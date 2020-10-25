A rack bag is a handy addition to any utility/touring setup, and the BTR Waterproof Bike Rack Bag uses a straightforward three-strap attachment and rugged waterproof fabric to create a sturdy, effective and versatile pack.
Made from a sturdy fully waterproof fabric – BTR doesn't say what – this bag is designed to work with any rear rack, irrespective of width or length.
The bag itself is 46cm long and 22.5cm wide, with around 20 litres of storage space, and features a roll-down closure.
That's large enough to happily carry bikepacking kit such as a sleeping bag, tent and a change of clothes. It's also large enough to swallow a decent basic shop or a change of clothes for the day's commute, and that closure is waterproof.
It fastens to your rack with two fixed straps a third that's moveable. All fasten with and adjust with heavy duty plastic clips, while the underside is reinforced and slightly textured for grip. It's well made and sits securely.
You get a detachable shoulder strap for easy deployment as a shoulder bag, too, which is handy, while the reflective side logos and rear stripes are nice touches for urban use – as is the LED light tab.
Being soft-sided it offers little protection for fragile items, and it's best suited to soft stuff that responds well to being squished down with the straps. It's slightly less stable under a tall and rigid load, but even then it doesn't move around too badly – better, in fact, than I expected from experience with rival packs.
Bags like this ultimately work best with a pair of panniers wedging them in, but this works really well thanks to its easily-adjustable straps.
At 717g it's far from being the lightest bag ever, but it's designed to be a rugged and durable load carrier rather than a lightweight option.
The build quality and sleek, functional design suggest a higher price than it actually has. Ortlieb's roll-top, waterproof Trunk-Bag RC costs £100, for instance, and only holds 12L.
The admittedly more complex Topeak MTX TrunkBag DX is £69.99, though that too is smaller at 12.3L and requires Topeak's QuickTrack mount. Meanwhile the Tailfin AeroPack S is slightly heavier at 779g but also waterproof, 20L, and well made. In fact it's exquisitely made and really aero, but then it should be for £279.
> 21 of the best bikepacking bags — how to choose lightweight luggage
Frankly, the BTR is great value, though if it's pockets and zips and flashy bits you want, there are better options elsewhere (including from BTR itself).
This bag offers good build quality, a reliable and rugged design and excellent stability for rack-based load carrying. It's well made and durable, and if it fulfils your luggage requirements, it's a safe investment.
Verdict
Rugged, capable and waterproof – it's a straightforward and effective bag at a good price
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: BTR Waterproof Bike Rack Bag
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
BTR says: "Create secure, safe & dry space on your bike with our BTR Waterproof All Weather Bike Rack Dry Bag, designed to keep your valuables secure & dry in all weather conditions."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
BTR lists:
-Waterproof Material - Your contents stay dry without needing an additional rain cover
-Roll Down & Easy Clip Waterproof Bag Fastenings - no zips or fastenings to let the water seep in - keeps your cargo dry and lets you access inside it fast!
-Universal Fit - Adjustable straps ensure it attaches whatever the style or size of your rack & it stays put - does not move, shift or budge easily!
-3 Straps to attach to your bike rear rack – 2 integrated & 1 as an extra optional security strap
-Wipe Clean – wipe mud & dirt off your cargo bag easily so it stays looking like new
-Reflective Detail Stripes on the back - helps you to Be Seen & Be Safe!
-Light Loop – so you can easily attach your bike rear light to be visible
-Large Main Storage Area - Pack as much or as little as you like
-Detachable Shoulder Strap - creates a waterproof bag so you can take your valuables with you when you get off your bike
-Length 46cm, Width 22.5cm, Height approx. 23cm (when rolled shut)
-Approx 20 litre capacity
-Recyclable Cardboard Packaging
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Very well made from tough materials and components.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Does what it aims to very well indeed.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Good quality fabric and components. Seems pretty bombproof and should last well.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
5/10
Chunky, but designed to be rugged rather than light.
Rate the product for value:
6/10
Well designed, well built and great value for money.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Simplicity, waterproofing, ruggedness and the secure fit.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
A little heavy.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
The build quality and sleek, functional design suggest a higher price than it actually has. Ortlieb's roll-top, waterproof Trunk-Bag RC costs £100, for instance, though we've yet to review it and it only holds 12L.
The admittedly more complex Topeak MTX TrunkBag DX is £69.99, though that too is smaller at 12.3L and requires Topeak's QuickTrack mount. Meanwhile the Tailfin AeroPack S is slightly heavier at 779g but also waterproof, 20L, and well made. In fact it's exquisitely made and really aero, but then it should be for £279.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Definitely
Use this box to explain your overall score
This is well-made bag with a lot of thought put into the design. It's quite specific in its aims, but achieves them reliably and is easy to use – and it's cheaper than many rivals too. It's very good and an eight.
Age: 48 Height: 1.65m Weight: 77kg
I usually ride: Liv Invite My best bike is: Specialized Ruby Elite
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,
and quite an inspirational piece in DM - I was truly shocked:...
The Perfect Curve Cycleway?
send it to Brokenhurst (see Forum) - things could with livening up there! very clean, one careful owner
Hambini - preferred candidate
Agree. Far too much 'purism' nonsense in cycling.......as it somehow dilutes the pain & suffering........
I've got a solution. You stick a barrier between the two lanes and one becomes a cycle superhighway. 'But this will inconvenience people traveling...
Galibier Mistral.... All you need on top... Base layer max...
What a year ! So despite 2020 being one of the strangest and woeful on record where we somehow had to cram a seasons worth of racing into 3 months...
They look like a postmodern take on an orthopedic shoe from the 1950s. Mind-numbingly ugly.
Sorry, I cannot agree. When two abreast is appropriate, overtaking vehicles should be in the other lane, giving the same space as they would to a...