HTP Pioggia Leg Warmer

The Pioggia from Hydra Tech Pro (HTC) tick all the important boxes for quality leg warmers. They're warm, weather resistant and shaped to match a cyclist on the bike, and they aren't a bad price either.

Taking the Pioggias out of their wrapper saw a little bit of headshaking – they have a lot of seams, and they meet behind the knee. It's a design that can end in irritation under constant pedalling.

Heading out for a two-hour ride saw no issues though, and nothing became apparent on rides double that length either.

What helps is that the Pioggias are pre-shaped to suit a bent leg, which minimises bunching behind the knee when riding. Also, the seams are quite small and soft.

This means that the fit is great and, thanks to the silicone grippers refusing to let them shift, they feel just as comfortable as a full pair of tights.

There's a bit of compression in the fleecy-backed Italian fabric, but not so much you become aware of it in use.

That fabric does a good job of trapping body heat, and I was comfortable wearing these even with the temperature dipping below freezing point. When things get milder the breathability is good – and even with the temps in the mid-teens, they never feel clammy.

They have a DWR (Durable Water Repellent) outer which keeps out light rain and the majority of road spray, so long as the roads aren't drenched. It's an added bonus and helps keep you comfortable on changeable days.

Another neat touch is the reflective chevrons on the rear of each leg. Movement here can be quite eye-catching to those following, and for side on visibility there are also reflective logos.

Value

Quality is high-end with very neat stitching and finishing by the UK manufacturer, and that's what you're paying your £39.99 for. Yes, you can get some decent leg warmers for around half that, but it's the extra attention to detail that gives the HTPs the upper hand.

Also made in the UK are the Lusso Max Repel leg warmers, which come with a water repellent finish too. They retail for £29.99, but the attention to design detail is a bit more involved on the Pioggias.

They fit and perform better than the GripGrab AqualRepels though, which will set you back £48.

Overall, these are everything I look for in a pair of leg warmers and I'm very glad to have no issues with the seams. They're comfortable, effective and smart.

Verdict

Excellent fit thanks to ergonomic design, and great weather resistance

