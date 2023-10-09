Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Bags
BTwin 500 Cycling Smartphone Holder2023 Triban 500 Cycling Smartphone Holder - 1.jpg

BTwin 500 Cycling Smartphone Holder

8
by Emily Owen
Mon, Oct 09, 2023 09:45
0
£9.99

VERDICT:

8
10
Well made, secure and quick to get off the bike. For £10 you can't go wrong
Good value
Secure on the bike
Well made
Quick and easy to mount
Weight: 
50g
Contact: 
www.decathlon.co.uk
How we test

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

What the road.cc scores mean

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

Easy to use and secure, the BTwin 500 Cycling Smartphone Holder does exactly what that name says, and keeps your phone dry as it does it. And don't let the low price put you off – it has a surprisingly unplasticky feel for being one of the cheapest holders out there.

If you're interested in securely carrying more than just your phone, make sure you check out our guide to the Best Bikepacking Bags of 2023 as well.

I was sceptical about how well a Velcro strap would keep my phone secure, but was soon convinced. It hasn't budged on any of my rides, and that's despite being too lazy to use both straps... It has the big strap to secure it to the stem, and a smaller one that wraps over it for added security, but who can be bothered with that? Wait, don't answer that. Happily this is secure even with just the one.

The foam on the back is sizeable and effective too; it stopped my iPhone from getting bashed against the stem, even over bumpy gravel tracks and some unplanned pothole riding.

Quality

BTwin calls this 'watertight' rather than waterproof, meaning it protects your phone from rain and flying mud, but doesn't work if completely submerged. I decided to see how much 'rain' it could handle, popped some tissues inside it and ran it under a tap. The insides stayed bone dry.

2023 Triban 500 Cycling Smartphone Holder - side.jpg

Most impressive is the quality of the materials. For 10 quid I was expecting something pretty cheap and plasticky, destined to fall apart within 18 months. Normally it's the seams that start breaking first, from the strain.

These are held together with some solid stitching, though; I gave them a yank expecting a little rip, but nothing. I ended up trying to pull them apart with all my strength and they held up perfectly. I have come to the conclusion that either I'm a massive weakling (possible), or the holder is surprisingly durable.

2023 Triban 500 Cycling Smartphone Holder - back 2.jpg

The bendy plastic screen cover also has a sense of longevity to it; you don't feel it's going to sheer and snap anytime soon. And unlike the Triban 900 L which I was reviewing at the same time, it's a completely see-through plastic, so you're not sacrificing clarity. My phone screen worked as expected; I wasn't having to use more pressure, or be more deliberate with my swipes.

Value

At £9.99 you'll struggle to find a cheaper mount out there, particularly one that offers the same durability and security.

It really boils down to how much waterproofing you feel you need. If 'watertight' rather than 'waterproof' isn't enough, then take a look at the Triban 900 L Waterproof Bike Phone Holder at £19.99, which is fully waterproof.

You've also got the Zefal Z Console which we reviewed a couple of years ago. The current Z Console Dry version is £25.99, though it clicks onto your bike via hard plastic mounts. If you're looking for a similar Velcro mount to this BTwin, there's the BTR Deluxe Bike Bag Phone Holder (£24.99) which displays your phone on top of a small top tube bag, although Steve wasn't exactly raving about it.

Overall

For £9.99 this is surprisingly good quality. It stays in place on the bike, the see-through screen works as expected, and you really get the sense it's going to last.

Verdict

Well made, secure and quick to get off the bike. For £10 you can't go wrong

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website

road.cc test report

Make and model: BTwin 500 Cycling Smartphone Holder

Size tested: n/a

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

BTwin says, "This holder gives you an easy, reliable way to store your smartphone on the stem of your bike.This bike smartphone holder is easily mounted onto the handlebar stem using its secure rip-tab fastener. Foam on the back to protect from impacts. The supple pocket fits the size of the phone."

They're correct! The holder was quick and easy to get off the bike. I also felt my phone was adequately protected from bumps and bashes.

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

BTwin list these specifications:

Compatibility: Can be mounted onto any stem. Max. smartphone dimensions: 80 x 160 mm

Materials: Main fabric 100% Polyester Back part 100% Thermoplastic Polyurethane

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
9/10

Surprisingly good quality considering the price.

Rate the product for performance:
 
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
9/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
7/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

It performed exactly as described - it held my phone securely and was quick and easy to get off the bike.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The quality of the manufacturing, considering the price.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

It's cheaper than other phone holders we've tested, but they've been completely waterproof. This is 'watertight' rather than waterproof.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

It's well made, behaves exactly as intended and is good value for £10.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 27  Height: 5ft 4  Weight: 147lbs

I usually ride: Dawes Galaxy  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: Under 5 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Experienced

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, general fitness riding,

BTwin 500 Cycling Smartphone Holder 2023
BTwin 500 Cycling Smartphone Holder
BTwin 2023
Btwin

Latest Comments

 