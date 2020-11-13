Bontrager Women’s Circuit Wind Vest

The Bontrager Circuit Women's Wind Vest is an effective, packable, high-vis solution for riding in the wind. Just bear in mind the cut is distinctly feminine – one to try before you buy, or check the returns policy...

First off, I'd suggest you go up if you're between sizes. According to Bontrager's size guide I'm a small chest-wise and a medium waist-wise, and I should probably have tested a medium not a small. It was actually fine around my waist, chest and shoulder area, but tight around the ribcage when on the bike. It's not me in the photos, by the way, that's Tass, who would probably take a large – it's definitely not that tight on me. The vest is labelled as 'fitted', which it is.

The body length is great, with a good drop at the rear. Bontrager has done away with the cord adjustment that featured on previous Circuit Vests, replacing it with a robust, elasticated hem (the website appears to have some outdated information on it with regards to this and a chest pocket). The vest stays firmly in place – no flapping, even in the windiest of weather.

I found the collar height great for colder days. It's a snug fit without being constrictive. There is a decent zip guard here too, though you can't see it in our pics.

The vest offers good protection against the wind for your core – it's been great in the recent weather – but it doesn't stand up to much rain. Bontrager claims it's water resistant, but it doesn't handle anything more than a squally shower.

I'd say breathability is pretty good. Granted, if you are putting in an effort you're probably going to start sweating sooner than you would without the vest, but that's the pay-off for the wind protection it offers.

The zip has a substantial windflap behind it to prevent draughts creeping in, and the zipper itself has a sizeable toggle, attached to a long cord; it's easy to locate and pull, even with a gloved hand. I frequently found myself unzipping the vest to promote ventilation – it's smooth running and easy to manage while riding.

The vest certainly can't be knocked on the visibility stakes. I tested the 'radioactive yellow', and it also comes in 'radioactive pink'. You shouldn't go unnoticed in either option. As the days shorten and we're treated to generally dull conditions weather-wise, I'd say this is a big plus.

The rear pocket is roomy and well placed; you don't have to be double jointed to reach round and unzip it (the zipper is the same type as the main one). Bontrager has included a headphone port in the upper left corner too.

The pocket doubles up as a storage pouch, albeit a rather generous one – the vest actually packs down much smaller than the pouch. The fabric scrunches up well and I rarely made use of the pouch when on the go, I just rolled it up and shoved it straight into a rear pocket.

Overall, the vest is really well made, with tidy, professional looking seams and stitching. There's even a loop at the neckline for hanging it up.

I'd say it's reasonably priced for the quality on offer, though, as ever, there are cheaper options out there. Siobhan tested Decathlon's Van Rysel RC500 Windproof Gilet last year and really liked it. It doesn't offer the visibility of the Bontrager, but even at this season's price, it's half the cost.

Other female-specific cut gilets with a high-vis element are available but cost more: Proviz's Reflect360 gilet is £55, and Stolen Goat offers something similar for £65.

Overall, if you refuse to stop riding outdoors when the cold winds kick in and the weather turns pretty dull, this vest will serve you well. You're getting a functional, well-made bit of kit for your money, just be aware of the cut and sizing.

Verdict

Striking protection for the core on windy and dull (but not too wet) days

