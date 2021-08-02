The dhb Classic Bib Shorts are 'designed for all levels of cyclists' and apparently take cues from the brands' fancier Aeron collection. Essentially, they're a decent, affordable option for general, everyday middle-distance riding.

Given the price I wasn't surprised to discover they're the classic polyamide (80%) elastane (20%) mix, but there's more to a garment than materials alone. The Action 205 Lycra is stretchy, while soft silicone grippers continue this narrative and prevent gathering.

The Bibs are perforated mesh to keep things from getting too toasty, while the 'Nice Anatomic Men' pad features a central, pressure-relieving channel.

All fabrics are apparently Bluesign approved. This indicates techniques which removes harmful substances at the beginning of the manufacturing process and ensures they are sustainably produced.

Sizing

Medium is my default these days, and these followed the 'fits just fine' narrative. The fabrics have a good deal of stretch and support, so those of you longer in the torso shouldn't have any issues here.

Comfort

The Classics are designed for rides up to three hours, which may be a little short for big group rides, but is realistic for everyday riding and training. I started off with a few 90-minute blasts and found everything to be very agreeable. The flat locked seams and silicone grippers do their thing very unobtrusively.

The bib sections also offer excellent support, without pressing down on the shoulders, or otherwise feeling restrictive.

Wicking prowess was also pretty good in a test period than ranged between 13 and 25°C. degrees. There was some dampness around the lower back and front after twenty minutes, but it spirits away efficiently and remains largely dry thereafter.

Talking of the front, though not particularly low cut, there's plenty of give, so roadside comfort stops are straightforward.

On showery days the middleweight fabric takes a little while to turn soggy, but wicks dry reasonably quickly with a break in the cloud.

In my experience, pads have become so good it's rare to find a bad one. This one is decent. I found it settles a bit over the first 20 miles and is relatively thin to start with, and while that's not an issue for road riding, it's less comfortable on the sit bones if you're mixing things up on a gravel or cross bike.

Post-test these still look and feel packet fresh. The fabric has shrugged off some enthused bridlepath speeding, and responded very well to machine washing at their recommended 30°C. They've gone through at 40° too without any obvious problems.

Value

Even at the full price of £60, value is good if not quite the very best – and as dhb is a Wiggle own brand, it's actually harder to pay full whack than considerably less. At the time of writing, for instance, the Classic Bib Shorts were selling for £40.

Decathlon Triban RC500 Cycling Bib Shorts feature a similar specification but come in at £49.99, while the special edition red Triban bibs here, which come complete with a pocket, are also £49.99 (but also significantly reduced; they, too, were £20 less than rrp at the time of writing).

Summary

For the money, it's hard to fault the dhb Classic Bib Shorts. They fit and perform well across the board. While fine for road riding, though, the pad is less refined than some 'genuinely' £60 bibs if you're fond of regularly venturing from the asphalt.

Verdict

Well made, comfortable and excellent value for road riding, though the pad is less happy on mixed terrain

