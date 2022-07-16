Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Shorts & 3/4s
Endura Women’s Xtract Lite Short

Endura Women’s Xtract Lite Short

7
by Lara Dunn
Sat, Jul 16, 2022 15:45
0
£59.99

VERDICT:

7
10
Comfortable for hot weather riding and fast drying, even if the pad doesn't quite live up to its moisture-managing hype
Lightweight super-stretchy fabric
Breathable
Comfortable
Low-profile but effective pad
Pad doesn’t live up to the claims on moisture management
Quite long in the leg (shorty version is available)
Weight: 
146g
Contact: 
www.endurasport.com
How we test

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

What the road.cc scores mean

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

The Endura Women's Xtract Lite shorts deliver hot weather comfort at a very reasonable price. I think the grey is an appealing option for the summer, and they're also available in a shorter version.

The shorts are made from a stretchy elastane/nylon mix, with a UPF50+ treatment, and I found the fit excellent. I tested a size large (I'm usually a 14-16 in high street bottoms) and found them true to size, with that super-stretchy fabric making them very comfortable, helped by the broad and flat waistband.

Though lightweight, and not compressive, the fabric is still thick enough that there are no issues with transparency.

The inseam length (measured by me at 23cm) was borderline long on my 31in inside leg; it was still comfortable, I was just aware of the feel of the cuff on the edge of my hamstrings. If you prefer a shorter leg, there's shorty version.

2022 Endura Womens Xtract Lite Short - gripper.jpg

The double thickness hems feature a silicone printed gripper on the inside, and on the bike they stayed put very well.

Pad

The women-specific Endura 500 series pad uses a new water-expelling foam – Dispersefoam – and its construction is claimed to provide 'superior drying and dramatically improved air permeability compared to conventional PU foams'.

2022 Endura Womens Xtract Lite Short - chamois.jpg

I found it sufficiently comfortable for hilly rides of 30 miles or so, it contoured to the body nicely and was unobtrusive. However, it didn't quite deliver on the promises of being fast drying. It definitely felt more breathable than some, with better airflow, but there was still moisture build-up in the pad, and the area around the sit bones was still damp to the touch at the end of rides, though I had no problems with chafing.

The main fabric of the shorts did live up to its promises of being fast drying and hot weather friendly, keeping my skin nice and dry and a good temperature, even on humid hilly rides.

2022 Endura Womens Xtract Lite Short - back.jpg

They dry quickly after washing, too, so would be a good choice for multi-day tours if you were wanting to wash and dry them overnight.

Value and conclusion

At £59.99, these are a little pricier than some, but I think their quality makes them worth it, especially if you're looking for shorts specifically for hot weather riding.

Pearl Izumi's Women's Quest Shorts are a tenner less and Madison's Sportive Shorts are £44.99, but neither of these feature quite the level of hot weather fine-tuning that the Enduras do.

> Read more road.cc reviews of women’s cycling kit

They're cheaper than others, too, such as the Rapha Women's Core Shorts and Pure Velo's Cycling Shorts, both £75.

Given that these are specifically aimed at hot weather riding, I'd have liked it if the pad had lived up to its promises in terms of moisture management. That said, it did remain comfortable, and the main fabric of the shorts stayed cool and dry even on humid and energetic rides.

I'd say the level of comfort and performance lift these above many of a similar price, and they've fast become a favourite. I'd happily buy them.

Verdict

Comfortable for hot weather riding and fast drying, even if the pad doesn't quite live up to its moisture-managing hype

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website

road.cc test report

Make and model: Endura Women's Xtract Lite Short

Size tested: Large

Tell us what the product is for

Endura says, "Lightweight road short with heat busting features for warmer climates

Design Philosophy

Thermoregulation is key to efficient riding in hot climates. Endura's women's Xtract Lite Shorty Short helps keep your core temperature cool by moving sweat away from your skin. The addition of a couple of hot weather beating extras is what really sets these shorts apart however, including a UPF50+ treatment for the fabric and a women's specific 500 series temperature regulating pad.

Women's 500 Series Pad

If you are riding in hot climate zones, temperature regulation is the most critical challenge. The pad is one of the key areas where heat build up can cause core body temperature to rise adversely. The new Endura women's 500 series pad used in the Xtract Lite collection tackles the problem head on, incorporating a new generation of water expelling foams. Dispersefoam™, a global exclusive for Endura, features a disruptive foam cell construction which provides superior drying and dramatically improved air permeability compared to conventional PU foams. The smooth, Continuously Variable Profile and high stretch properties reduce the risk of chafing, ensuring comfort in the saddle. it also features a silver yarn fabric with cool touch and rapid drying and permanent antibacterial properties."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Endura lists:

Lightweight Lycra® fabric - 29% elastane/71% nylon

Fast wicking fabric with UPF50+

Women's 500 series, warm weather temperature regulating pad

Double layer with direct silicone print on inner hem for comfortable leg grip

Double layer soft waist band for comfort

Selected seams flatlocked for toughness and comfort

Reflective trims

Permanent antibacterial elements

Available in sizes XXS to XL

Machine washable at 30

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10

Very well made and nice quality fabric.

Rate the product for performance:
 
7/10

Comfortable and effective.

Rate the product for durability:
 
7/10

Early days, but the smooth, non-snaggy fabric is lasting well so far.

Rate the product for fit:
 
8/10

The smooth broad waistband and super-stretchy fabric make for an excellent comfortable and reliable fit, with no sagging.

Rate the product for sizing:
 
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
 
7/10

Pretty light. A good weight for hot weather.

Rate the product for comfort:
 
8/10

Very comfortable, both in terms of fabric and pad. Even though the pad didn't quite deliver on the claimed moisture management properties, it was still very comfortable.

Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

A bit more than most entry-level options, but with plenty of added features and technology.

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

Washed very well and dried really quickly.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Very well indeed, apart from the pad not quite living up to the ambitious moisture management promises.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

I really liked the feel and hot weather performance of the main fabric, and how dry and comfortable it stayed. The levels of stretch without bagginess were good too, and the waistband was very comfortable.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

The legs just nudged too long for me, but the shorts also come in a 'shorty' version. The pad didn't quite deliver on its moisture management promises.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

Pearl Izumi's Women's Quest Short are £49.99 and Madison's Sportive Shorts £44.99 but neither of these feature quite the level of hot weather fine-tuning that the Enduras do. There are more pricey options too, such as the Rapha Women 's Core Shorts and Pure Velo Cycling Shorts, both £75.

Did you enjoy using the product? Very much.

Would you consider buying the product? Definitely

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

Even if they don't quite live up to their promises of a moisture-managing pad, these are well-designed and nicely fitting shorts, offering good levels of comfort for hot weather rides.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 48  Height: 1.65m  Weight: 77kg

I usually ride: Liv Invite  My best bike is: Specialized Ruby Elite

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Experienced

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,

Endura Women’s Xtract Lite Short 2022
Endura Women’s Xtract Lite Short
Endura 2022
Endura
Women's Clothing
Women's shorts
Lara Dunn

Lara has been riding bikes for longer than she'd care to admit, and writing about them nearly as long. Since 2009 she has been working as part of the road.cc review team whilst championing women's cycling on the side, most notably via two years as editor of the, sadly now defunct, UK's first and only women's cycling mag, erm, Women's Cycling. 

Believing fervently that cycling will save the world, she wishes that more people would just ride a bike and be pleasant to each other. 

She will ride anything with two wheels, occasionally likes to go fast, definitely likes to go far and is always up for a bit of exploring somewhere new and exciting. 

Latest Comments