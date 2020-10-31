Lightweight and waterproof, the Topeak BarLoader is easy to fit, has an impressively rugged build and keeps all your valuable gadgets/dry clothes/best biscuits safe yet easily accessible.

Usefully, this 6.5 litre bar bag is designed to work either on its own, or alongside the Topeak's 8L FrontLoader bag. Consequently it either straps to the bar directly with simple Velcro straps, or onto the larger bag with longer straps.

It's made from a super-tough, sonically-welded and waterproof TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane to its friends), with a roll-top closure for maximum weather protection. Inside, there's a simple main compartment with front and rear zipped mesh pockets.

You also get a removable shoulder strap, which proves very handy for longer stops. In fact this, coupled with how easy it is to get on and off the bar, swiftly made it a favourite option.

Incredibly easy to fit and remove, the bag will fit most frame sizes – even those with little clearance between bars and front wheel. It's also easy to adjust so it's stable and secure, with no bumping around, while the zipped mesh pockets are handy for keys, phones and the like.

It's light and tough, and holds just the right amount of stuff (jacket, warm gloves, snacks and so on) to be genuinely useful for winter rides, both solo or as part of a broader touring set-up.

With its soft and pared-down build, the BarLoader stands out in a crowded field of rugged box-type bags such as the BTR Water Resistant Handlebar Bike Bag with Phone Navigation Pocket, though at only 3L it barely has room inside for its own name. Then again little does, and the BTR WRHBBWPHP is only £14.99 (it's pronounced Warhub-wuhfoop. Yes it is).

At £54.99 the BarLoader is cheaper than the similarly-sized and also weatherproof Ortlieb Ultimate6 S Plus Waterproof Handlebar Bag (£75), though, but also less structured than the standalone Ortlieb. The BarLoader is lighter and more versatile, however, and arguably better value for money.

Overall

The Topeak is simple, light, well made, reassuringly waterproof and rugged, and very versatile. It also doesn't block bar space for your other stuff, such as GPS or lights, provided you don't overstuff it.

It's a well-built, rugged, light and versatile bit of kit, with a build that promises to last years.

Verdict

Well made, well designed and versatile bag that's lovely to use

