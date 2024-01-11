The Exposure Strada Mk12 RS has had a lumen boost over its predecessor, turning an already impressive light into an even better one. It might be pricey, but it's a very complete package offering excellent performance, reliability and exceptional build quality. For more options, check out our guide to the best front bike lights.

Since I reviewed the Mk11 AKTiv version at the beginning of last year, the Strada RS has seen a boost of 150 lumens at maximum power, and that, to be honest, is the only real change.

That sounds like I'm saying Exposure has been a bit lazy in terms of updates for this to warrant the Mk12 moniker, but to be fair the MK11 was such a good light that an extra bit of brightness is the cherry on the top.

In terms of that illumination, 1,450 lumens might not sound that heady in comparison to other headline-grabbing totals advertised by some brands, but that is measured lumens – not just a figure created by adding together the individual outputs of each LED.

The other key is that Exposure knows how to deliver that light up the road effectively and efficiently thanks to well-designed beam patterns.

If you do want more output, the Strada is available in a 1,700-lumen SB – Super Bright – version which I've also been reviewing.

Like the SB, the RS uses two XPL2 (W3) LEDs that sit one above the other, delivering their illumination by way of a 'road-specific lens', according to Exposure. One half gives a wide beam, while the other part of the lens creates more of a spot effect for firing the light up the road.

There is no cut-off across the top, and I'm sure there will be fans of StVZO lights (which have a flat, 'dipped' headlight style beam to conform to Germany's Road Traffic Licensing Regulations, meaning all bike lights sold there must be anti-dazzling) criticising it for this.

For me it's really not a big deal. I've used Exposure's lights for years and found that with the light angled just below horizontal there aren't any issues with dazzling anyone, provided you are using a sensible mode. Ride around with it on full in traffic and you're just being an ignorant dick regardless of what light you are using.

My reason for not buying StVZO lights is that when you find yourself on a clear road, especially on a twisty descent in complete darkness, you want a 'high beam' light to throw light far down the road, lighting everything up and giving plenty of depth perception like you get in your car. That way I can ride as quickly in the darkness as I can in the daylight.

If you really must have a dipped beam style light, go for something like the Ravemen PR1600 which has a cut-off dipped beam on one LED when riding in traffic, while switching the second one on gives a 'full beam' mode and doubles the lumen output.

The beam pattern on offer with the Strada RS Mk12 is great, lighting up the whole width of all but the widest trunk roads, allowing you to see the verges and any potholes or broken edges lurking close to them.

The beam colour is on the whiter side of the spectrum with a slightly yellower tinge around the edges, and it works very well at picking up road defects from a distance – not just small shallow potholes that can be difficult to see, but also ripples in the road surface which can unsettle you at speed mid-bend if you haven't seen them. The hue also works well on wet roads, minimising glare.

The Strada can also be run upside down under your handlebar as well without affecting the way the beam pattern works on the road.

Modes & programs

As you can see from the photo below, the Strada RS comes with a total of seven programs, offering either two or three different modes for each. The numbers next to each program show the battery life for each mode.

For general road riding I tend to use program 4, which uses full power for high and about a third of that for the low setting, which is more than enough to see by at general road speeds.

This means you'll get around two hours at full power to around eight hours hours at the lower setting, but you can eke out the burn-times by changing programs.

A full recharge from flat takes around six hours using the three-pin plug charger supplied by Exposure.

Exposure also supplies a wired remote with the Strada, which allows you to scroll through the modes without moving your hands from the bar. The wire is long enough to reach your hoods on most road bars, so with the button attached to the lever hood I wouldn't need to move my hands at all.

Exposure lights have a pulse mode, in which the light stays on a low power with a brighter flash over the top. To activate this, you press and hold the button (don't press it too long as you'll turn the light off) and then a quick press will put you back to the solid/constant modes. That means there's no scrolling through a disco flash when you're out in the wilderness just to get back to the brightest level. Other manufacturers, take note!

The pulse mode is bright enough for daytime use, and in an urban environment at night it will get you noticed amongst all the other illumination.

To power on/off and change modes or programs you use the button on the rear of the light, which is linked to the very informative display. This shows which program you are in, before switching to how much battery life is left, plus it also uses colour-changing LEDs to show you which mode you are in depending on the program, and battery life percentage.

One cool thing is that if you do run the light upside down under the handlebar, the display rotates to make sure the text is always reading the right way up.

Quality build

There's no denying that at £295 this is a pricey light, but it is also impressively well engineered, with no plastic in its main construction. The CNC-machined and anodised 6063 aluminium alloy body is exceptionally well finished, and with the inclusion of things like cooling grooves it is functional too.

The 6,800 mAh lithium-ion battery is neatly enclosed inside the body, which is quite a small unit, considering the burn-times on offer, and not overly weighty either.

You get a two-year warranty too, and from both my own experience and others I know, Exposure is very good at getting things fixed or replaced even when the lights are out of warranty.

Rated at IP65, there is excellent resistance to dust and water. In fact, I've used the Strada in many heavy rainstorms with no issue whatsoever. Just make sure the rubber bung is securely fitted over the charge port.

The bracket is also made from alloy, so longevity shouldn't be an issue, and it means the Strada sits very securely on the handlebar, not being upset by road vibrations, and there is no chance of it slipping around the bar either.

Value

As has been the norm across pretty much everything that we put in our physical or online baskets, the Mk12 RS has increased in price, up £30 in fact from the MK11 version, and the AKTiv version is £325, up from £285.

AKTiv mode allows the RS to adjust its output automatically in response to oncoming light sources. It's a handy addition to have if you ride on busy roads at rush hour, meaning you don't need to change modes to avoid dazzling oncoming cars. It steadily lowers the output as cars get closer to you, increasing again to full power once they have passed. It also works the same way with the rear lights of cars that overtake you.

The Ravemen PR1600 I mentioned earlier puts out 1,600 lumens and has a wireless remote control. Its battery life on full is 1.5hrs, so shorter, but it costs a lot less at £139.99.

Lezyne's Super Drive 1800+ is about half the price of the Strada RS and puts out more lumens on maximum, although Steve wasn't exactly enamoured with its performance overall. First up, you get a rubber band style mount which can allow it to rotate around the handlebar, and you have to scroll through all of the modes, including 'off', to get back to the brightest, which in my opinion is just downright dangerous.

Hope has never sent in any of its lights for us to review, but I have owned various models and currently run its District+ rear light in all weathers. The build quality is excellent, just like the Strada, with a CNC machined body and great resistance to any kind of ingress. Its R4 LED has four LEDs, and while it uses a separate battery pack it's still quite a small unit altogether. Its output is 2,000 lumens (1,500 measured), with a 2.25-hour burn-time on full, and it costs £250.

Conclusion

The only drawback with this light, in my opinion, is the price; you can buy one with the same output for a lot less. That said, I consider the Strada to be the full package and if you can afford it it's worth the money. Run-times are impressive, the way the illumination is delivered to the road is excellent, and the overall build quality is up there with the highest standards available on the market.

Verdict

One of the best engineered lights on the market, with a great beam pattern and huge versatility

