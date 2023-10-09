Easy to use and secure, the BTwin 500 Cycling Smartphone Holder does exactly what that name says, and keeps your phone dry as it does it. And don't let the low price put you off – it has a surprisingly unplasticky feel for being one of the cheapest holders out there.
If you're interested in securely carrying more than just your phone, make sure you check out our guide to the Best Bikepacking Bags of 2023 as well.
I was sceptical about how well a Velcro strap would keep my phone secure, but was soon convinced. It hasn't budged on any of my rides, and that's despite being too lazy to use both straps... It has the big strap to secure it to the stem, and a smaller one that wraps over it for added security, but who can be bothered with that? Wait, don't answer that. Happily this is secure even with just the one.
The foam on the back is sizeable and effective too; it stopped my iPhone from getting bashed against the stem, even over bumpy gravel tracks and some unplanned pothole riding.
Quality
BTwin calls this 'watertight' rather than waterproof, meaning it protects your phone from rain and flying mud, but doesn't work if completely submerged. I decided to see how much 'rain' it could handle, popped some tissues inside it and ran it under a tap. The insides stayed bone dry.
Most impressive is the quality of the materials. For 10 quid I was expecting something pretty cheap and plasticky, destined to fall apart within 18 months. Normally it's the seams that start breaking first, from the strain.
These are held together with some solid stitching, though; I gave them a yank expecting a little rip, but nothing. I ended up trying to pull them apart with all my strength and they held up perfectly. I have come to the conclusion that either I'm a massive weakling (possible), or the holder is surprisingly durable.
The bendy plastic screen cover also has a sense of longevity to it; you don't feel it's going to sheer and snap anytime soon. And unlike the Triban 900 L which I was reviewing at the same time, it's a completely see-through plastic, so you're not sacrificing clarity. My phone screen worked as expected; I wasn't having to use more pressure, or be more deliberate with my swipes.
Value
At £9.99 you'll struggle to find a cheaper mount out there, particularly one that offers the same durability and security.
It really boils down to how much waterproofing you feel you need. If 'watertight' rather than 'waterproof' isn't enough, then take a look at the Triban 900 L Waterproof Bike Phone Holder at £19.99, which is fully waterproof.
You've also got the Zefal Z Console which we reviewed a couple of years ago. The current Z Console Dry version is £25.99, though it clicks onto your bike via hard plastic mounts. If you're looking for a similar Velcro mount to this BTwin, there's the BTR Deluxe Bike Bag Phone Holder (£24.99) which displays your phone on top of a small top tube bag, although Steve wasn't exactly raving about it.
Overall
For £9.99 this is surprisingly good quality. It stays in place on the bike, the see-through screen works as expected, and you really get the sense it's going to last.
Verdict
Well made, secure and quick to get off the bike. For £10 you can't go wrong
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: BTwin 500 Cycling Smartphone Holder
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
BTwin says, "This holder gives you an easy, reliable way to store your smartphone on the stem of your bike.This bike smartphone holder is easily mounted onto the handlebar stem using its secure rip-tab fastener. Foam on the back to protect from impacts. The supple pocket fits the size of the phone."
They're correct! The holder was quick and easy to get off the bike. I also felt my phone was adequately protected from bumps and bashes.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
BTwin list these specifications:
Compatibility: Can be mounted onto any stem. Max. smartphone dimensions: 80 x 160 mm
Materials: Main fabric 100% Polyester Back part 100% Thermoplastic Polyurethane
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Surprisingly good quality considering the price.
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for value:
7/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It performed exactly as described - it held my phone securely and was quick and easy to get off the bike.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The quality of the manufacturing, considering the price.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's cheaper than other phone holders we've tested, but they've been completely waterproof. This is 'watertight' rather than waterproof.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's well made, behaves exactly as intended and is good value for £10.
Age: 27 Height: 5ft 4 Weight: 147lbs
I usually ride: Dawes Galaxy My best bike is:
I've been riding for: Under 5 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, general fitness riding,
Lethal at eight months...
http://citizenrider.blogspot.com/2023/10/beautifully-crafted-reliable-me...
Sunak specifically stated the reason for granting the new licences was to ensure oil from UK waters would mean UK wouldn't have to import oil. No...
I think the only way to fix the danger of the roads would be to treat every incident as intentional unless proven otherwise. We are all tested,...
I partly agree. On one hand the issue is clear (to some...) and there is a proven model, working in several other countries that we can import. ...
It's got thru axles...
“The defendant followed the cyclist as he moved up the hill although it appears the cyclist was not moving at the speed Mr Dunn-Fawell anticipated...
End someones life and destroy their loved ones lives, from behind the wheel.. ah well you probably didn't mean to do it..were you distracted maybe ...
Less the sentence (suspended), more the "passed 33 days ago, now screwing around in a car". And no mention of "banned from driving for at least a...
I had similar problems with my older DC-1 sitting way too high so I used a different mount (think it came with the cam) and folded it down closer...