh side compartment proves great for keys, cards, energy bars and the like. On the other side, a double-sided flat mount allows you strap down things like CO2 inflators or tyre levers. The case is just long enough to fit a mini pump on the underside too.

Each accessory is held firmly in place with elasticated loops, so finding and removing what you want is quick and easy.

Fidlock claims this can take phones, but at around 6.5cm internally it isn't wide enough for today's whoppers. What's more, the box tapers to just 5.2cm as it deepens, so in reality the pocket is narrower still. Even the smallest phone I have in my household – my wife's 2020 iPhone SE with a 4.7-inch screen – will only just fit.

You could sandwich a phone in the central section, but that puts it right behind the zip and there's a reason, which I'll get to in a minute, that you might not want to do that.

The outer of the toolbox is a semi-rigid thermoplastic polyurethane – much like the Giant Tool Capsule we tested over a year ago – and it feels pretty tough. And while the slightly stiff full length zip hangs freely and can wobble, it doesn't rattle or make any noise.

No doubt this material is waterproof as claimed, but since the zip – the biggest entry point for water – isn't waterproof, the bag is basically a sieve. A two minute test with a hose sprinkler had the contents soaking wet, along with the base of the bag.

You need a dry bag for your tools and valuables, though that will of course interfere with the storage pocket and loops. This seems a major oversight.

Value

It's expensive next to regular cage mounted bags too, though of course you don't have to factor in the separate cost of a cage here, as the mount is included.

Cages are pretty cheap, though – the Zefal Pulse A2 is £7.99 – while tool bags to fit them are much cheaper too.

That Giant Tool Capsule for instance, is one of the priciest we've reviewed recently at £16.99, and it offers proper waterproofing. Meanwhile the medium-sized Topeak Escape Pod is a sturdy, waterproof and even cheaper option at just £11.99.

Overall

While the magnetic mount and internal design of the Fidlock TWIST Toolbox are impressive, it won't protect your tools (or anything else) from much more than a very light shower. It's also far more expensive than many cage-mounted bottles that will.

Verdict

Some great features, but lack of waterproofing and high price overshadow them

