ETC Arid Force 10 Rain Jacket Yellow

The ETC Arid Force 10 Rain Jacket is a competent and well-conceived waterproof for commuting and/or newer riders on a budget. It's genuinely waterproof, and breathability has kept pace on middle distance commutes at a steady 16-17mph. The slightly relaxed cut means it will also double as a walking and general outdoor jacket.

Specification/features

You gets what you pays for, and typical of this price point we have a polyester shell. Panels are a mix of fluoro yellow and retro-reflective, which means it'll stand out in dull, overcast conditions and along pitch black roads. There's also a tab around the back for mounting an LED.

Detailing elsewhere is standard enough. A fleece collar is designed to sit flush against the neck, preventing rain and chill from creeping inside. A long drop tail protects the lower back, and cuff straps achieve a reliable seal between gloves and sleeves. Inside, mesh netting serves to retain welcome warmth while assisting wicking and protecting the shell from premature wear.

Breathability is cited as being 10,000g/sqm, which is pretty much the going rate for this end of the market. I'd suggest looking towards 15,000g/sqm or higher if you really want to blast along/race others on your commute. Thankfully, there are ventilation panels should conditions rule out dropping the zipper slightly.

Pockets are plentiful and sensibly proportioned. There are four in total: the classic poacher at the rear, two at the hip for parking the hands when mooching around, and a chest pocket capable of swallowing a wallet or compact camera.

Zipper tags are decent lengths too – the sort easily opened and closed wearing full finger gloves and while riding at a reasonable pace.

Cut/sizing

It's a looser cut than many, but the drawstrings mean it's easily adjusted for a more tailored fit. There's ample room for a long-sleeve baselayer and middleweight long-sleeve jersey beneath, although it was slightly closer around the shoulders than I'm used to.

On the bike, there was no bunching, gathering, or restriction when alternating between tops, hoods and drops. I'm short in the torso, so wasn't surprised to find the tail offered ample coverage from gusty wind and rain (although obviously, full length mudguards go a long way to preventing this). And no issues with the front getting caught on the noses of saddles either.

The sleeves are similarly sensibly proportioned, offering decent defence from blustery showers, especially when hunkering low on the drops, and the adjustable tags mean they can be tailored to suit different glove cuff types.

I tended to wear them atop Lusso's Windtex Terrain gloves and beneath Altura's Night Visions.

I've also noted that the nylon LED mount is correctly aligned, so lights are positioned optimally, though heavier/bigger models such as Moon's Shield X Auto tend to bob about a bit, while something like Niterider's Sabre 50 was unobtrusive, in the best possible sense.

Waterproofing vs breathability

No worries on the waterproofing front: I've been belting along through two to three hours' persistent rain and it's stayed firmly on the outside, beading up and rolling away.

A sudden dip in temperature towards the end of April meant a return to long sleeve base and mid layers. For the first 20 minutes riding at 18mph there was that familiar misty glow around the armpits, back and chest, after which the fabric 'woke up' and began chucking it out. In milder weather, say mid-teens, and with short sleeved base and mid-layers, the dampness is more palpable, though I've never felt boiled in the bag on a 20-mile loop, averaging 17-18mph.

Thanks to the fit, there's been no annoying flutter when the wind's gathered momentum, and the shell fabric has done an excellent job of insulating against some raw, early morning chill and crosswinds.

Washing/care

The jacket's very straightforward to care for, given the materials – it's simply a case of doing up the zippers and popping in the wash at 30 degrees with minimal detergent when it starts looking and smelling a bit 'lived in'. In common with fluoro jackets generally, oily/grimy patina tends to build up around the cuffs and sleeves. The majority will shift given a gentle pre-washing agent, but inevitably there's a fine layer that clings on.

Organic muck just disintegrates and, thus far, the ETC has emerged looking and smelling refreshed. Bargain on a few hours to dry at room temperature (90 minutes on the line) before flinging it on again – and dodge the drier.

Value

There's not much direct, level-pegging comparison at this price point, although something like Altura's Nevis waterproof jacket offers a similar specification for a tenner less. I'm still using the Nevis III a few years down the line.

Summary

Ultimately, the ETC Arid Force 10 is hardly cutting edge but it's a competent and well-executed commuter/starter jacket for those on a tight budget. Cut, sizing and features are all favourable, and it seems genuinely waterproof, though some armpit vents wouldn't go amiss for those milder/wetter/changeable commutes.

Verdict

Competent budget commuter jacket with some nice touches

