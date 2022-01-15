The DexShell Ultra Weather Winter Gloves are a competitive alternative to the likes of Sealskinz that offer good weather protection. Breathability isn't brilliant, though, leading to dampness within.

DexShell describes the gloves as being for 'all winter sports and activities' so are not a specific piece of cycling kit, but in spite of that, I thought the design was generally well-suited to use on the bike, with good palm protection, grip and wrist coverage.

While there isn't much in the way of padding at the sensitive area at the base of the thumb, not everybody wants that, and there was enough material there to provide comfort over rides of 40 miles or so, which is all I tend to manage in the winter months. They seem generally well assembled from robust materials but aren't so bulky that you can't operate your bicycle's controls.

The outer shell consists of a Taslan polyester back, which seems hardwearing and also effective in helping keep the weather at bay. On the fronts, it's textured polyurethane with a PVC palm protector over the top.

It was good to see that extra patches of this had been added between the thumb and forefingers for reinforcement. I find when gloves fail it's often in this area, so that's good attention to detail.

There's over 6cm of cuff length. This is neoprene so lightly stretchy, with a bit of elastication at the wrist, but most of the work of tightening it down is done by the Velcro-type strap which does a solid job.

Once secured, it makes for a slightly bulky arrangement, especially on my thin wrists where a fair bit of the cuff had to be folded under. However, you can get your jersey cuff over or underneath, whatever your preference, and it makes a reliable barrier.

The liner is polyester 'microfleece', though it doesn't have a particularly fleecy feel. The insulation comes from PrimaLoft Gold 'with CrossCore technology'. According to PrimaLoft, this was developed by NASA using 'silica aerogel' which is highly porous and low density. This is a good thing, apparently. Whatever, it seems to amount to what I would call a modest degree of padding for the warmth available, which was still not enough for me. In the wake of Storm Arwen, with a north gale blowing sleet into the side of my face, I survived about 20 minutes before I lost the feeling in my thumbs. I'd make a rubbish astronaut.

One thing I really don't welcome is having to use my precious and limited finger warmth to dry out my gloves because they're damp inside; and, sad to say, that's what I got with the DexShells.

The waterproof and windproof membrane is Porelle's 'Ski-Dri' system, which it describes as 'a highly breathable palm and a highly waterproof membrane for the back of the hand'. However, even in dry conditions the liners soon got damp. Added to this, when I tried to take my hands out of the damp liners they tended to pull out of the fingers. This was despite the claim on the tag that the gloves incorporated a 'secured lining'. Mid-ride, it made it difficult to get them back on again.

One other disappointment was the touchscreen pads. While these are attached to both index finger and thumb, their positioning made it very hard to operate my device reliably. It was less bother to take the gloves off, which, given the problems I had getting them back on again, is a black mark against them. Also, I couldn't see the point of putting reflective fabric between the fingers!

A word on sizing: DexShell's size guide recommends measuring around the palm, and according to that the large on test should have been right for me, but my long fingers made me want to go up a size. In fairness, DexShell is alert to this and suggests, very sensibly, that the best way to check is to try them on.

Value and conclusion

DexShell's range includes waterproof socks, hats and overshoes as well as gloves, putting them very much in Sealskinz territory. Sealskinz' Waterproof All Weather Multi Activity gloves costs £15 more, and Steve found them a bit stiff and bulky for cycling when he tested them.

Rob was very complimentary about Sportful's WS Essential 2 winter gloves, which he found warm and dextrous, though they lack the all-out waterproofing of the DexShells. They're £50 a pair.

While the DexShells aren't a bad price in comparison, and have some good features, I'd be put off them by the problems with the strugglesome liners and the dampness they accumulated. Like putting on any damp piece of clothing, it's bad for morale in cold and wet conditions.

Verdict

Good weather protection and comfort, but persistent problems with dampness inside negate their benefits

