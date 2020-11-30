Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Gloves - full finger

DexShell Ultraflex Gloves

6
by Matt Lamy
Mon, Nov 30, 2020 19:45
0
£32.00

VERDICT:

6
10
Clever lightweight knitted gloves with excellent feel and weatherproofing, but comfort and fit are less than perfect
Windproofing
Weatherproofing
Grip and feel
Breathability could be better
Sizing/fit won't suit all
Comfort could be an issue
Weight: 
73g
Contact: 
www.dexshell.co.uk

DexShell's Ultra Flex gloves use a clever lightweight knitted construction to offer good control and feel, and surprisingly effective rain and windproofing. However, they're not super-breathable and I didn't find them super-comfortable either, and the fit is a bit strange, for me anyway.

I recently tested the Ultra Flexes' sibling products, the DexShell Ultralites, and mentioned they were more like gauntlets than gloves, such is the length they extend up your arms. These are no different and offer very good coverage – more than adequately dealing with the glove/jacket cuff junction and stopping breezes creeping into unwelcome areas.

2020 DexShell Ultraflex Gloves - logo.jpg

Unlike the Ultralites, though, the Ultra Flexes do away with an overtly woolly nature and have a much more contemporary feel to them. Alarm bells start ringing slightly when you realise part of their marketing appeal lies in their flexibility – think of a glove's natural attributes and I doubt rigidity would feature particularly highly – but I think I understand what DexShell means: compared with other similar products, these are far less bulky and feel a bit more designed for active use.

2020 DexShell Ultraflex Gloves - back.jpg

That means grip on the handlebar is decent, helped by the silicone-style grippers festooning palm, fingers and thumb. With no dedicated padding and little in the way of residual comfort from the thinner fabric, they don't feel particularly luxurious in use, though.

2020 DexShell Ultraflex Gloves - palm.jpg

At least comfort isn't negatively affected by the elements, with the Ultra Flexes having a three-layer construction to enhance technical performance. Waterproofing is surprisingly good: normal day-to-day rain and drizzle is kept at bay, although water does soak into the top layer if you subject them to a constant stream from a hose or tap. Even then, no dampness makes it through to your hands.

Windproofing is particularly excellent but with no soft brushed lining or flock insulation, you're never really able to revel in their toastiness, sadly.

2020 DexShell Ultraflex Gloves - inside.jpg

Actually, that's probably just as well. Despite DexShell's claims of high breathability, my hands still get a little clammy after spirited rides.

Sizing and fit is a tad strange, too, for me anyway. They seem to be the right length in the fingers, but they also tend to bunch both on the palm and the back of the hand. And finally, while the packaging proclaims this is a 'unique seamless waterproof glove', I'm pretty sure I can spot a seam.

2020 DexShell Ultraflex Gloves seam.jpg

Value and conclusion

At £32, the Ultra Flexes are a couple of pounds dearer than DexShell's Ultralites and I suppose that's justified because they feel a bit more performance and sports-orientated kit. However, don't discount the Utralites – they might be more woolly and rustic, but they're slightly more comfortable and they have the added bonus of touchscreen-friendly finger tips.

They're a bit more than other brands' offerings, too, though: Decathlon's Triban 900 Winter gloves offer excellent performance at just £24.99, and Galibier's Barrier Deep Winter gloves are also superb in the cold and cost £24.85.

> Buyer’s Guide: 25 of the best winter cycling gloves

So, overall, it's a tricky call. I was a bit disappointed with the previously tested DexShell Ultralites because comfort seemed to be missing, and it's the same situation here. At least these Ultra Flexes offer a bit more in terms of grip, feel and performance – even if fit is a little worse. Look beyond DexShell's admittedly clever and effective knitted technology, though, and you might find better options.

Verdict

Clever lightweight knitted gloves with excellent feel and weatherproofing, but comfort and fit are less than perfect

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website

road.cc test report

Make and model: DexShell Ultraflex Gloves

Size tested: Large

Tell us what the product is for

This is a lightweight, knitted-style weatherproof glove. DexShell says: "A unique seamless waterproof glove with superb dexterity and tactility. Suitable for outdoor activities such as biking and cycling or any climate where there's a need to keep hands dry."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

DexShell lists:

Three-layer construction

Wind and waterproof durable outer

Porelle membrane interlining

Coolmax FX inner glove

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
7/10

Nicely made, but I question the 'seamless' construction – looks like there's a seam to me.

Rate the product for performance:
 
9/10

Feel, grip and control is excellent. Wind and rainproofing is good, too. Only a lack of really top-notch breathability lets the side down.

Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10

Held up well so far and no signs of any issues.

Rate the product for fit:
 
4/10

This is where it gets a bit strange – or perhaps just subjective. For me, the length in the fingers is good, but the fabric bunches in the palm and back of the hand.

Rate the product for sizing:
 
7/10

I'd say they come up on the big side and they're stretchy anyway, so if in doubt, size down.

Rate the product for weight:
 
8/10

Surprisingly light considering their construction and poor-weather performance.

Rate the product for comfort:
 
4/10

I'm not a big fan. No padding – not that I'd normally want it – but just a bit tiresome to wear.

Rate the product for value:
 
4/10

Decathlon's Triban 900 Winter gloves offer excellent performance at just £24.99, and Galibier's Barrier Deep Winter gloves are also superb in the cold and cost £24.85. Even DexShell's Ultralites are cheaper and have their own advantages at £30.

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

Easy. Wing it in the machine at 40 and tumble on low or hang up to dry.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

In terms of outright performance, the Ultra Flexes are actually fairly decent. They offer good feel and grip, and weatherproofing is excellent, too, with only breathability being less than stellar.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Weatherproofing in a lightweight knitted product – what manner of sorcery is this?

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

My hands just don't feel very comfy in them.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

Decathlon's Triban 900 Winter gloves offer excellent performance at just £24.99. Galibier's Barrier Deep Winter gloves are also superb in the cold and cost £24.85. And don't discount DexShell's Utralites – they might be a bit more woolly and rustic, but they're slightly more comfortable and they have the added bonus of touchscreen-friendly finger tips.

Did you enjoy using the product? Not massively – they're ok.

Would you consider buying the product? No.

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Don't think so.

Use this box to explain your overall score

In terms of performance, the Ultra Flexes behave far better than you'd ever expect a knitted product to, with feel, grip and weather protection all very good. They do create a bit of heat build-up and clamminess, but for me the fit is a bit strange and they just don't feel that comfortable.

Overall rating: 6/10

About the tester

Age: 39  Height: 6'0  Weight: 16 stone

I usually ride: Islabikes Beinn 29  My best bike is: 25-year-old Dawes Galaxy

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Experienced

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb, Leisure

DexShell Ultraflex Gloves 2020
DexShell Ultraflex Gloves
DexShell 2020
DexShell

Latest Comments