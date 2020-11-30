DexShell Ultraflex Gloves

DexShell's Ultra Flex gloves use a clever lightweight knitted construction to offer good control and feel, and surprisingly effective rain and windproofing. However, they're not super-breathable and I didn't find them super-comfortable either, and the fit is a bit strange, for me anyway.

I recently tested the Ultra Flexes' sibling products, the DexShell Ultralites, and mentioned they were more like gauntlets than gloves, such is the length they extend up your arms. These are no different and offer very good coverage – more than adequately dealing with the glove/jacket cuff junction and stopping breezes creeping into unwelcome areas.

Unlike the Ultralites, though, the Ultra Flexes do away with an overtly woolly nature and have a much more contemporary feel to them. Alarm bells start ringing slightly when you realise part of their marketing appeal lies in their flexibility – think of a glove's natural attributes and I doubt rigidity would feature particularly highly – but I think I understand what DexShell means: compared with other similar products, these are far less bulky and feel a bit more designed for active use.

That means grip on the handlebar is decent, helped by the silicone-style grippers festooning palm, fingers and thumb. With no dedicated padding and little in the way of residual comfort from the thinner fabric, they don't feel particularly luxurious in use, though.

At least comfort isn't negatively affected by the elements, with the Ultra Flexes having a three-layer construction to enhance technical performance. Waterproofing is surprisingly good: normal day-to-day rain and drizzle is kept at bay, although water does soak into the top layer if you subject them to a constant stream from a hose or tap. Even then, no dampness makes it through to your hands.

Windproofing is particularly excellent but with no soft brushed lining or flock insulation, you're never really able to revel in their toastiness, sadly.

Actually, that's probably just as well. Despite DexShell's claims of high breathability, my hands still get a little clammy after spirited rides.

Sizing and fit is a tad strange, too, for me anyway. They seem to be the right length in the fingers, but they also tend to bunch both on the palm and the back of the hand. And finally, while the packaging proclaims this is a 'unique seamless waterproof glove', I'm pretty sure I can spot a seam.

Value and conclusion

At £32, the Ultra Flexes are a couple of pounds dearer than DexShell's Ultralites and I suppose that's justified because they feel a bit more performance and sports-orientated kit. However, don't discount the Utralites – they might be more woolly and rustic, but they're slightly more comfortable and they have the added bonus of touchscreen-friendly finger tips.

They're a bit more than other brands' offerings, too, though: Decathlon's Triban 900 Winter gloves offer excellent performance at just £24.99, and Galibier's Barrier Deep Winter gloves are also superb in the cold and cost £24.85.

So, overall, it's a tricky call. I was a bit disappointed with the previously tested DexShell Ultralites because comfort seemed to be missing, and it's the same situation here. At least these Ultra Flexes offer a bit more in terms of grip, feel and performance – even if fit is a little worse. Look beyond DexShell's admittedly clever and effective knitted technology, though, and you might find better options.

Verdict

Clever lightweight knitted gloves with excellent feel and weatherproofing, but comfort and fit are less than perfect

