Endura Women’s Xtract Lite Short

The Endura Women's Xtract Lite shorts deliver hot weather comfort at a very reasonable price. I think the grey is an appealing option for the summer, and they're also available in a shorter version.

The shorts are made from a stretchy elastane/nylon mix, with a UPF50+ treatment, and I found the fit excellent. I tested a size large (I'm usually a 14-16 in high street bottoms) and found them true to size, with that super-stretchy fabric making them very comfortable, helped by the broad and flat waistband.

Though lightweight, and not compressive, the fabric is still thick enough that there are no issues with transparency.

The inseam length (measured by me at 23cm) was borderline long on my 31in inside leg; it was still comfortable, I was just aware of the feel of the cuff on the edge of my hamstrings. If you prefer a shorter leg, there's shorty version.

The double thickness hems feature a silicone printed gripper on the inside, and on the bike they stayed put very well.

Pad

The women-specific Endura 500 series pad uses a new water-expelling foam – Dispersefoam – and its construction is claimed to provide 'superior drying and dramatically improved air permeability compared to conventional PU foams'.

I found it sufficiently comfortable for hilly rides of 30 miles or so, it contoured to the body nicely and was unobtrusive. However, it didn't quite deliver on the promises of being fast drying. It definitely felt more breathable than some, with better airflow, but there was still moisture build-up in the pad, and the area around the sit bones was still damp to the touch at the end of rides, though I had no problems with chafing.

The main fabric of the shorts did live up to its promises of being fast drying and hot weather friendly, keeping my skin nice and dry and a good temperature, even on humid hilly rides.

They dry quickly after washing, too, so would be a good choice for multi-day tours if you were wanting to wash and dry them overnight.

Value and conclusion

At £59.99, these are a little pricier than some, but I think their quality makes them worth it, especially if you're looking for shorts specifically for hot weather riding.

Pearl Izumi's Women's Quest Shorts are a tenner less and Madison's Sportive Shorts are £44.99, but neither of these feature quite the level of hot weather fine-tuning that the Enduras do.

> Read more road.cc reviews of women’s cycling kit

They're cheaper than others, too, such as the Rapha Women's Core Shorts and Pure Velo's Cycling Shorts, both £75.

Given that these are specifically aimed at hot weather riding, I'd have liked it if the pad had lived up to its promises in terms of moisture management. That said, it did remain comfortable, and the main fabric of the shorts stayed cool and dry even on humid and energetic rides.

I'd say the level of comfort and performance lift these above many of a similar price, and they've fast become a favourite. I'd happily buy them.

Verdict

Comfortable for hot weather riding and fast drying, even if the pad doesn't quite live up to its moisture-managing hype

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website