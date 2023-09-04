The Elops Cycling Backpack Speed 520 is a capacious waterproof pack from Decathlon that works as well for urban and rural cycling as for walking. It's practical, effective and well-priced – plus there's a grey version if you want to blend in.

This is comfy to wear thanks to chunky padding and supportive side straps that really hug as you move.

The padding lifts the surface of the bag off your back for a bit of airflow too, so you don't start perspiring excessively on those panicky dashes to catch a train.

The waterproof zips feel strong and durable. In addition to the mini pocket which can house phones and passports and those sorts of bits, there is a full-length waterproof zipper so you can dig through your luggage without unrolling the top. The roll top strap is handy for clipping helmets onto, or securing bulkier items like shoes or roll mats. There is a Velcro panel hidden under the roll section to create a secure bond when you're closed up.

There are reflective stripes on the straps and bag to help flag you up in traffic, and this yellow is pretty bright too. I clipped a bike light onto the roll clip for added visibility.

Everything is adjustable and simple to use, and there are loose-end keepers to secure those annoying bits of slapping material. Inside, the laptop compartment takes up to 17in machines.

The external pocket is super springy and stretchy, and I was surprised by quite how much you can cram into that little guy! Most would probably opt for a water bottle, which it will handle with ease.

Unbelievably I didn't get rained on while using the bag, so I stepped into the shower instead, giving the Elops a pressurised downpour to withstand. No ingress whatsoever, so it's got to be full marks there.

Value

This is £69.99, which is a fair bit cheaper than some cycling-specific competitors. For instance, the Ortlieb Commuter-Daypack City is double the price at £145, and it's a bit smaller at 21L too.

Meanwhile, the Rivelo Coombe Dry Rucksack contains its own internal dry bag, weighs just 620g and costs £100. It's even smaller as well at 18L.

However, you can still get good drybags for less. The Alpkit Gourdon 25 Drybag Rucksack has been updated since we reviewed it and now has similar features to the Elops, and is £39.99. It comes in a very jazzy chilli red, too.

As this is a Decathlon brand it's not unusual for the price to be significantly reduced – at the time of writing the Elops was on sale at £49.99, which is an absolute steal.

Overall

This is simple but not basic, with attention to detail in its zips, reflective strips and internal pockets. Despite its 25L size it folds down quite compact, and I found myself using it for pretty much everything. It's great, and the price is impressive too.

Verdict

Thoroughly practical, versatile bit of kit that's ideal for commuting and more

