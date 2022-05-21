Support road.cc

Puncture kits
Effetto Mariposa Tyreinvader

9
by Liam Cahill
Sat, May 21, 2022 15:45
0
£50.00

Good rim protection from an easy to install and affordable insert
No sealant loss
Easy install
Includes aliens
Design means it can't help with bead retention
Weight: 
107g
Contact: 
www.upgradebikes.co.uk
The Effetto Mariposa Tyreinvader provides great protection to rims from impacts when running low pressures. It's easy to install and doesn't soak up sealant, though there are better options if you're looking for bead retention too.

Tyre inserts are slowly making their way into increasingly narrow tyres, and while the Tyreinvader isn't an option for road tyres – the narrowest version is for 35mm tyres – it is a great way to add some rim impact protection in a gravel, mountain bike or cyclocross setup.

What you're getting in the kit are two long strips of high-density EVA foam. They're long enough for 700c wheels and come with cut lines should you be running 650b wheels. The strips have cutouts along their full lengths to allow sealant to easily pass through, and some are in the shape of the old 70s Space Invaders game. Hence the Tyreinvader name, presumably (and maybe the lack of a space in the name because it's not space invaders, it's tyres... I may be overthinking this).

2021 Effetto Mariposa Tyre Invader 1

Installation is really simple. In fact, compared to other inserts I've installed, these are easy as they sit within the body of the tyre instead of (like Vittoria's Air Liners) down in the rim well. Down there they can make installing the final section of tyre bead very challenging.

I might be teaching you to suck eggs here, but with one side of the tyre on the rim, you can get the Tyreinvader ready by using the included zip ties to secure the two loose ends together. Clip the excess off with some scissors and then put the Invader into the tyre, making sure the gap for the valve is roughly in place – you don't want to disrupt the airflow.

You then simply put the second side of the bead onto the rim and push the sealant through the valve.

With that done I got on with reviewing the ride. The Tyreinvader is wider than the rim, offering coverage for rock strikes. I generally seem able to find a few on each ride and it wasn't long before I hit a good one. With these installed there wasn't that horrible sound on impact - you know the one. It sounds like the wheel has surely broken into many pieces.

> Buyer's guide to tubeless tyres – find out all about new technology rubber

Whether the inserts would offer much protection from absolutely massive hits, I'm not sure, but it is nice to feel the rim is at least a little protected from the regular impacts of general gravel riding. Really though, for 99% of the time, I couldn't tell I was riding them.

Value

At £50 this is one of the cheaper ways to protect your rims. The Vittoria Air-Liner Tyre Insert Kit I mentioned is £89.99, though the kit includes an installation tool, valves and sealant. CushCore's Gravel.CX offering is over triple the price at £160, which makes the Tyreinvaders seem like an absolute bargain.

On the other hand, the designs that sit lower also offer some bead retention benefits by physically holding the tyre in place, and you're not getting that here. I'll admit that's only really a consideration when running excessively low pressures during a muddy cyclocross race, though.

Overall

These are easy to install, effective once they're in and just get on with the job pretty much invisibly. The price is attractive too.

Good rim protection from an easy to install and affordable insert

road.cc test report

Make and model: Effetto Mariposa Tyreinvader

Size tested: 35

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

From Effetto Mariposa: "People riding aggressively on rocky terrain would often like to reduce tyre pressure for better traction and control, limited by the worry of 'hitting hard', pinching the tyre casing between the rim and a rock, cutting it and/or damaging the rim. That's where tyre inserts (anti-pinch-flat inserts, tyre noodles, etc.) can be helpful. This product fits inside tubeless tyres and absorb a part of the impact, protecting tyre and rim."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Effetto lists:

Very lightweight (starting at 53g for one 29in wheel) and high durability

Premium material (high-density EVA) absorbs shocks but not sealant

Can be easily adapted to common wheel diameters (26, 27.5, 29in)

No need for specific tubeless valves

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
9/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
7/10
Rate the product for value:
 
8/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

They protect the rims from the general hits that seem to happen a few times each ride.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The easy installation is great.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Other designs offer bead retention benefits if you're running super-low pressures.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

Very well. These are a cheap way to go if you baulk at the cost of CushCore's offering.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? For my gravel bike, yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

These easily and cheaply add impact protection to your gravel bike setup. They just work.

About the tester

Age: 27  Height: 177cm  Weight: 62kg

I usually ride: Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: Under 5 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, club rides, general fitness riding, I specialise in the Cafe Ride!

Liam Cahill

Son of a Marathon runner, Nephew of a National 24hr Champion, the racing genetics have completely passed him by. After joining the road.cc staff in 2016 as a reviewer, Liam quickly started writing feature articles and news pieces. After a little time living in Canada, where he spent most of his time eating poutine, Liam returned with the launch of DealClincher, taking over the Editor role at the start of 2018. At the weekend, Liam can be found racing on the road both in the UK and abroad, though he prefers the muddy fields of cyclocross. To date, his biggest race win is to the front of the cafe queue.

