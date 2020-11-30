DexShell Ultraflex Gloves

DexShell's Ultra Flex gloves use a clever lightweight knitted construction to offer good control and feel, and surprisingly effective rain and windproofing. However, they're not super-breathable and I didn't find them super-comfortable either, and the fit is a bit strange, for me anyway.
I recently tested the Ultra Flexes' sibling products, the DexShell Ultralites, and mentioned they were more like gauntlets than gloves, such is the length they extend up your arms. These are no different and offer very good coverage – more than adequately dealing with the glove/jacket cuff junction and stopping breezes creeping into unwelcome areas.
Unlike the Ultralites, though, the Ultra Flexes do away with an overtly woolly nature and have a much more contemporary feel to them. Alarm bells start ringing slightly when you realise part of their marketing appeal lies in their flexibility – think of a glove's natural attributes and I doubt rigidity would feature particularly highly – but I think I understand what DexShell means: compared with other similar products, these are far less bulky and feel a bit more designed for active use.
That means grip on the handlebar is decent, helped by the silicone-style grippers festooning palm, fingers and thumb. With no dedicated padding and little in the way of residual comfort from the thinner fabric, they don't feel particularly luxurious in use, though.
At least comfort isn't negatively affected by the elements, with the Ultra Flexes having a three-layer construction to enhance technical performance. Waterproofing is surprisingly good: normal day-to-day rain and drizzle is kept at bay, although water does soak into the top layer if you subject them to a constant stream from a hose or tap. Even then, no dampness makes it through to your hands.
Windproofing is particularly excellent but with no soft brushed lining or flock insulation, you're never really able to revel in their toastiness, sadly.
Actually, that's probably just as well. Despite DexShell's claims of high breathability, my hands still get a little clammy after spirited rides.
Sizing and fit is a tad strange, too, for me anyway. They seem to be the right length in the fingers, but they also tend to bunch both on the palm and the back of the hand. And finally, while the packaging proclaims this is a 'unique seamless waterproof glove', I'm pretty sure I can spot a seam.
Value and conclusion
At £32, the Ultra Flexes are a couple of pounds dearer than DexShell's Ultralites and I suppose that's justified because they feel a bit more performance and sports-orientated kit. However, don't discount the Utralites – they might be more woolly and rustic, but they're slightly more comfortable and they have the added bonus of touchscreen-friendly finger tips.
They're a bit more than other brands' offerings, too, though: Decathlon's Triban 900 Winter gloves offer excellent performance at just £24.99, and Galibier's Barrier Deep Winter gloves are also superb in the cold and cost £24.85.
> Buyer’s Guide: 25 of the best winter cycling gloves
So, overall, it's a tricky call. I was a bit disappointed with the previously tested DexShell Ultralites because comfort seemed to be missing, and it's the same situation here. At least these Ultra Flexes offer a bit more in terms of grip, feel and performance – even if fit is a little worse. Look beyond DexShell's admittedly clever and effective knitted technology, though, and you might find better options.
Verdict
Clever lightweight knitted gloves with excellent feel and weatherproofing, but comfort and fit are less than perfect
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: DexShell Ultraflex Gloves
Tell us what the product is for
This is a lightweight, knitted-style weatherproof glove. DexShell says: "A unique seamless waterproof glove with superb dexterity and tactility. Suitable for outdoor activities such as biking and cycling or any climate where there's a need to keep hands dry."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
DexShell lists:
Three-layer construction
Wind and waterproof durable outer
Porelle membrane interlining
Coolmax FX inner glove
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
Nicely made, but I question the 'seamless' construction – looks like there's a seam to me.
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Feel, grip and control is excellent. Wind and rainproofing is good, too. Only a lack of really top-notch breathability lets the side down.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Held up well so far and no signs of any issues.
Rate the product for fit:
4/10
This is where it gets a bit strange – or perhaps just subjective. For me, the length in the fingers is good, but the fabric bunches in the palm and back of the hand.
Rate the product for sizing:
7/10
I'd say they come up on the big side and they're stretchy anyway, so if in doubt, size down.
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Surprisingly light considering their construction and poor-weather performance.
Rate the product for comfort:
4/10
I'm not a big fan. No padding – not that I'd normally want it – but just a bit tiresome to wear.
Rate the product for value:
4/10
Decathlon's Triban 900 Winter gloves offer excellent performance at just £24.99, and Galibier's Barrier Deep Winter gloves are also superb in the cold and cost £24.85. Even DexShell's Ultralites are cheaper and have their own advantages at £30.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Easy. Wing it in the machine at 40 and tumble on low or hang up to dry.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
In terms of outright performance, the Ultra Flexes are actually fairly decent. They offer good feel and grip, and weatherproofing is excellent, too, with only breathability being less than stellar.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Weatherproofing in a lightweight knitted product – what manner of sorcery is this?
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
My hands just don't feel very comfy in them.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Decathlon's Triban 900 Winter gloves offer excellent performance at just £24.99. Galibier's Barrier Deep Winter gloves are also superb in the cold and cost £24.85. And don't discount DexShell's Utralites – they might be a bit more woolly and rustic, but they're slightly more comfortable and they have the added bonus of touchscreen-friendly finger tips.
Did you enjoy using the product? Not massively – they're ok.
Would you consider buying the product? No.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Don't think so.
Use this box to explain your overall score
In terms of performance, the Ultra Flexes behave far better than you'd ever expect a knitted product to, with feel, grip and weather protection all very good. They do create a bit of heat build-up and clamminess, but for me the fit is a bit strange and they just don't feel that comfortable.
Age: 39 Height: 6'0 Weight: 16 stone
I usually ride: Islabikes Beinn 29 My best bike is: 25-year-old Dawes Galaxy
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb, Leisure
How have they held up in the long run? I seem to have run into some serious QC issues after only a handful of times wearing them (after I already...
I've had it in the early 90's. I think a friend once said he got up to 120 or 130?...
Please do not sully the right to be equal with men with the 'right' to drive. It is demeaning to say the very least. The are numerous facets of...
I'm wondering if it's the Christian values that permit slavery or the Christian values that object to it?...
Could be Giant has their website wrong, FSA do do a PF Mega Exo BB with external bearing, but the bearing housing is not notched (because it's PF)....
Are disc brakes still a "neat feature"? Are they not now, like, just, you know, "brakes".
Agreed. Poor guys ;-( Scumbag driver did it and didn't stop ;-(
Thank goodness someone knocked their heads together. Their closing down statement read like they just couldn't be bothered anymore - aging business...
Aaaaw, no data to back up your silly assertion? Oh dear, run along now....
Some of the fastest guys I know are in their 40/50s, they don't look ridiculous when they're smashing around on 35kmh+ rides on carbon frames