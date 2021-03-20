Enervit Sport Maltodextrin During

Enervit Sport Maltodextrin powder mixes with 500ml of water to provide 50g of carbohydrates, and a few bottles give a noticeable boost in energy over long rides. At £1.11 per serving it stacks up pretty well against the competition, especially if you dislike the sweetness of most energy drinks.
Unusually for an energy drink, Maltodextrin is flavourless – I reckon mid-ride you could easily convince people it was water. That means you don't have to wash any sickliness away with actual water, and it doesn't flavour-stain your bottles... I may have just made that terminology up.
But you know what I mean. A quick rinse and the next bottle of actual water still tastes of water, and not the energy drink from last weekend.
Enervit recommends four scoops (52g) per 500ml, resulting in 50g of carbs and 384Kcal per bottle. That's slightly more than High5's 2:1 Energy Source (44g carbs per 500ml) and OTE Energy Drink (40g of carbs per 500ml), but lower than Enervit's own more expensive Isocarb 2:1 (60g per 500ml).
It's also lower than SiS Beta Fuel (80g per 500ml).
What the fructose?
However, it is worth noting the body can't actually absorb more than about 60g of maltodextrin carbs (per hour) without the assistance of fructose, and this drink doesn't have any. Add fructose and your body can use around 90g of carbs per hour.
As pure maltodextrin this drink is best on 2-3 hour rides, for my money – anything longer (or racing) is better served by something with fructose as well.
Value
At £1.11 per serving, this drink comes in a fair bit cheaper than the carbier competition, with SiS Beta Fuel at £2.50 per serving and Enervit Sport Isocarb 2:1 During at £1.79. That makes it pretty good for training rides, too. If you don't mind forgoing a few more carbs, the OTE energy drink is cheaper still at 86p per serving.
Preparation is simple, too; the powder dissolves easily and without lumps, and as with most powders you get a measuring scoop.
Overall
Enervit Maltodextrin is a good compromise between carbohydrate content and cost, although larger tubs would be nice – 450g is only enough for nine bottles – and buying bulk would presumably save you money. Yes, it lacks an exciting flavour of its own, but it also avoid the sweetness and potential unpalatability of its many rivals.
Verdict
Easy to mix, effective carbohydrate energy drink that tastes like water
Make and model: Enervit Sport Maltodextrins 450g (During)
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Enervit says the drink is: "...an energy product with carbs for intense and extended effort. Its high solubility and low sweetness make it perfect to be used while doing sports."
It's suitable for cyclists of all levels and ideal for 1-3 hour rides.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
From Enervit:
1 x 52g (4 scoops) serving contains:
Energy: 850 kj, 200 kcal
Fat: 0 g
carbohydrate: 50 g
of which sugars: 3,4 g
protein: 0 g
salt: 0,02 g
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Easy to consume and keeps energy nicely topped up on long rides.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Dissolves easily.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Only nine servings per tub.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
There are more expensive products out there, such as SiS Beta Fuel and Enervit Isocarb, but most of those that cost less also seem to contain fewer carbohydrates. This is a competitive price for the amount of carbs you get.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Carbohydrate levels are good, it's quick and convenient to use, and it avoids being overly sweet. Being purely maltodextrin (no fructose) does limit the total amount of carbs you can consume, making this ideal for 1-3 hour training rides. It's very good stuff.
Age: 22 Height: 6ft Weight: 74kg
I usually ride: Specialized venge pro 2019 My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 5-10 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,
