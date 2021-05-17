Part of the company's urban-focused luggage range, the Altura Grid Messenger Bag offers plenty of carrying space, looks good, and is tough and well featured. It does take some fiddling to adjust when more heavily laden, though, and the security strap could be longer.

A messenger or courier bag is one of the simplest ways of carrying loads on a bike, and the Altura Grid offers up a lot of features to make it a practical everyday commuter option. It's lightweight but rugged, with a durable water repellent finish. It has a capacity of 25 litres and weighed just over 600g on the road.cc Scales of Truth.

The opening at the top is a simple zip, with the top then rolling down to be fastened by straps with hooks that attach to a daisy chain. They're easy to use and effective, keeping the bag secured at its most compact size for any given volume of contents.

There's plenty of space inside for a day's clothing, notebooks and so on, as well as a laptop.

A zipped interior pocket takes care of smaller bits and bobs, while a generous padded zip pocket at the rear of the bag (where it's best protected from any heavy rain) is designed to take up to a 15in laptop.

There's another panel pocket (open at the top) at the front, which doubles as a reflective panel and also features a tab for a light to clip on, with light tabs on either end of the bag too.

As it's a messenger bag, the Altura Grid is designed to be slung over one shoulder – in this case, the left – which makes it easy to glance over the right shoulder in traffic when riding on the left.

I found the bag sat securely across the back diagonally, but did require some fidgeting to get it to feel central and balanced, especially when really full. The padding on the main strap is comfortable, albeit relatively lightweight, but the security strap that clips on to it is disappointingly short, even at full extension. The more heavily laden the bag, the higher up the body the security strap sits, with a tendency to sit uncomfortably across the bust, so most women won't appreciate it.

Once adjusted, there was no real issue with movement of the bag and it sat securely, no matter the size of load. It is quite a wide bag, so more slightly built riders might find it cumbersome.

Thanks to the roll top and DWR treatment the bag is decently water repellent in heavy showers, but I'd be inclined to keep that topped up, particularly for regular foul weather use, since the fabric isn't inherently waterproof and the seams aren't taped.

The large reflective front panel and three LED light tabs make it easily visible under headlights and street lights, which helps balance out the bag's muted dark brown colour scheme.

In terms of value for money, the Grid is reasonably priced for the size, features and functionality on offer. It is significantly cheaper than some we've tested – £75 less than the Manhattan Portage NY Messenger Bag MD (now £135), £100 less than the Chrome Welterweight Citizen Messenger Bag at £160, and £70 less than the Carradice City Classics Kelbrook Satchel at £130.

All of these alternatives are high-end options from premium brands with a seriously hardwearing pedigree, but if you're looking for a cost-effective option the Altura Grid is a decent choice. Yes, there are some niggles with the straps and getting it to sit comfortably, but overall it's a well-featured and nicely put together bag, and decent value for money.

Verdict

Cost-effective and stable, but getting it to sit comfortably when full is tricky, and the security strap is too short

