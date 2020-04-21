22 cycling T-shirts — choose from the best designs

[This article was last updated on April 21, 2020]

Want to proclaim your allegiance to the world's greatest activity, sport and mode of transport? Here's a selection of our favourite cycling T-shirts so the world knows you love riding bike even when you're not doing it.

Type 'cycling T-shirts' into Google and you get a vast range of choices: brand logos, political statements, jokes good and bad, homages to races and straightforward cycling-themed art.

Here's a selection of our favourite cycling T-shirts. Feel free to add your own in the comments.

22 of the best cycling T-shirts for 2020

Art

A play, of course, on the iconic Coke slogan, from Rinsed.

There are a number of Kraftwerk-inspired cycling T-shirts around. We like this take on the iconic Tour de France cover.

From kiddie trike to road racing bike.

The infinity symbol in chain links. Simple.

Just keep in mind that after you wear this you can never again skip a ride because it's raining.

A 1977 Raleigh Gran Sport featuring state-of-the-art centre pull brakes, square-taper cranks, and toeclips and straps.

Billed as 'the genetic road map of cyclists' by Cycology.

Just in case any of your friends need reminding that cyclists are the pinnacle of human evolution.

Races

Here's a tribute to the race's last-placed rider, the famed lanterne rouge. We've all been there. Artist Anthony Robson has a couple of dozen other designs too.

Monuments and climbs abound at velolove.cc and this Galibier number is a fairly typical example. Done in a cheery blue, it doesn’t scream cycling, which makes it all the better in our book.

A tribute to the Tour of Italy from Rinsed T-shirts. Now looking rather ironic.

Often a crucial climb in the Tour de France, the windy mountain is celebrated by this T-shirt from long-time Tour neutral support provider Mavic.

Always a significant climb when it's included, some say the Tour de France is won on l'Alpe d'Huez.

The only grand tour that looks to have any chance of starting on time this year, and we love the colours.

Slogans and statements

The wisdom of renegade scientist Dr. J. Frank Parnell from Alex Cox's 1984 cult science fiction movie Repo Man.

Don't we all feel like this some days?

Nuff said.

A bit more straightforward than some of the others, but a fair bit less costly as well. It also leads us neatly on to:

The expanded version of the timeless cyclist's formula. Can you ever have too many? If in doubt, consult the T-shirt.

Inspired by Transport for London's ludicrous 'Cyclists Stay Back' stickers of a few years ago, so we include two car window stickers, two A6 stickers and five business card stickers with each T-shirt and for every tee we donate £5 to the Cyclists' Defence Fund. The front has a small road.cc logo.

Brands

Is there any cycling brand with a mightier heritage than Campagnolo?

Probably the UK's most controversial cycling brand, so here's one of their T-shirts for you to argue about.