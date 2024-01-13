Rudy Project Astral sunglasses

The Rudy Project Astral glasses have fantastic optics and a minimal and extremely lightweight frame made from a bio-based polyamide, but the frame itself has limited adjustment and can cause fit issues with some helmets, and although various lenses are available, they are not interchangeable.
For more choices in eye protection, check out our guide to the best cycling sunglasses.
> Buy now: Rudy Project Astral for £119.99 from Rudy Project
The frame is made from Rilsan Clear, an environmentally sustainable and bio-based polymer manufactured from 45% castor oil. This construction is used on several Rudy Project models, with the Astral being one of the lower priced pairs.
The arms are hinged, but unlike some, such as the Rudy Project Cutline – which has arms that can be flexed and shaped – the Astral's are fixed.
The arms measure 131mm from hinge to end, and I found their length and shape interfered with some helmets.
The arms bend in but then the ends flick out slightly, and when they tuck in tightly under the shell in some cases it can cause movement while riding. (The photo below shows the end in comparison with some Smith sunnies.)
It seemed to be an issue with helmets with a narrower, more elliptical shape, MET being one example.
The nose-piece does feature some adjustment, with the 'Ergonose' allowing independent movement on each side to suit nose shapes and individual preferences.
Lens
The Astral bucks the trend for increasingly larger lenses, with a more minimal design. The smaller lens might be preferable for some, but I found that on faster sections, and especially downhill, wind swirled behind the lens and caused my eyes to water. Aerodynamicists may be able to give a more definitive reason, but I found the problem worse than simply not wearing any glasses. The shape of the lens also means the edge is in your peripheral vision when riding.
The lens does cover the eyes, so they do still offer protection, and I had no problems with it fogging up, even on high-effort, slower speed situations, or when stopped after a harder effort.
The lens is not interchangeable, but Rudy Project has released six versions, each with a different colour and amount of light transmission. All models are also compatible with optical inserts, allowing the integration of prescription lenses.
Not having a replaceable lens makes the initial choice important, but for general British riding the Multilaser Green on test is well suited.
It has 16% luminous transmittance, or visible light transmission (VLT), which means that 16% of the light hitting the lens passes through. I've used the glasses through a full range of weather and light conditions, and have found them versatile and not too dark. They're suitable for cloudy days, and even approaching twilight hours; you can ride into dark patches under trees or very shaded areas without your vision being impaired dramatically.
You can, of course, wear them on sunnier days, but there are other tints and lenses that transmit less light through, should you want a pair for cloud-free days.
Weight
At just 27g they're lighter than many glasses aimed at cycling; they certainly feel extremely light, worn or just in your hand. Despite the low weight they were stable on the head – when worn with a compatible helmet – even when riding off-road on rough terrain.
Value and conclusion
Considering their lack of adjustment and non-replaceable lens, their rrp of £119.99 is quite high.
Lara reviewed Magicshine's Windbreaker Classics and thought they were excellent, and though they also only come with a single lens, they cost just £39.99.
Others offer more adjustment and replaceable lenses, and some are even supplied with multiple lenses – the Tifosi Rail Races, for example, which Stu tested last year, come with a clear lens and are £89.99.
That said, if the lens shape appeals then the price of a second pair is not dramatically more than some replacement lenses. Replacement lenses for the recently tested Rudy Project Kelions, for example, cost £77.99, or £119.99 for the photochromic version, though that still doesn't completely justify the price of the Astrals.
Yes, they have good environmental credentials and very clear optics, and the tinting and light transmission levels have made them useful in a wide range of weather conditions. But the shaping and arm length made them uncomfortable when worn with some helmets, which, along with the limited adjustment and inability to change the lens, impacts the value.
Verdict
The lens suits a wide range of light conditions, but the shape and long arms can cause fit issues
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Rudy Project Astral sunglasses
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Rudy Project says:
The Rudy Project Astral glasses can be described with three adjectives: affordable, comfortable and sustainable. Designed to offer the best of Rudy Project's sustainable technology, these glasses perform excellently in a wide variety of sports. The Astral frame is made from Rilsan Clear, a bioplastic derived from 45% castor oil grown by certified farmers in Gujarat, India. The different lenses used for this model of glasses not only offer excellent eye protection, but also modern and fashionable shapes and colours. They feature an adaptive Ergonose nose pad for maximum comfort and a custom fit. This unique design ensures that you can customise the openings of your glasses to suit your face shape and preferences, providing excellent all-day comfort.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Rudy Project lists:
SIZE & LENS
* Gender: UNISEX
* Weight: 26 g.
* Dimensions: 147 - 130
* Height: 55
* Base: 6
* Luminous transmittance: 16%
* Filter category: 3
TECH SPECS
Adjustable nosepiece
Rate the product for quality of construction:
6/10
The quality is fine, but the design of the arms means they sit inside the helmet shell and with some helmets it can cause them to move when riding.
Rate the product for performance:
6/10
Issues with some helmets because of the shape of the arms, and while the optics are clear, the size and shape of the small lens seemed to cause air to swirl behind it when riding faster.
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
All good so far – no sign of wear or scratching to the lens.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
9/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
7/10
With some helmets they're fine – I have a few different ones and was able to fit one that suited the glasses – but the design of the arms causes issues with others, impacting both comfort and performance.
Rate the product for value:
4/10
Compared with others, the limited adjustment and fixed lens impact the overall value.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Lens quality and optics are great; the lens is very clear with no distortion. But I found the small size and shape of the lens caused wind to swirl behind it at higher speeds, making my eyes water far more than glasses with a larger lens.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The low weight, and the VLT that makes them usable in a wide range of conditions.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The long arms interfering with some helmets, and the lens size and shape that seemed to allow air to swirl between it and my eyes, especially at higher speeds.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
There are many more expensive glasses, but other brands offer more adjustment and a replacement lens for less, such as the Tifosi Rail Race.
Lara thought Magicshine's Windbreaker Classics were excellent, and though they also only come with a single non-replaceable lens, they are just £39.99.
Did you enjoy using the product? They were OK.
Would you consider buying the product? No
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Probably not, unless they want a small lens, and have a helmet that won't interfere with them.
Use this box to explain your overall score
The Rudy Project Astral glasses have fantastic optics, but the frame has minimal adjustment, and can cause fit issues with some helmets. The fixed lens and the limited adjustment impact value, with other brands offering more adjustment and replaceable lenses for less.
Age: 39 Height: 168 Weight: 61
I usually ride: My best bike is: Cannondale SystemSix
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, commuting, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, mtb, Lots of gravel style riding
The government "policy" as such is just a way of defining commercial vehicles for tax purposes, which is the correct thing to do. The issue with...
Nothing I disagree with there - I was just wondering why if they recovered 98 stolen hire bikes they don't appear to have arrested a single person...
I'm so excited that it's {year} now!
Definitely, bike shops are full of £5k bikes. When I worked in a bike shop in the late nineties half that money (dream on matt) bought you...
I really appreciate that Kim Basinger ist advertising Lazer Helmets but personally I think that moustache does not look all too favourable on her.
“Vote Labour in Doncaster and you get this. No vision, no plan, no leadership. It’s time for a change.” Nick Fletcher....
I'm amazed he found a garda in Dublin.
As I wrote on the other topic which mentioned this: Get out there and report! And then report back here. Prove the doubters like me wrong by...
Maths may be a little difficult for this one as he appears to have no concept in the idea that dead children can actually be counted....
What gets me more (as 60W is useful for charging) is that neither they nor TopSecret have any idea of units - unless the 60 Wh means that you have...