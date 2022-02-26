The Chapeau Cafe Colour Block Jersey is a decent relaxed jersey that's ideal for low intensity rides or commutes. Breathability is fine, although you may want something that offers a bit more in warmer temperatures.
The Cafe name nails this firmly as a relaxed rather than performance-oriented top. First off it's not lycra, and in fact feels to me more like a sporty polo shirt.
It is 100% polyester, so it wicks sweat away relatively well, but as you would expect, it's not for hard training or racing, and probably a little low-performance for even a club ride too. For commutes or relaxed riding it is more than adequate.
The cut and fit is fairly loose, there isn't much stretch in the fabric and you only get a short zip for temperature regulation.
It holds it shape well though, and doesn't ride up thanks to the silicone grippers around the bottom.
Given that I was testing this in January and February I generally tended to wear it over the top of arm warmers, and even then I didn't find the sleeves rolled or bunched. It just stays nice and comfortable.
Chapeau includes three pockets on the back which cope well with the usual cargo, and there's a zipped pocket too. There is also a small reflective logo on the back.
Value
At £54.99 this is well priced against similar rivals. The Fr3nd Merino Polo Shirt is more at £78, for instance, but then it's merino and performs very well on the bike. The Gore Explore Shirt Women's is less than 50% merino but costs more again at £79.99, although that, too, is excellent on the bike. There's a men's version as well.
The Scott Endurance 10 SS is yet another great relaxed top, has no merino in it all and still doesn't get near the Chapeau, as it's £63.99.
That said, you can find this kind of thing for less: the Altura Men's Short Sleeve All Road Classic Jersey is only £45, and like the others here it's a little more performance-orientated and more breathable too.
Overall
This is a decent jersey for low-intensity rides and commuting. It isn't the most breathable though and, with only a short zip, it's not well placed to cope with properly hot days. But for relaxed sessions – to the cafe, for instance – it's good-looking, comfortable and effective for a decent price.
Verdict
Comfortable and stylish top for relaxed riding, if not the most breathable
Make and model: Chapeau Cafe Colour Block Jersey
Tell us what the product is for
Chapeau says: "For those rides that need a jersey with rear pockets but you don't want to go full lycra for whatever reason. A functional cycling jersey in a more relaxed fit and less racy style."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Moisture Wicking
Relaxed Fit
100% polyester
3 rear pockets and one zip pocket
Silicone Grippers on hem
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Feels well made and the pockets cope well with a bit of weight.
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
This is not a performance jersey, and for low intensity rides it does the job well.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
It's quite thick, with minimal stuff to go wrong on it.
Rate the product for fit:
7/10
It's sold as a casual fit and that's exactly what it is.
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
7/10
It's not as breathable as some, but with its looser fit it sits comfortably on your back.
Rate the product for value:
6/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Easy - I washed it at 30 degrees and line dried it with no marks or damage.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
For commutes or low-intensity rides it does exactly what is expected of it.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The simplicity of the design - I like the basic block colouring.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing major, but breathability could be better.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
This is a good commuting – or indeed jaunt to the cafe – jersey at a reasonable price. It's not breathable enough for hard riding, but then it's not really aimed at that.
Age: 33 Height: 6 ft Weight:
I usually ride: CAAD13 My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed,
