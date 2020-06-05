The Blackburn Big Switch Wrap is a really useful, minimalist, and multi-functional piece of kit that offers much more than you might expect from such a small package.

If you want to carry larger loads then a saddle bag makes perfect sense, but for more minimal outings, Blackburn's Switch Wrap Tool Kit is ideal.

Although compact, there's ample room in the wrap to fit everything you could need on a ride. It's designed with pockets to hold a CO2 canister and inner tube, with a small pouch on the front, two elasticated slips either side of it, a Velcro'd and elasticated loop behind that, and then another removable strap behind that.

I was able to fit tyre levers, a CO2 pump, spare canister and spare inner tube in easily, and on one ride I replaced the CO2 with a mini-pump without issue.

Its setup gives you a range of options for how much you want to take – you can take the entire setup and keep everything together with the large strap, or you can go minimalist and remove the large strap to just take the pouch and elastic slips.

You can attach it to a variety of places on your bike – under the saddle, on the seatpost, on the top tube... I generally kept it on the saddle and seatpost, where I would usually put my spares. I found that whether I was using it in its smallest or largest setup, it stayed in place securely and kept everything tightly held. This is helped by a large silicone area inside the smaller strap, so there is little chance of much movement.

You can buy the wrap and tools separately, but in this £39.99 option you get the wrap and Blackburn's Big Switch Mini Tool. This comes with 15 functions including T25 and T30 Torx bits, 2.5, 3, 4, 5 and 6mm Allen bits and 8mm hex tool, a flathead screwdriver, chain breaker, spoke wrenches (size 0, 1 and 2), a disc pad spreader and a Presta valve core tool.

All of these fit in elasticated bands attached to a single firm piece of material that sits within the front pouch. On the backside of this is a netted area that holds the spoke keys and top side of the chain breaker; it's also useful for storing a folded up note for the cafe stop or tube patches. The pouch in which all this sits can take a couple of cards too, although it's not big enough for much else.

Unlike a regular saddlebag, the wrap doesn't offer much protection from the elements. Fixing something is always easier with dry tools rather than wet and muddy ones. That said, it isn't too much of a mark against it given the benefits that this kind of design brings.

Its rrp of £39.99 isn't bad for some storage and a high-quality multi-tool – buying the mini-tool separately would cost you £29.99 at rrp, so you're getting the wrap for a tenner. The wrap isn't readily available without the multi-tool, but it's online in a couple of places for £18.99.

How does that compare with similar products we've reviewed on road.cc? Well, Lezyne's Sendit Caddy and T-Drive multitool would set you back £53 – so around the same price if bought separately, but a £13 saving as a single option.

I like this wrap and multi-tool for a number of reasons, but I think the main one is simply that it offers so many storage options. That shouldn't take away from the really smart tool set, which manages to fit every basic tool you're likely to need into something so small. The only real downside to the wrap is that it won't keep anything dry, but maybe a sacrifice worth making.

Verdict

Good combination of innovative mini-tool and wrap with extra storage and a variety of mounting options

