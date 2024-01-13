Rudy Project Astral sunglasses

The Rudy Project Astral glasses have fantastic optics and a minimal and extremely lightweight frame made from a bio-based polyamide, but the frame itself has limited adjustment and can cause fit issues with some helmets, and although various lenses are available, they are not interchangeable.

The frame is made from Rilsan Clear, an environmentally sustainable and bio-based polymer manufactured from 45% castor oil. This construction is used on several Rudy Project models, with the Astral being one of the lower priced pairs.

The arms are hinged, but unlike some, such as the Rudy Project Cutline – which has arms that can be flexed and shaped – the Astral's are fixed.

The arms measure 131mm from hinge to end, and I found their length and shape interfered with some helmets.

The arms bend in but then the ends flick out slightly, and when they tuck in tightly under the shell in some cases it can cause movement while riding. (The photo below shows the end in comparison with some Smith sunnies.)

It seemed to be an issue with helmets with a narrower, more elliptical shape, MET being one example.

The nose-piece does feature some adjustment, with the 'Ergonose' allowing independent movement on each side to suit nose shapes and individual preferences.

Lens

The Astral bucks the trend for increasingly larger lenses, with a more minimal design. The smaller lens might be preferable for some, but I found that on faster sections, and especially downhill, wind swirled behind the lens and caused my eyes to water. Aerodynamicists may be able to give a more definitive reason, but I found the problem worse than simply not wearing any glasses. The shape of the lens also means the edge is in your peripheral vision when riding.

The lens does cover the eyes, so they do still offer protection, and I had no problems with it fogging up, even on high-effort, slower speed situations, or when stopped after a harder effort.

The lens is not interchangeable, but Rudy Project has released six versions, each with a different colour and amount of light transmission. All models are also compatible with optical inserts, allowing the integration of prescription lenses.

Not having a replaceable lens makes the initial choice important, but for general British riding the Multilaser Green on test is well suited.

It has 16% luminous transmittance, or visible light transmission (VLT), which means that 16% of the light hitting the lens passes through. I've used the glasses through a full range of weather and light conditions, and have found them versatile and not too dark. They're suitable for cloudy days, and even approaching twilight hours; you can ride into dark patches under trees or very shaded areas without your vision being impaired dramatically.

You can, of course, wear them on sunnier days, but there are other tints and lenses that transmit less light through, should you want a pair for cloud-free days.

Weight

At just 27g they're lighter than many glasses aimed at cycling; they certainly feel extremely light, worn or just in your hand. Despite the low weight they were stable on the head – when worn with a compatible helmet – even when riding off-road on rough terrain.

Value and conclusion

Considering their lack of adjustment and non-replaceable lens, their rrp of £119.99 is quite high.

Lara reviewed Magicshine's Windbreaker Classics and thought they were excellent, and though they also only come with a single lens, they cost just £39.99.

Others offer more adjustment and replaceable lenses, and some are even supplied with multiple lenses – the Tifosi Rail Races, for example, which Stu tested last year, come with a clear lens and are £89.99.

That said, if the lens shape appeals then the price of a second pair is not dramatically more than some replacement lenses. Replacement lenses for the recently tested Rudy Project Kelions, for example, cost £77.99, or £119.99 for the photochromic version, though that still doesn't completely justify the price of the Astrals.

Yes, they have good environmental credentials and very clear optics, and the tinting and light transmission levels have made them useful in a wide range of weather conditions. But the shaping and arm length made them uncomfortable when worn with some helmets, which, along with the limited adjustment and inability to change the lens, impacts the value.

Verdict

The lens suits a wide range of light conditions, but the shape and long arms can cause fit issues

