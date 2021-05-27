Bontrager MIK Commuter Boot Bag

Bontrager's MIK Commuter Boot Bag is a really well made and superbly stable rear rack bag with surprisingly decent carrying capacity, excellent waterproofing and impressive practicality both on and off the bike. It's a little heavy and a fair price, but you won't be disappointed.

I don't know the absolute data but I suspect trunk bags probably finish in third place behind panniers and rucksacks when it comes to most people's preferred way to carry stuff while cycling. On the basis of Bontrager's MIK Commuter Boot Bag, that's a shame because if you only need to carry things of relatively limited size, it does the job exceptionally well.

The bag's main USP is the MIK system functionality. Essentially, it uses a large plastic MIK bracket on the bag's bottom to clip into a compatible hole in a MIK rear rack to offer enhanced stability and security. It's a bit like a KlickFix mount for handlebar bags, albeit positioned horizontally rather than vertically. If you really don't like it or you don't have a MIK rack, the bag's bracket can be unscrewed and removed, though.

I talked at more length about the MIK mounting system in the review of Bontrager's MIK Commuter Double Pannier. I wasn't bowled over by the system in the case of the double pannier because I felt one of MIK's main selling points – enhanced security – is a moot point. Bontrager says you need to use the included key to 'unlock' the mounting system from a compatible MIK rack, but really you can just push the retaining tab back with your fingers to remove any MIK bag – not exactly thief proof by any stretch.

I also felt that such a secure mounting system was a little bit over the top for panniers. During the decades that they have been with us, I'm not certain that attaching or securing non-MIK panniers has ever been a major technical issue. However, in the case of the trunk bag, I have to say the MIK mount does come into its own.

Primarily that's because you can pack a fair bit into its 7 litres – it would certainly make a hell of a lunch box. You can't squeeze an A4 pad flat in there, but it's not far off; if you're happy to roll and dog-ear a magazine slightly, that would fit, though. So, if you're used to carting a trunk bag laden with heavy goods, the extra stability supplied by the rock-solid MIK system is actually very welcome. This thing simply will not move on your rack.

The MIK Commuter Boot Bag also addresses some of the other criticisms I had with the Bontrager Commuter Double Pannier. For example, there are a couple of very handy zipped external pockets on each side where you can quickly store and access valuables, tools, and so on. There's also a bungee cord on top to offer further carrying potential, and an open elasticated pocket at the far end.

Build quality, as is customary with Bontrager kit, is superb. Everything feels fantastically well put together. The outer material is cordura-style material, and feels very durable. Access to the main compartment is easy with a three-quarter-length zipped and reinforced lid, which flops wide open to reveal an internal roll-and-clipped waterproof inner to keep contents safe from moisture. There's also a semi-hidden internal side zip to allow you to secrete things beneath this waterproof liner.

Finally, topping off practicality, there are reflective highlights on the sides, and a poppered strap conveniently joins the carrying handles for off-the-bike hand luggage duties, or you can attach the included shoulder strap to the D-rings for hands-free carrying. What more could you want?

Value and conclusion

At £69.99, the MIK Commuter Boot Bag looks like fair value, although if budget concerns are high, the BTR Waterproof Bike Bag at £39.99 is a steal. However, despite its fab waterproofing, the BTR is a rugged rather than refined option and not particularly commuter friendly. Far closer competition comes in the form of Topeak's MTX TrunkBag DX, which has all the functionality of the Bontrager but offers a lot more carrying-potential 12.3 litres for the same money.

Looking at spec and price sheets, then, the Topeak seems to steal a march on Bonty's best. But I wouldn't dismiss it on that basis alone because there's still that MIK stability to enjoy. As long as it is able to carry enough for your needs, I think the combination of MIK technology with sturdy build quality and classy design means Bontrager's MIK Commuter Boot Bag should be near the top of the list if you're looking for a rear rack bag.

Verdict

Top-quality rear rack bag that does everything you ask of it while being particularly stable on the bike

