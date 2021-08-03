dhb Aeron Packable Gilet

The Aeron Packable Gilet from dhb is a lightweight solution if you want a bit of protection on a cool or breezy day, and this very bright yellow option will get you noticed. The performance is good, but the fit I found to be just a bit off.

To be honest a gilet is a pretty simple piece of clothing, especially in a form like this – dhb isn't offering anything really out of the ordinary when it comes to features.

The fit

The fabric is 91% polyester with the rest being elastane, so I must admit I was expecting a little bit more in the way of stretch. The Aeron range is classed as 'Performance' fit by dhb, so it's close fitting – but not as close as the Professional fit.

I've used a lot of dhb's kit, and I've always found myself to be a medium, but this gilet comes up a little snug; without the stretch in the fabric, I would definitely need to go up a size to be truly comfortable.

This isn't a dig at the sizing per se, as if I go by the size guide, I'm edging more towards the large than the medium anyway.

The fit on the whole is pretty good, with a tailored shape to stop material flapping in the wind and plenty of length thanks to the dropped tail.

I do have an issue with the arm holes, though. I found them quite small, and they seem to sit higher on the body than normal. It probably wouldn't be that noticeable, but I think it's exacerbated by the elastication, which draws them in still tighter.

That aside, the material does a good job of keeping the wind out and, while we haven't had anything too cold during the test period, on a couple of nippy early-morning rides I could feel the blocking effect on a headwind.

For breathability, dhb has used a mesh section down the rear of the gilet, which certainly does help when you are riding hard.

Twin zips also help you open things up for a bit more airflow, and when it comes to packing it away, you'll have no issues getting it into a jersey pocket as this thing is very small indeed.

The quality is to dhb's usual high standards, and the fabric is tough. It comes in two colours – black and this yellow. I was a little worried about it coming up clean after a muddy ride, but actually had no issues, even on a cool wash.

At £50 the Aeron is around £10 more expensive than the Lusso Skylon (£39.99), even though the Lusso offers some water resistance and four pockets.

Bontrager's Circuit Wind Vest (we tested the women's version here) is the same price as the dhb, but that's also water resistant and includes a zipped valuables pocket.

Overall

The dhb Aeron Packable Gilet performs well, and it's well made too. Price wise I'd say it's kind of in the right area (assuming you don't want any extra features), with the only real issue for me being the confining arm holes.

Verdict

Decent windproof gilet, but check the sizing and fit

