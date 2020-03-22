BioRacer One Tempest Protect Pixel Overshoes

BioRacer's One Tempest Protect Pixel Overshoes provide comfortable protection from the cold while being easy to put on and surprisingly waterproof. There's loads of coverage around the cleat to stop air getting into vents, and the silicone gripper around the top stops rain from trickling down your shin. I had some fit issues, though, which was disappointing, especially at this price.
These BioRacer overshoes are very good for those cold days when rain is a probability and sleet a possibility. The fleecy inner is really comfortable against the skin as well as offering extra warmth, with the outer fabric surface blocking the wind.
I found that they fended off quite a bit of rain – lasting a good 90 minutes of persistent precipitation and standing water before I felt my feet getting wet. The silicone gripper at the ankle cuff helps with this. When placed against the skin, it prevents water from running down your shin and into your socks.
BioRacer doesn't advertise these as waterproof, but it's good to know that they will see off a good amount of rain and wheel spray when needed.
The overshoes extend quite far under the toe area and this gives coverage right up to the cleats. I found that this blocked cold air from heading up the vents in the sole, keeping my feet warmer and also helping to keep water out. I didn't get any issues with the overshoes interfering with my pedals, but you might have problems if you run your cleats quite far forward.
The open design at the sole makes these very easy to get on. Just pop them on before your shoes and then pull the foot part down over the shoe. The large Velcro tab secures the overshoe under the sole. It's a quick process and secure too.
That large square of Velcro is very abrasive against other materials, so you've got to be careful if you put these in the machine rather than handwash. I've bunged them in the machine and they've stood up very well to regular washing, though as with all technical clothing, I'd keep them away from the tumble drier.
BioRacer has included sections of reflective material on the outwards-facing surfaces. As you can see from the photos, they are quite large pieces of reflective material – any added visibility is fine by me.
The only problem I've had with these is the fit. They're on the spacious side around the foot and ankle area. They fit well at the cuff, and as my size EU42 foot is at the upper end of the size large range (EU40-42) I'd be concerned about going for the medium (EU38-40). The smaller size might give a better fit around the foot and ankle, but could be a bit restrictive at the cuff. If you can, try before you buy.
At £56, the BioRacers are also a bit expensive – Castelli's Diluvio Pro shoe covers aren't exactly cheap but they're less than the BioRacers at £50. You can still spend more though: Assos' Assosoires Winter Booties are a whopping £70.
Overall, these are very comfortable and warm overshoes that impress in the rain, but I was a bit disappointed by the fit. If you can try before you buy and they work for your feet, you won't be disappointed – though you can get very good options for less money.
Verdict
Warm, comfortable and very good in the rain, but a bit expensive – and check the fit
Make and model: Bioracer One Tempest Protect Pixel Overshoes
Tell us what the product is for
BioRacer says: "Our overshoe collection for the winter is designed to provide all the needs the winter asks from your kit. High visibility, good insulation and a snug fit.
"The shoe covers are made of the Tempest fabric in combination with the Pixel fabric. These wind- and water resistant fabrics protect your feet against the cold, but also against sweating too much in your shoes due to their breathable capacity.
"They help maintain a constant temperature to enjoy your ride from the start till the end.
"The minimalistic Easyfit design eliminates the need for a zipper on the calves. This improves aerodynamics whilst still being easy to put on. The reflective inserts increase the visibility and help secure your safety."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Insulating fabric made of Tempest Protect
Pixel 100 reflective inserts
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
Rate the product for fit:
4/10
Rate the product for sizing:
6/10
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Rate the product for value:
4/10
They're pretty pricey, but not the highest – Assos' Winter Booties are £70. Castelli's Diluvios are cheaper at £50.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Easy. Wash with the rest of your kit, but don't leave that Velcro exposed.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Warm and comfortable. They'll see off a good amount of rain too, making them very nice to wear in the depths of winter (and spring/summer/autumn...).
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The warmth is brilliant.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
For me, the fit.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? No
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Maybe – if they tried them first.
Use this box to explain your overall score
Very comfortable, warm and surprisingly good in the rain, though quite expensive and I had some issues with the fit.
Age: 24 Height: 177cm Weight: 62kg
I usually ride: Cannondale Supersix Di2 My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 5-10 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, club rides, general fitness riding, I specialise in the Cafe Ride!
