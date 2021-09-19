The CamelChops Blimp 2.0 handlebar bag is inexpensive, looks great and is well made by a small independent business in the UK. There's very little not to love about that.

The rather unusually named CamelChops is a small independent family-run enterprise that launched in 2020. All design and manufacturing is done in-house in Marykirk, Aberdeenshire, and all products are made to order, hence the sheer breadth of custom colour combos and designs that are available. Such is the company's success that there's now a lead time of 7-14 days on all orders.

The Blimp 2.0 is a variation on, wait for it, the Blimp bar bag. It's made from tough waterproof fabric with a YKK Aquaguard zip, and has a small external side pocket, Velcro strap handlebar fastenings with a daisy chain on the bag to adjust for width, an elasticated security cord to tie around the head tube, an adjustable elasticated bungee cord, and a front accessory daisy chain that's ideal for mounting a light. Small loops at the ends of the zipped opening can be used to add an aftermarket carrying strap.

Thanks to the Velcro straps and the daisy chain at the rear of the bag, tailoring the fit to your bike is straightforward. Even a narrower drop-bar women's gravel bike didn't cause it any problems. It's quick and easy to fit securely, and the Velcro straps accommodated tricky cabling with no dramas. An out-front GPS mount wouldn't be an option with this bag thanks to the positioning, but a headset mounted one should work fine.

I was impressed by how stable the bag is, with little or no movement even on gravel rides. There wasn't even any real need for the security cord that goes around the head tube; it was stable anyway.

With its 3-litre capacity, there's room inside for all sorts of bits and bobs such as tools, snacks and low-bulk extra layers. There's nothing in the way of internal pockets, and with the stiffener in place the inside of the bag is a pretty slippery place, so things tend to rattle and bounce about a bit. I generally either made sure the contents were wrapped inside something to stop them rattling, or that the bag was fairly full of mixed soft and hard items.

If you like your stuff more organised you might want to consider some sort of tool roll or organiser inside, but I found everything accessible and it was easy to use. The zip runs smoothly, with a glove-friendly zip-pull.

The bungee cord underneath the bag is handy for strapping stuff like a jacket, and it's easy to fit a front light to the daisy chain for after dark or winter rides.

The small external side pocket is a good size for a spare tube or small tool kit.

Although the fabric and zip used are rugged and waterproof, the bag itself isn't guaranteed to be waterproof because of its stitched construction. However, I didn't have any issues with things getting soggy, and certainly the bag is up to the job for short, reasonably heavy rainy spells. The fabric also wipes clean so any road spray doen't cause unsightly stains.

Value and conclusion

At £40, the Blimp 2.0 is great value for money, particularly when you consider the huge range of custom colour options and that it's handmade in the UK by a small independent company. In that respect it's pretty comparable to its fellow UK product, the Restrap Canister Bag at £44.99, but that's only available in 'any colour so long as it is black' and, at 1.5 litres, half the size.

But you can pay more: the Louis & Joy Forest Handlebar Bag is £57, Brooks' Scape Handlebar Pouch has gone up to £60 since we tested it, and Miss Grape's Moon Handlebar Bag and Wizard Works' Lil Presto Barrel Bag are both £65, while Straight Cut's Bagel Bar Bag is £70.

Given the quality of the build and materials, and its UK boutique pedigree, the Blimp 2.0 is hard to fault for £40. Pick a colour, any colour and support a small independent UK business in the process. It's well made, well designed and great value for money.

Verdict

Great looking, well made (in the UK), customisable to match your bike, and great value – an excellent bar bag

