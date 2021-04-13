The Bontrager AW3 Hard-Case Lite is much faster than I've come to expect from such a tyre – an all-weather, reflective urban thing – and extremely puncture resistant. Even at higher pressures they give a compliant, rewarding ride.

Bontrager gives the impression the Hard-Case Lite has unicorn qualities – puncture protection without unnecessary weight – and it basically means the aramid/nylon protection only covers the tread of the tyre. That makes it lighter than the 'regular' Hard-Case, which has protection from bead to bead.

However, both types get the TR Endure rubber compound and a reinforced chafer strip to protect the sidewall and bead. The reflective sidewalls are a welcome feature for a model designed for year-round service, too.

Our 32mm test pair prove a decent default for general riding, but it's also available in 25, 28 and 38mm widths. Ours blew up very accurately on a 24mm rim, and getting them on and off proves easy.

Ride Quality

The ride quality certainly lives up to the hype. They accelerate very quickly and are relatively effortless to keep on the boil. Even at higher pressures, I've never found the Bontrager skittish, or willing to step offline.

They are super compliant and much of my riding involves dark, lightly-trafficked lanes characterised by washboard tarmac and rim-wrecking holes. The AW3 Hard-Case Lite's responsive persona means the latter are effortlessly swerved even at speed.

More to the point, they iron out the washboard sections, gliding through with no loss of momentum. This has helped me with fatigue around the shoulders, arms and wrists on longer outings.

I haven't noticed any sluggishness on the climbs, and momentum is crucial with a fixed gear in the mid-high 70s.

Wet, early-season roads are perfect for testing tyres. The AW3s never missed a beat, allowing me to blast along confident and happy. Bovine dung and similarly slippery stuff hasn't presented any unwelcome surprises either.

One pinched tube aside, I've suffered no flats even on some terrible test roads. Shards of glass, thorns and similar sharps are more common than might be expected, and I resisted the temptation to sweep the casings for several rides. Even so, they've suffered no cuts or marks to date.

Value

Specialized's All Condition Aramadillo Elite is a great 120tpi option and also £45 (at 2021 prices), but while quick, I found the 23mm a little harsh. The range goes up to 32mm, though.

The Kenda Kwick Journey KS Plus Tyre also gives a slightly harsher ride than the Bontrager, and also only has protection under the tread, but is fifteen quid cheaper at £30.

Summary

The Bontrager AW3 Hard-Case Lite Reflective Road Tyre is an exciting and dependable tyre with excellent performance in most conditions. The broad choice of sizes extends its appeal beyond audax and winter training bikes, too.

Verdict

Quick, compliant and very reliable tyre for general road duties

