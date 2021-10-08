CHPT3 Most Days Performance Men's Jersey

The CHPT3 Most Days Performance Jersey is a good looking top that works well in mid to cool temperatures – and on most days – though breathability isn't as good as some competitors.

CHPT3 (ex-racer David Millar's brand) has traditionally focused on collaborations, but in recent years has begun creating its own kit. The Most Days Performance Jersey is its only solo-branded jersey.

It is designed to be, no surprises, worn on most days as a do-all jersey. It's rugged enough for all kinds of riding, but refined enough to be considered a performance piece of kit.

The fit is semi-aero, with slightly elongated arms and a close fit around the body; although definitely not a specialist aero jersey, it is still closer to a performance one than casual. Helping with this, grippers along both the main hem and the cuffs work effectively to keep everything neat and secure.

One element I particularly like is the fact it's 100% recycled polyester, so you don't need to worry too much about your impact on the environment. The fabric also has HeiQ Pure applied to it, an antimicrobial which stops the jersey from getting smelly over time or, more immediately, for your commute home.

Breathability is okay, but not quite as effective as its rivals; I found my back in particular got noticeably more sweaty in comparison. I would say this is best between 10-20 degrees, and paired with arm warmers at the bottom of that range it's pretty much on the money.

At the back, the three large pockets are more than enough for most ride essentials, plus there's a zipped valuables pocket on the right that's more than big enough for my iPhone 11.

CHPT3 has included some reflective elements on the shoulders and arms too, although the shoulder ones aren't well placed to be seen from behind.

Value

At £95 this is expensive, and up against some big hitters. The Rapha Men's Classic Jersey II is close at £110 and more breathable, for instance, although doesn't have the same environmental credentials. The Pactimo Mens Summit Aero SS Jersey however is only £5 more at £100, also more breathable and also very eco-friendly.

Overall

The Most Days jersey has some really nice features, and the antimicrobial treatment works really effectively to let you just throw on even if you've used it the same day. It also looks great and is made from recycled materials too. However, there is no getting around the fact it's expensive, and can't quite match its similarly-priced competition for breathability.

Verdict

Impressive in most conditions, though not the most breathable in higher temperatures

