A rack bag is a handy addition to any utility/touring setup, and the BTR Waterproof Bike Rack Bag uses a straightforward three-strap attachment and rugged waterproof fabric to create a sturdy, effective and versatile pack.

Made from a sturdy fully waterproof fabric – BTR doesn't say what – this bag is designed to work with any rear rack, irrespective of width or length.

The bag itself is 46cm long and 22.5cm wide, with around 20 litres of storage space, and features a roll-down closure.

That's large enough to happily carry bikepacking kit such as a sleeping bag, tent and a change of clothes. It's also large enough to swallow a decent basic shop or a change of clothes for the day's commute, and that closure is waterproof.

It fastens to your rack with two fixed straps a third that's moveable. All fasten with and adjust with heavy duty plastic clips, while the underside is reinforced and slightly textured for grip. It's well made and sits securely.

You get a detachable shoulder strap for easy deployment as a shoulder bag, too, which is handy, while the reflective side logos and rear stripes are nice touches for urban use – as is the LED light tab.

Being soft-sided it offers little protection for fragile items, and it's best suited to soft stuff that responds well to being squished down with the straps. It's slightly less stable under a tall and rigid load, but even then it doesn't move around too badly – better, in fact, than I expected from experience with rival packs.

Bags like this ultimately work best with a pair of panniers wedging them in, but this works really well thanks to its easily-adjustable straps.

At 717g it's far from being the lightest bag ever, but it's designed to be a rugged and durable load carrier rather than a lightweight option.

The build quality and sleek, functional design suggest a higher price than it actually has. Ortlieb's roll-top, waterproof Trunk-Bag RC costs £100, for instance, and only holds 12L.

The admittedly more complex Topeak MTX TrunkBag DX is £69.99, though that too is smaller at 12.3L and requires Topeak's QuickTrack mount. Meanwhile the Tailfin AeroPack S is slightly heavier at 779g but also waterproof, 20L, and well made. In fact it's exquisitely made and really aero, but then it should be for £279.

Frankly, the BTR is great value, though if it's pockets and zips and flashy bits you want, there are better options elsewhere (including from BTR itself).

This bag offers good build quality, a reliable and rugged design and excellent stability for rack-based load carrying. It's well made and durable, and if it fulfils your luggage requirements, it's a safe investment.

Verdict

Rugged, capable and waterproof – it's a straightforward and effective bag at a good price

