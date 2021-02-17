dhb Flashlight Thermal Waist Tights

dhb's Flashlight Thermal Waist Tights are comfortable and very well priced. They have a nice fit, their fleece lining is soft and warm, and the reflectives on the legs are excellent for low-light winter riding.

When first putting the tights on, you notice the fleece lining immediately – it's supremely comfortable and soft on the skin. They're just right for cold weather rides, when leg warmers and shorts will not cut the mustard.

The comfort is matched by the excellent fit. Wiggle states that these tights have an athletic fit, which means they should fit the majority of people – you don't need to be a racing snake. At 6ft 2in and 75kg, I found a size medium perfect for me.

The most eye-catching feature of the tights must be the reflective design integrated into the sides of the legs. This isn't just some token gesture reflective sticker, the pattern covers most of the leg and as a result really stands out in the dusk and dark. This is such a great feature, something that I'm sure will add a lot of confidence on days when visibility isn't great.

The chamois is on the thinner side, which for road riding I didn't find a problem, and experienced no discomfort, but for rougher ground I would prefer something thicker.

The legs are held in place with a silicone gripper which does the job well, though I did notice the silicone against my leg when I wore the tights inside my socks.

As is obvious from the name (and the photos), these tights are the non-bib variant; instead of having bib straps holding them up, they work through elastic around the waist, which can be tightened or loosed for fit. It's a simple system, perfect for beginners to cycling or perhaps for shorter commutes, but if you'd prefer a bib, the Flashlight Thermal Bib Tights are a fiver more at rrp, though currently £52.

The price is one of the most appealing features of these tights. Coming in at £60 (and currently reduced to £48), they're not just a lot cheaper than high-end bib tights but also less than many towards the lower end – a fiver less than Altura's Nightvision Waist Tights, a tenner less than Lusso's Classic Thermal tights (Stu tested the bib versions last year and found very little to fault), and £40 less than Gore's C3 Thermal+ tights.

Overall, for commuting and new cyclists, these are a great option.

Verdict

Warm and well-made winter tights at a great price

