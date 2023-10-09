Easy to use and secure, the BTwin 500 Cycling Smartphone Holder does exactly what that name says, and keeps your phone dry as it does it. And don't let the low price put you off – it has a surprisingly unplasticky feel for being one of the cheapest holders out there.

I was sceptical about how well a Velcro strap would keep my phone secure, but was soon convinced. It hasn't budged on any of my rides, and that's despite being too lazy to use both straps... It has the big strap to secure it to the stem, and a smaller one that wraps over it for added security, but who can be bothered with that? Wait, don't answer that. Happily this is secure even with just the one.

The foam on the back is sizeable and effective too; it stopped my iPhone from getting bashed against the stem, even over bumpy gravel tracks and some unplanned pothole riding.

Quality

BTwin calls this 'watertight' rather than waterproof, meaning it protects your phone from rain and flying mud, but doesn't work if completely submerged. I decided to see how much 'rain' it could handle, popped some tissues inside it and ran it under a tap. The insides stayed bone dry.

Most impressive is the quality of the materials. For 10 quid I was expecting something pretty cheap and plasticky, destined to fall apart within 18 months. Normally it's the seams that start breaking first, from the strain.

These are held together with some solid stitching, though; I gave them a yank expecting a little rip, but nothing. I ended up trying to pull them apart with all my strength and they held up perfectly. I have come to the conclusion that either I'm a massive weakling (possible), or the holder is surprisingly durable.

The bendy plastic screen cover also has a sense of longevity to it; you don't feel it's going to sheer and snap anytime soon. And unlike the Triban 900 L which I was reviewing at the same time, it's a completely see-through plastic, so you're not sacrificing clarity. My phone screen worked as expected; I wasn't having to use more pressure, or be more deliberate with my swipes.

Value

At £9.99 you'll struggle to find a cheaper mount out there, particularly one that offers the same durability and security.

It really boils down to how much waterproofing you feel you need. If 'watertight' rather than 'waterproof' isn't enough, then take a look at the Triban 900 L Waterproof Bike Phone Holder at £19.99, which is fully waterproof.

You've also got the Zefal Z Console which we reviewed a couple of years ago. The current Z Console Dry version is £25.99, though it clicks onto your bike via hard plastic mounts. If you're looking for a similar Velcro mount to this BTwin, there's the BTR Deluxe Bike Bag Phone Holder (£24.99) which displays your phone on top of a small top tube bag, although Steve wasn't exactly raving about it.

Overall

For £9.99 this is surprisingly good quality. It stays in place on the bike, the see-through screen works as expected, and you really get the sense it's going to last.

Verdict

Well made, secure and quick to get off the bike. For £10 you can't go wrong

