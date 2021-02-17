dhb Flashlight Thermal Waist Tights

dhb's Flashlight Thermal Waist Tights are comfortable and very well priced. They have a nice fit, their fleece lining is soft and warm, and the reflectives on the legs are excellent for low-light winter riding.
When first putting the tights on, you notice the fleece lining immediately – it's supremely comfortable and soft on the skin. They're just right for cold weather rides, when leg warmers and shorts will not cut the mustard.
The comfort is matched by the excellent fit. Wiggle states that these tights have an athletic fit, which means they should fit the majority of people – you don't need to be a racing snake. At 6ft 2in and 75kg, I found a size medium perfect for me.
The most eye-catching feature of the tights must be the reflective design integrated into the sides of the legs. This isn't just some token gesture reflective sticker, the pattern covers most of the leg and as a result really stands out in the dusk and dark. This is such a great feature, something that I'm sure will add a lot of confidence on days when visibility isn't great.
The chamois is on the thinner side, which for road riding I didn't find a problem, and experienced no discomfort, but for rougher ground I would prefer something thicker.
The legs are held in place with a silicone gripper which does the job well, though I did notice the silicone against my leg when I wore the tights inside my socks.
As is obvious from the name (and the photos), these tights are the non-bib variant; instead of having bib straps holding them up, they work through elastic around the waist, which can be tightened or loosed for fit. It's a simple system, perfect for beginners to cycling or perhaps for shorter commutes, but if you'd prefer a bib, the Flashlight Thermal Bib Tights are a fiver more at rrp, though currently £52.
The price is one of the most appealing features of these tights. Coming in at £60 (and currently reduced to £48), they're not just a lot cheaper than high-end bib tights but also less than many towards the lower end – a fiver less than Altura's Nightvision Waist Tights, a tenner less than Lusso's Classic Thermal tights (Stu tested the bib versions last year and found very little to fault), and £40 less than Gore's C3 Thermal+ tights.
Overall, for commuting and new cyclists, these are a great option.
Verdict
Warm and well-made winter tights at a great price
Make and model: dhb Flashlight Thermal Waist Tights
Tell us what the product is for
dhb says: 'The dhb Flashlight Thermal Waist Tights are made from a soft and high stretch fleece backed performance fabric to offer warmth and comfort and is finished with super high visibility prints to keep you seen on winter rides and commutes.'
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
dhb lists these features:
-Critically positioned reflective trims provide 360 degree visibility in all conditions
-High quality 3M Scotchlite reflective prints provide the highest level of reflectivity and durability
-Miti Lombardia performace stretch fabric with warm fleece backing
-Elastic Interface Veloce Chamois
-dhb branded elastic leg silicone gripper
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
Rate the product for fit:
7/10
Rate the product for sizing:
7/10
They fit true to size, as I'd expect.
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Very comfortable lining, though I'd prefer a slightly thicker chamois.
Rate the product for value:
8/10
Very good value for money.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Responded well even after extremely grimy cross rides. No shrinking and no issues.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Performed well, with no issues to note.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The reflective features are extremely effective.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
I found the pad a little on the thin side for riding on rougher surfaces.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
They're very good value, cheaper even than many other 'affordable' tights.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Well priced and a very good option for commuting and those new to cycling who don't want to faff with bibs.
Age: 20 Height: 6 ft 2 in Weight: 75kg
I usually ride: Giant TCR My best bike is: Giant Trinty
I've been riding for: 5-10 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, club rides, the occasional bit of track
