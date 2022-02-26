The Chapeau Cafe Colour Block Jersey is a decent relaxed jersey that's ideal for low intensity rides or commutes. Breathability is fine, although you may want something that offers a bit more in warmer temperatures.

The Cafe name nails this firmly as a relaxed rather than performance-oriented top. First off it's not lycra, and in fact feels to me more like a sporty polo shirt.

> Buy this online here

It is 100% polyester, so it wicks sweat away relatively well, but as you would expect, it's not for hard training or racing, and probably a little low-performance for even a club ride too. For commutes or relaxed riding it is more than adequate.

The cut and fit is fairly loose, there isn't much stretch in the fabric and you only get a short zip for temperature regulation.

It holds it shape well though, and doesn't ride up thanks to the silicone grippers around the bottom.

Given that I was testing this in January and February I generally tended to wear it over the top of arm warmers, and even then I didn't find the sleeves rolled or bunched. It just stays nice and comfortable.

> 30 of the best summer cycling jerseys – tops to beat the heat from just £10

Chapeau includes three pockets on the back which cope well with the usual cargo, and there's a zipped pocket too. There is also a small reflective logo on the back.

Value

At £54.99 this is well priced against similar rivals. The Fr3nd Merino Polo Shirt is more at £78, for instance, but then it's merino and performs very well on the bike. The Gore Explore Shirt Women's is less than 50% merino but costs more again at £79.99, although that, too, is excellent on the bike. There's a men's version as well.

The Scott Endurance 10 SS is yet another great relaxed top, has no merino in it all and still doesn't get near the Chapeau, as it's £63.99.

That said, you can find this kind of thing for less: the Altura Men's Short Sleeve All Road Classic Jersey is only £45, and like the others here it's a little more performance-orientated and more breathable too.

Overall

This is a decent jersey for low-intensity rides and commuting. It isn't the most breathable though and, with only a short zip, it's not well placed to cope with properly hot days. But for relaxed sessions – to the cafe, for instance – it's good-looking, comfortable and effective for a decent price.

Verdict

Comfortable and stylish top for relaxed riding, if not the most breathable

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website