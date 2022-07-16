Endura Women’s Xtract Lite Short

The Endura Women's Xtract Lite shorts deliver hot weather comfort at a very reasonable price. I think the grey is an appealing option for the summer, and they're also available in a shorter version.
The shorts are made from a stretchy elastane/nylon mix, with a UPF50+ treatment, and I found the fit excellent. I tested a size large (I'm usually a 14-16 in high street bottoms) and found them true to size, with that super-stretchy fabric making them very comfortable, helped by the broad and flat waistband.
Though lightweight, and not compressive, the fabric is still thick enough that there are no issues with transparency.
The inseam length (measured by me at 23cm) was borderline long on my 31in inside leg; it was still comfortable, I was just aware of the feel of the cuff on the edge of my hamstrings. If you prefer a shorter leg, there's shorty version.
The double thickness hems feature a silicone printed gripper on the inside, and on the bike they stayed put very well.
Pad
The women-specific Endura 500 series pad uses a new water-expelling foam – Dispersefoam – and its construction is claimed to provide 'superior drying and dramatically improved air permeability compared to conventional PU foams'.
I found it sufficiently comfortable for hilly rides of 30 miles or so, it contoured to the body nicely and was unobtrusive. However, it didn't quite deliver on the promises of being fast drying. It definitely felt more breathable than some, with better airflow, but there was still moisture build-up in the pad, and the area around the sit bones was still damp to the touch at the end of rides, though I had no problems with chafing.
The main fabric of the shorts did live up to its promises of being fast drying and hot weather friendly, keeping my skin nice and dry and a good temperature, even on humid hilly rides.
They dry quickly after washing, too, so would be a good choice for multi-day tours if you were wanting to wash and dry them overnight.
Value and conclusion
At £59.99, these are a little pricier than some, but I think their quality makes them worth it, especially if you're looking for shorts specifically for hot weather riding.
Pearl Izumi's Women's Quest Shorts are a tenner less and Madison's Sportive Shorts are £44.99, but neither of these feature quite the level of hot weather fine-tuning that the Enduras do.
They're cheaper than others, too, such as the Rapha Women's Core Shorts and Pure Velo's Cycling Shorts, both £75.
Given that these are specifically aimed at hot weather riding, I'd have liked it if the pad had lived up to its promises in terms of moisture management. That said, it did remain comfortable, and the main fabric of the shorts stayed cool and dry even on humid and energetic rides.
I'd say the level of comfort and performance lift these above many of a similar price, and they've fast become a favourite. I'd happily buy them.
Verdict
Comfortable for hot weather riding and fast drying, even if the pad doesn't quite live up to its moisture-managing hype
Make and model: Endura Women's Xtract Lite Short
Tell us what the product is for
Endura says, "Lightweight road short with heat busting features for warmer climates
Design Philosophy
Thermoregulation is key to efficient riding in hot climates. Endura's women's Xtract Lite Shorty Short helps keep your core temperature cool by moving sweat away from your skin. The addition of a couple of hot weather beating extras is what really sets these shorts apart however, including a UPF50+ treatment for the fabric and a women's specific 500 series temperature regulating pad.
Women's 500 Series Pad
If you are riding in hot climate zones, temperature regulation is the most critical challenge. The pad is one of the key areas where heat build up can cause core body temperature to rise adversely. The new Endura women's 500 series pad used in the Xtract Lite collection tackles the problem head on, incorporating a new generation of water expelling foams. Dispersefoam™, a global exclusive for Endura, features a disruptive foam cell construction which provides superior drying and dramatically improved air permeability compared to conventional PU foams. The smooth, Continuously Variable Profile and high stretch properties reduce the risk of chafing, ensuring comfort in the saddle. it also features a silver yarn fabric with cool touch and rapid drying and permanent antibacterial properties."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Endura lists:
Lightweight Lycra® fabric - 29% elastane/71% nylon
Fast wicking fabric with UPF50+
Women's 500 series, warm weather temperature regulating pad
Double layer with direct silicone print on inner hem for comfortable leg grip
Double layer soft waist band for comfort
Selected seams flatlocked for toughness and comfort
Reflective trims
Permanent antibacterial elements
Available in sizes XXS to XL
Machine washable at 30
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Very well made and nice quality fabric.
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Comfortable and effective.
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
Early days, but the smooth, non-snaggy fabric is lasting well so far.
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
The smooth broad waistband and super-stretchy fabric make for an excellent comfortable and reliable fit, with no sagging.
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Pretty light. A good weight for hot weather.
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Very comfortable, both in terms of fabric and pad. Even though the pad didn't quite deliver on the claimed moisture management properties, it was still very comfortable.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
A bit more than most entry-level options, but with plenty of added features and technology.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Washed very well and dried really quickly.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well indeed, apart from the pad not quite living up to the ambitious moisture management promises.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
I really liked the feel and hot weather performance of the main fabric, and how dry and comfortable it stayed. The levels of stretch without bagginess were good too, and the waistband was very comfortable.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The legs just nudged too long for me, but the shorts also come in a 'shorty' version. The pad didn't quite deliver on its moisture management promises.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Pearl Izumi's Women's Quest Short are £49.99 and Madison's Sportive Shorts £44.99 but neither of these feature quite the level of hot weather fine-tuning that the Enduras do. There are more pricey options too, such as the Rapha Women 's Core Shorts and Pure Velo Cycling Shorts, both £75.
Did you enjoy using the product? Very much.
Would you consider buying the product? Definitely
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Even if they don't quite live up to their promises of a moisture-managing pad, these are well-designed and nicely fitting shorts, offering good levels of comfort for hot weather rides.
Age: 48 Height: 1.65m Weight: 77kg
I usually ride: Liv Invite My best bike is: Specialized Ruby Elite
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,
