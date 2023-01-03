The Chrome Buran III Messenger Bag might just be the ultimate companion to your daily commute. With its thoughtful design, waterproof liner and padded pocket, it'll keep your valuables safe and secure as you slink your way through traffic. The only drawback is the price.

Having sworn by backpacks thanks to their secure nature and comfortable riding position, the prospect of commuting with the Buran III didn't fill me with ease. I had reservations about the security of the design and the overall comfort of riding with a shoulder strap. However, the Buran III had removed any doubts by the time my first ride was complete.

If messenger bags just aren't for you, check out our guide to the best cycling backpacks.

One issue with riding with a backpack is the interference you get with a helmet if you wear one – backpacks tend to ride up and you can feel them rubbing against the back of your lid, especially when looking around. The design of the Buran III, as with all messenger bags, and the way it's slung over your shoulder, ensures this isn't an issue.

With its chunky, seatbelt-style buckle, and an under-shoulder security strap, the Buran III sits comfortably and securely when you're on the bike. The strap is padded to ensure it doesn't strain your shoulder, and its reversible design means you can switch between the left and right shoulder depending on your preference.

With its considerable unladen weight (1,260g), I was concerned the Buran III would feel restrictive for my general commuting. However, such was the design of the three-point shoulder strap that it felt like the bag was laid gently against my back without noticeably dragging me down on one side.

As expected, when out of the saddle, the bag does shimmy slightly, but not enough to annoy you or concern you that it might knock you off balance.

Size matters... or does it?

The Buran III isn't the largest messenger bag available. With a total volume of 24L, it's slightly smaller than the Altura Grid Messenger Bag Lara tested last year, and also weighs twice as much. However, it's clear Chrome spent plenty of time planning and designing the Buran III as it maximises the space available to good effect.

It also benefits from a practically symmetrical design, ensuring that whether you ride with it slung over your left or right shoulder, it's just as practical.

With an abundance of pockets, it'll satisfy those who like to organise their gear. As demonstrated in Chrome's walkthrough video for the Buran III, you can separate your gear into individual pockets. You even have plenty of space for a water bottle if you don't have cages installed. There are also a number of zippered pockets for keeping your valuables secure.

The separate padded laptop sleeve is a nice touch. It keeps your laptop safe, offers easy access and is capable of carrying around 15in models (and 17in MacBook Pros).

However, the large main pocket was the standout for me. It splits into two separate compartments – a dry area that's completely surrounded by tarp, and a wet area that is still water-resistant. I found it ideal as I could carry my shoes and lunch separately to my clothes.

Quality = weight

The Buran III features a two-step manufacturing process whereby a DWR-coated 1050D nylon outer has been combined with a 500D TPE tarp. This ensures your gear and valuables remain dry, even in heavy rain. On the outer seams where the nylon and tarp meet, you can see they have been stitched twice to ensure durability.

I couldn't fault the overall construction of the Buran III – there were no loose threads or frayed fabric.

Chrome's signature seatbelt buckle is a fantastic touch, adding to the secure feel of the Buran III and ensuring it stands out from the crowd. Its intuitive design also makes it easy to remove the Buran III as and when required. I'd also expect that by not using a cheaper plastic clip, the overall reliability and lifetime of the bag is increased. The buckle and clasp do weigh a healthy 186g, though.

Chrome offers a lifetime guarantee on all its bags. It's rare for a brand to offer extensive warranties, especially on practical, daily items such as the Buran III, but Chrome clearly stands behind its products.

Value

The Buran III looks and feels expensive. Indeed, the quality of manufacture is impressive, as you'd hope considering its eye-watering price tag. Ranging from £179 to £210 (the Fog colour we tested is £200), the Buran III is quite possibly the most expensive bag I've ever used.

That said, it's cheaper than some: the Trakke Wee Lug messenger bag that Matt tested in 2019 was £220 and has gone up to £230.

Yes, the Buran III comes with a lifetime warranty, but it's hard to say it's good value for money when you look at others we've tested that do a similar job, such as the Altura Grid Messenger Bag I mentioned earlier, which is bigger and costs £60. The Heritage Messenger Bag that seems to have superceded it is £70 – still a lot less than the Chrome.

Conclusion

It's clear Chrome has spent plenty of time planning and designing the Buran III. With its dual construction, DWR-coated nylon and truck tarpaulin construction, you can ride knowing your valuables will be protected from whatever the weather throws at it. The seatbelt-style strap and unique Chrome buckle provide a reassuring sense of security, and the overall combination allayed any doubts I had about the Buran III moving around, especially when riding out of the saddle.

The only downside is that its quality, durability and practicality add up to an expensive proposition.

Verdict

Durable, thoughtful and well-designed messenger bag ideal for daily use... if you can afford it

