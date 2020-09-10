The BTR Cycling High Visibility Jacket is certainly eye-catching – at least under headlights and streetlamps. However, the retroreflective fabric is neither waterproof or breathable, and anything past a short and slow commute renders it uncomfortable.

Polyester is the default choice on budget jackets, so no surprise to learn that's precisely what the BTR is fashioned from.

The BTR uses a relatively thin reflective shell. Vents beneath the armpits, down the sides and across the upper back allow some air in and moisture out, and the panel stitching is neat and uniform throughout.

There are four pockets – two hip, a breast pocket and one inside – and the breast pocket is just large enough for a wallet and/or 6-inch smart phone. The sleeves are elasticated and the hem features a drawstring so you can tailor the fit to suit.

Though cut relatively long, there's no drop tail to protect you from rain and spray. The overall cut is roomy without feeling baggy.

In terms of visibility, it doesn't match the prowess of the Proviz Reflect360 Men's Cycling Jacket, but the reflectivity will certainly get you noticed under lights. Friends reckon 200 metres, from all angles.

With temperatures in the mid to high teens, the fabric can't keep up with moderate efforts and after 10 miles or so I felt like a ready meal boiled in the proverbial bag.

Entry level technical jackets with waterproofing and breathability ratings around the 10,000gsm mark (such as the ETC Arid Force 10 or the Altura Nevis III perform far better, and are also a good bit lighter (437g and 380g respectively).

Stitched construction and no seam welds means water is going to get inside, though it can fend off light rain for around 20 minutes. Once sodden, it takes a few hours at room temperature to dry.

The stitching is uniformly good, though, as are the zips. I've stuck to thirty-degree washes and found no ill effects.

> 28 of the best 2020 waterproof cycling jackets

At £44.95, there's not much to rival it, like for like. However, if you're willing to forgo the retro-reflective prowess the neon yellow BTWIN 100 Cycling Rain Jacket is a better bet at £29.99. For £59.99 there's the Altura Nevis which balances bike-friendly cut and performance with civilian practicalities well.

Summary

For very short commutes at a gentle pace, the BTR works well, especially in low light. For serious cycling or even meaningful commutes, however, it lacks the breathability or weatherproofing to actually shine.

Verdict

Very bright under lights, but poor breathability and lack of waterproofing leave it uncomfortable

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website