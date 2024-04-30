The Vallon Watchtowers combine high-quality Zeiss optics, stylish looks and some welcome eco credentials. The name may not be as recognisable as those of Oakley or Smith Optics, but Vallon clearly knows what it's doing and, best of all, its glasses are more affordable than sunnies from many of the other big-name brands.

The Watchtowers' eco credentials are noticeable straight out of the box – there's no single-use plastic used in any of the packaging, the adjustable nose pieces are in a small paper envelope and the glasses are protected by a soft case with a drawstring closure.

They're available in three colours with different lenses: black with a smoke lens that I've been testing; dark teal with a copper lens; and silver with a blue lens.

Their 32g weight is in line with that of the opposition and they're almost unnoticeable when you're wearing them. I did experience a slight amount of interference between the glasses and my helmet where the glasses would rattle against the underside of my POC Octal but with some minor adjustment this was remedied. You can further adjust the fit by swapping out nose pieces, which are easy to slip on and off.

I found the fit great, with the arms extending over my ears enough to provide good security, providing just enough pressure to keep them in place when you're riding over rough terrain. The tips of the arms feature a slight rubberised texture and they're more flexible than the rest of the arm, so they grip the side of your head.

The Watchtowers feel durable, the hinges have no discernible flex and the frames have enough 'give' in them to shrug off any impacts.

Out on the roads, trails or gravel, the Watchtowers cast the world in a pleasantly warm light, while still providing good levels of contrast that let you pick out potholes or roots. Testing sunglasses in winter is tricky because of the absence of sunlight much of the time, but on those days when the sun was out and low in the sky, the lenses cut down glare effectively. Even when the light levels dropped, I didn't find I needed to remove the glasses. I found the field of vision excellent, with hardly any frame visible in the corner of my eye when looking straight down the road.

The lenses use Zeiss's RiPel technology, which is both hydrophobic and oleophobic, so that both water and oil are repelled, which should keep most dirt at bay.

Value

I think the Vallon Watchtowers represent pretty good value. There's a good smattering of tech in the lenses, the construction feels like it'll last a good few seasons and I like their eco credentials.

It is possible to buy cycling-specific sunnies for much less than £122 but anything with a recognisable brand name will always carry a premium price.

The Rapha Explores come in a little dearer at £150 but George rated them highly.

Pay more still and you've got the likes of the £200 Koo Eyewear Alibi, which have a Zeiss lens that George thought was excellent.

If you're looking to pay a good deal less, our favourite budget sunnies are the Magicshine Windbreaker Classic Sunglasses, but in spite of costing just £38.99, Lara was very impressed.

Overall

The Vallon Watchtowers are bang on trend and whether you like the oversized look or not, they offer an excellent field of vision at an alluring price. Yes, you can pick up a pair of sunnies for £30 but these are packed with features and tech to make riding more pleasurable. For £122 it's hard to grumble.

Verdict

Great field of view, optical clarity, on-trend aesthetics and eco credentials