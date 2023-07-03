Chrome Industries Union 2.0 Short

Chrome Industries' Union 2.0 shorts have a relaxed fit and work well on and off the bike. They are made from a durable stretchy fabric that is perfect for cycling shorts and promises to last a long time. Just as well, as at full price they are not cheap.

Chrome Industries is best known for its messenger bags, used by messengers and commuters the world over – bags with a reputation for being extremely durable.

The marketing blurb says these are inspired by military shorts and mountain biking baggies and are designed to be functional and durable. The tag inside the waistband, which doubles as a loop to hang them up when you're not wearing them, says 'utility + mobility + durability' and that sums them up perfectly.

Fabric

The 94% nylon, 6% spandex material, which Chrome Industries calls Everest, is a durable, four-way stretch fabric and is treated with a DWR coating; sewn up into shorts with a cycling-specific gusset, the fabric is obviously a good choice. It's comfortable and feels good next to the skin – never sticky or grabby when you're moving around.

The DWR coating means any rain beads off, at least initially (think water resistant rather than waterproof), and when it stops raining the shorts dry pretty quickly too. I would have expected issues with sweat because of that water resistance, but that has simply not been the case.

The fabric has proved easy to care for, too: a hydraulic oil stain I was a bit concerned about disappeared in a normal wash. I've always been a mucky pup, and I appreciate a fabric that is forgiving of dirt.

Features

The shorts have two generous front pockets, with a small coin pocket on the left. They are mesh lined on the inside and big enough to swallow your phone. When you do have your phone in one of these pockets, the design is such that the phone always sits vertically and to the side, not getting in the way when you're on the bike.

The right rear pocket is zipped, and again is big enough to swallow your phone, and designed such that your phone won't be in the way when you sit on a bike saddle.

The left rear pocket is not zipped, and has a one-inch reflective strip on the inside. It's not visible when you're standing up, but visible when the pocket gapes open when you're on your bike. Clever. There's also a smaller reflective detail above the right rear pocket.

There are five belt loops, sensibly spaced and big enough for a decent belt. The stitching looks sturdy enough to take the weight of a D-lock stuffed down your belt, too, if that's the way you roll.

You get a quality YKK zipper and the shorts are available in black and Castle Rock (grey) as well as the Monks Robe brown on test – although some UK sites (including Always Riding, listed in the buying link above), have Wood Thrush as the third option, which looks a lighter shade than Monks Robe.

Fit and sizing

As the blurb says, these are inspired by mountain bike baggies. The fit is relaxed, but not exactly baggy – just right for actual cycling.

The inseam is quite long – they come up to just below my kneecap. My personal preference is for a slightly shorter leg length, but there's no functional reason for complaints here. For reference, I'm 178cm and weigh 78kg, and am testing a size 34, which Chrome's sizing chart indicates is right for my waist measurement of 86.5cm.

There are no waist adjusters, and the 34 is generous but not ridiculous on me. I wouldn't wear them without a belt, mainly because I don't wear my shorts as low as I used to. With a belt, they sit just where I like them. I can't take them off without undoing the button and zip, like I can with other shorts in 34 (I've lost a bit of weight) – Howies, for example.

Value

The Union 2.0s have dropped in price on Chrome's website from £125 to £105, but even so they're at the top end for these kind of shorts, so it's just as well that they are well made, well designed and should last a long time.

At that current rrp they're a fiver more than Rapha's Randonnee and Trail Fast & Light shorts and 7mesh's Farside Shorts, while TICCC's Roam shorts are a tenner less at £95.

They are available from a couple of UK sites for £70, which puts them more in line with the likes of Swrve, whose cycling shorts are around £70-£80, but for top value for money Neil reckons you can't go wrong with Galibier's Liberté Gravel Shorts, costing £43.66.

Overall

These shorts are true to their slogan that says 'utility + mobility + durability'. They are cycling specific, designed to give you freedom of movement, have pockets for your stuff that don't get in the way, and should last a long time. I've enjoyed wearing them both on and off the bike. At rrp on the US-based Chrome Industries website they are quite expensive, but if you shop around on UK-based websites you'll find them at more reasonable prices and on a par with other shorts we've reviewed. At that sort of price they're a bit of a steal.

Verdict

Very good cycling-specific shorts that get the job done and seem very durable

