Evoc Commuter 18L Backpack

The clue's in the name – Evoc's Commuter Backpack is designed specifically with commuters in mind. It's very waterproof, roomy, and can transport all your tech essentials in safety. It's also very comfortable, looks good and there are some great reflective details. The price is pretty high, but it compares well with many commuter-specific bags tested on road.cc.

One of the Commuter's biggest advantage over other backpacks is its solid waterproofing, thanks to the PVC-free tarpaulin construction and waterproof zips. It's not 100 per cent waterproof – the Commuter has several zips for opening its various compartments instead of a roll top – but after a 20-minute ride in heavy rain, there was no water to be found inside.

> Find your nearest dealer here

Although it wasn't able to pass my garden hose test – five minutes of constant water aimed at the exterior and some water did work its way past the zips – it's still very impressive, and certainly good enough for the amount of time most people spend riding on a commute, even those covering longer distances like myself (around 12-15 miles each way).

The bottom of the backpack is covered in Cordura – the same stuff used in motorcycle gear to protect against abrasion at high speed – which helps to prevent the bottom getting worn when it's on the floor. Overall, it feels like a very sturdy and well protected backpack.

Storage options

There are loads of compartments on the inside, perfect for stashing all sorts of things. The laptop pocket can easily house a relatively new 15-inch MacBook Pro (or the newer 16-inch version), and if your laptop isn't quite as slim as that, there's plenty of width to house a chunkier model. An adjustable Velcro strap keeps your laptop firmly in place, and the padded housing keeps it well protected. Plus, you don't feel anything on your back while you ride.

You also get a storage compartment in front of the laptop pocket specifically for an iPad (up to an 11-inch Pro, at a push), but it'll fit most other types of tablets too.

The organiser compartment on the front of the bag is perfect for storing your phone in the zipped pocket, and there's an additional pocket for pens, two pockets with a Velcro closure for storing things like cables or headphones, and a bigger open pocket for other stuff like keys or whatever you like.

And let's not forget about the pockets on the outside: on the top is an easily accessed sunnies/phone slot with a brushed interior to protect whatever you put inside, while a long pocket at the front allows you to store slim items like magazines.

So, there are lots of pockets for all your things, and thanks to the Commuter's 18-litre capacity, you're still left with enough space in the main compartment for shoes, clothes and a packed lunch. So basically, it's ideal for the daily commute.

Carrying

Although it feels like quite a big bag, once it's on your back you hardly notice it there. Unlike the non-cycling-specific Evoc Mission, which Matt found unusually tight on the neck and shoulders, the Commuter is exceptionally comfortable to ride with for many miles, even when fully loaded with a laptop inside.

Unlike some bags that feel as if they're sat almost flat against your spine, the six flexible cushioned sections on the rear help the Commuter Backpack to conform to the shape of your back as it arches, making it feel more natural and comfortable. Each of the cushioned sections has a mesh covering which probably helps with airflow where each panel comes into contact with your back, but it's hard to say if this really made a difference or not.

The straps are similarly comfortable, with plenty of adjustment to alter the height at which the backpack sits on your back, and though there are no chest or waist straps, it doesn't feel like it needs them – the bag is perfectly stable in use, even heavily laden. It's less to fuss with when you're on the go, too.

The Commuter also features a sturdy handle located on the one side of the bag, which makes it ideal for carrying like a briefcase if you need to.

Another commuter essential that is sometimes overlooked, or just not done terribly well, is visibility. Though the black pack on test here looks brilliant, it wouldn't stand out in daylight (though a light blue and khaki green version is available), but at night the massive reflective Evoc logo on the back lights up like a beacon, and there are two small reflective details on the front of the straps. There's also a handy loop at the bottom of the rear to attach a light to.

Value

We've tested loads of commuter-specific backpacks on road.cc, at various prices. The fully waterproof Ortlieb Velocity 17-litre backpack is cheaper at £90 and definitely worth a look, though it doesn't quite have the versatility in terms of storage.

> Buyer’s Guide: 19 of the best cycling rucksacks

For similar cash, you can get a lot more storage space courtesy of the Thule Pack 'n Pedal Commuter Backpack, which has a generous capacity of 24 litres, though it's not waterproof out of the crate – you need to use the built-in rain cover to protect it, which in my experience is a chore to deal with when you're commuting.

Conclusion

With all the attributes you might need on a commute, it's hard to fault the Evoc Commuter. Nitpicking, a hidden pocket to stash your valuables would be handy. Other than that, it's just the high price tag that some will find a little offputting. But it really does feel like you get what you pay for here – this bag feels like it will last a lifetime.

Verdict

Great waterproofing, storage options in spades and very comfortable – one of the best commuter bags going

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website