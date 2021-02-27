The Wizard Works Lil Presto! Barrel Bag is a neat and sturdy handlebar accessory that gives easy access to snacks and extra layers with its zipper opening at the top. On our test bag (not currently available) visibility is covered with the reflective outer, but lights can be hooked onto the front webbing of all the Lil Presto! designs. Also, it took no time whatsoever to attach, so it's a good option for a bag that doesn't live on your bars for every ride.

It's 22cm long and has a diameter of 14cm, with a capacity of 2.15 litres inside. The cylindrical body is completely rigid as it has a sheet of HDPE plastic inside to help keep its shape. This is really useful as it means it'll remain neat at all times no matter what you try to stuff into it.

> Buy this online here

Wrapped in a waterproof Cordura outer fabric, lined with a waterproof nylon fabric, and using a YKK Aquaguard water-resistant zip, even though the bag doesn't promise to be fully waterproof my contents have remained dry through rainy rides, so it does a solid job at keeping the water out without sacrificing usability, with quick access thanks to the zip opening.

Fitting the bag to the handlebar is super-easy to do by looping the two Voile Nano rubber straps through the daisy chain webbing at the back of the bag. As the straps are made of rubber these don't leave any marks on your bar, which is great for a non-permanent handlebar helper. With daisy chain webbing there's choice in how far apart you place the straps, which makes it a lot easier to attach it between other clutter on your bar like lights and GPS units. And, as I said earlier, there's also a daisy chain on the front that a light can be hooked to. You can also attach it to your saddle, depending on its design.

When riding, I found the bag sat on my handlebar incredibly securely – even over rougher terrain it shook only the tiniest bit. A Cordlock strap is also included to tighten the bag up to your head tube when tackling gnarlier terrain, but I found it didn't need this.

If you need them, a six-pack of 1cm foam bar spacers can be purchased for an extra £6.50. These push the bag away from the bike to provide a gap for cables and space for your fingers if you like to sit on the tops. You can also buy a shoulder strap for an extra £7.50.

With the zipper at the top of the bag, it's easy getting stuff in and out when riding. The zip has a large loop, too, so it's easy to grab while wearing gloves. That said, with the stiff shape of the bag, it's not much of an opening to get your hand in to search for something at the bottom. With an out-front Garmin mount it is harder yet again as this gets in the way, so probably best to swap it out for a stem-mounted option when using this bag.

After a couple of experiments on rides, I realised it was better for storing one or two bulky items like clothing layers, rather than lots of little bits and bobs like tools, as I found these got lost inside.

For stashing used wrappers and the like, the external side pockets of the bag proved really useful in keeping them separate from clean items: one side for finished-with wrappers and the other for unopened riding fuel ready to be grabbed quickly.

The only thing is the pockets aren't very deep, so for the longer adventures you'll need to store extra nutrition elsewhere, keeping only the food you want close at hand for quick munching in the side pocket.

Also, the side pockets aren't tight or stretchy, so I didn't feel comfortable putting anything precious there. I would prefer there to be a zipped compartment on the outside for valuable items that you don't want falling out of the side pocket but that you also don't want to lose in the capacious inner.

> 15 easy ways to carry stuff on your bike

Starting at £65 (the high-vis one on test is £70, but currently out of stock), the Wizard Works barrel bags are expensive for their 2.15 litre capacity. The Ortlieb Ultimate6 S Plus Waterproof Handlebar bag shares a rigid design (but with a magnetic opening) and has an easy mounting system, and while it's £75 it's a much greater 5 litres. The Topeak BarLoader is cheaper at £54.99 and boasts an impressive 6.5 litres, but doesn't have an accessible opening for on the move.

I tested the ultra-visible reflective Fluro Orange design, but there's a choice of Black Camo, Fluro Pink, Splatter, Olive, and Rust options (all £5 less). These choices not your taste? Well, at £75 you can go for a fully customised finish to really make this adventure companion your own.

> Cycling luggage for beginners

Overall, the Wizard Works Lil Presto! is a great choice for quick access to snacks and layers on the go, but it's a shame it doesn't have compartments inside to keep lots of items tidy.

Verdict

Sturdy, rigid handlebar bag that attaches easily and securely, but tight to get inside

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website