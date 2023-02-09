Cannondale KnurlCork Bar Tape

Cannondale's KnurlCork is for those riders who want a bar tape that isn't too thick or soft. It has quite a firm feel to it, but it minimises road buzz without isolating your hands from the bike. The white colour used here does get dirty quickly, but darker options are available.

The KnurlCork tape is created from a blend of EVA foam and cork, which gives quite a firm feel with just enough compression to take the edge off any vibration caused by the road below. I like the fact that it isn't too squidgy while still feeling soft enough for comfort, especially as I rarely wears gloves in warmer weather.

If you are riding in the wet it doesn't absorb water like some tapes can, which means grip levels remain just as good as they are in the dry.

In fact, the only issue I really found with this tape was that it gets dirty reasonably easily, although you can wipe it off if the dirt hasn't got too ingrained. And darker colours are available, such as red and black.

When it comes to fitting, the KnurlCork isn't as pliable as some, but there's enough stretch in it to still be able to wrap around the curves and bends around the brake levers and drops. Lever strips are included in the box – not something you see with all tapes these days.

As long as you pull it relatively tight all the way along the handlebar it shouldn't move once you are riding, and with each roll measuring a metre in length, there is plenty of tape for even the widest bar.

Included in the pack you'll also find finishing tape and push-fit bar end caps. They are small enough to allow you to push a bit of tape inside the bar while maintaining a snug, tight fit so that nothing unravels.

Cannondale has priced the tape at £18 which I'd say is a relative bargain for what I consider to be a quality tape. It's two quid cheaper than some Kranx tape I've also been reviewing (full review to come) and the Kranx Stretta Primo-High Grip Anti-Shock Handlebar Tape that Josh reviewed last year, and you get the addition of the extra lever tape sections here, and plenty of length.

It's also cheaper than the Smanie Elite tape by a quid, and Tom wasn't that impressed with the plugs or its ultra-sticky backing tape.

Conclusion

Overall, the KnurlCork is a quality tape that offers a good blend of comfort, grip and easy fitting. As long as you prefer a firmer ride than tapes with gel in their make-up, it's a great option.

Verdict

Good quality cork tape offering high comfort and grip, but the white will get dirty

