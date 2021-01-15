HTP Pioggia Leg Warmer

The Pioggia from Hydra Tech Pro (HTC) tick all the important boxes for quality leg warmers. They're warm, weather resistant and shaped to match a cyclist on the bike, and they aren't a bad price either.
Taking the Pioggias out of their wrapper saw a little bit of headshaking – they have a lot of seams, and they meet behind the knee. It's a design that can end in irritation under constant pedalling.
Heading out for a two-hour ride saw no issues though, and nothing became apparent on rides double that length either.
What helps is that the Pioggias are pre-shaped to suit a bent leg, which minimises bunching behind the knee when riding. Also, the seams are quite small and soft.
This means that the fit is great and, thanks to the silicone grippers refusing to let them shift, they feel just as comfortable as a full pair of tights.
There's a bit of compression in the fleecy-backed Italian fabric, but not so much you become aware of it in use.
That fabric does a good job of trapping body heat, and I was comfortable wearing these even with the temperature dipping below freezing point. When things get milder the breathability is good – and even with the temps in the mid-teens, they never feel clammy.
They have a DWR (Durable Water Repellent) outer which keeps out light rain and the majority of road spray, so long as the roads aren't drenched. It's an added bonus and helps keep you comfortable on changeable days.
Another neat touch is the reflective chevrons on the rear of each leg. Movement here can be quite eye-catching to those following, and for side on visibility there are also reflective logos.
Value
Quality is high-end with very neat stitching and finishing by the UK manufacturer, and that's what you're paying your £39.99 for. Yes, you can get some decent leg warmers for around half that, but it's the extra attention to detail that gives the HTPs the upper hand.
Also made in the UK are the Lusso Max Repel leg warmers, which come with a water repellent finish too. They retail for £29.99, but the attention to design detail is a bit more involved on the Pioggias.
They fit and perform better than the GripGrab AqualRepels though, which will set you back £48.
Overall, these are everything I look for in a pair of leg warmers and I'm very glad to have no issues with the seams. They're comfortable, effective and smart.
Verdict
Excellent fit thanks to ergonomic design, and great weather resistance
Make and model: HTP Pioggia Leg Warmer
Tell us what the product is for
HTP says, "Our aim is to create a wet weather cycling wear system and leg warmers are a staple item for cycling in between seasons. Whether it be chilly autumn mornings or colder winter rides, you can never go wrong with the right pair of leg warmers. The Pioggia Leg Warmers have been designed and manufactured in the UK with the best Italian performance fabric, which features a water repellent outer with a fine brushed fleece thermal inner to help retain heat."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Thermal Roubaix DWR Fleece-backed fabric
55 % nylon / 17% Elastane / 28% Polyester
Water repellent coating
Made in UK
Italian Fabric
Thermal
Water repellent
Windproof
Moisture transfer
Tailored Fit
Shaped left and right
Light compression for muscle support
Ergonomic fit
Non-slip silicon leg grippers, 45mm top 25mm bottom
Duel-sided top silicone gripper
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
9/10
Rate the product for sizing:
9/10
No problems with sizing at all. HTP has details on its website with regards to fit.
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
HTC recommends washing them in the bag supplied, or handwashing. Following that I had no issues.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Keep both wind and light rain at bay.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Great fit and performance.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing really.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's in the right ball park for this kind of quality and performance. They sit in between the prices of the Lusso and GripGrab options mentioned above.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Very well thought out design, and finished to a quality with plenty of performance.
Age: 42 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
