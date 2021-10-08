CHPT3 Most Days Performance Men's Jersey

The CHPT3 Most Days Performance Jersey is a good looking top that works well in mid to cool temperatures – and on most days – though breathability isn't as good as some competitors.
CHPT3 (ex-racer David Millar's brand) has traditionally focused on collaborations, but in recent years has begun creating its own kit. The Most Days Performance Jersey is its only solo-branded jersey.
It is designed to be, no surprises, worn on most days as a do-all jersey. It's rugged enough for all kinds of riding, but refined enough to be considered a performance piece of kit.
The fit is semi-aero, with slightly elongated arms and a close fit around the body; although definitely not a specialist aero jersey, it is still closer to a performance one than casual. Helping with this, grippers along both the main hem and the cuffs work effectively to keep everything neat and secure.
One element I particularly like is the fact it's 100% recycled polyester, so you don't need to worry too much about your impact on the environment. The fabric also has HeiQ Pure applied to it, an antimicrobial which stops the jersey from getting smelly over time or, more immediately, for your commute home.
Breathability is okay, but not quite as effective as its rivals; I found my back in particular got noticeably more sweaty in comparison. I would say this is best between 10-20 degrees, and paired with arm warmers at the bottom of that range it's pretty much on the money.
At the back, the three large pockets are more than enough for most ride essentials, plus there's a zipped valuables pocket on the right that's more than big enough for my iPhone 11.
CHPT3 has included some reflective elements on the shoulders and arms too, although the shoulder ones aren't well placed to be seen from behind.
Value
At £95 this is expensive, and up against some big hitters. The Rapha Men's Classic Jersey II is close at £110 and more breathable, for instance, although doesn't have the same environmental credentials. The Pactimo Mens Summit Aero SS Jersey however is only £5 more at £100, also more breathable and also very eco-friendly.
Overall
The Most Days jersey has some really nice features, and the antimicrobial treatment works really effectively to let you just throw on even if you've used it the same day. It also looks great and is made from recycled materials too. However, there is no getting around the fact it's expensive, and can't quite match its similarly-priced competition for breathability.
Verdict
Impressive in most conditions, though not the most breathable in higher temperatures
Make and model: CHPT3 Most Days Performance Men's Jersey
Tell us what the product is for
CHPT3 says: "Designed by a pro racer to perform most days. With competition in its DNA and versatility as its purpose. The Most Days performance jersey is fitted to optimize aerodynamics with comfort using 100% recycled materials."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Made for Most Days, built to bring comfort to the toughest days.
100% recycled.
Tight and comfortable fit.
Anti-Smell Treatment.
Three-rear Pockets made for your smart phone.
Valuables Zipsafe Pocket.
Reflective Branding.
Stretchflex locking zipper.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
It is a well made and high-quality jersey that isn't likely to fall apart any time soon.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
It is fairly close fitting for some aero advantages, but without the restrictive nature that often comes from aero jerseys.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Seems like it will last – everything feels well made.
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Fit is very good, being fairly close but not restrictive.
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
7/10
Comfortable thanks to the soft materials, full length zip and silicone grippers, though breathability could be better.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Given the quality and versatility, the price seems fair.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
30 degree washes and line drying cause no issues.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Generally very well – it's comfortable and stays in place, though it's not the most breathable.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The eco credentials.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The breathability isn't quite as good as others in the same price bracket.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
At £95 this is expensive, and up against some big hitters. The Rapha Men's Classic Jersey II is close at £110 and more breathable, for instance, although doesn't have the same environmental credentials. The Pactimo Mens Summit Aero SS Jersey however is only £5 more at £100, also more breathable, and also very eco-friendly.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes – more so with temperatures in the teens
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
This is an environmentally friendly, attractive and effective performance jersey that proves very versatile. The only slight drawback is the breathability in high temperatures – it could be better.
Age: 33 Height: 6 ft Weight:
I usually ride: CAAD13 My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed,
