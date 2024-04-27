The BBB SealTank Top Tube Bag is secure and very waterproof, but for such a tiny bag it's very expensive.

At just over 0.5L it's just big enough for sunglasses – about the biggest thing you'll fit in here. Put in a multi-tool, a tube, puncture kit and a neck warmer and it's basically full. The sides of the interior are blue for better visibility, but in reality this is just too small to be losing anything in.

Tools and tubes are arguably better off under your saddle anyway, as while this is small it's still big enough to interfere with pedalling when you stand. The SealTank is best deployed if there are things you seriously need accessible: those sunnies, a neck tube or hat, or energy bars and gels, for instance. Unfortunately you're not going to get a phone in unless you're rocking a Motorola RAZR from the millennium.

With waterproof fabric, welded seams and a waterproof zip, it's entirely weatherproof – great news for those little bits of clothing.

The two long, strong hook-and-loop straps thread through any of five points on the bottom, while the head tube strap can attach either low or high. Snugged up, the bag can still slump a little if you knock it, but it's easily righted. Note the straps are the double-sided type that will attach to your gloves...

There's a hard plastic base inside for rigidity if you choose to bolt this instead, and it (and the attachment loops) are holed already. The bag between them is left unpierced, wisely, in case you don't want bolts. It's easily punched out in the obvious spots.

At £44.99 this is pretty expensive for a tiny bag. The Zefal Z Aero Frame Bag, for instance, is similar but £28.99, and that was judged 'pricey for its size' by our reviewer Stu. Even the handmade 0.8L Restrap Top Tube Bag is cheaper at £39.99.

This does what it's supposed to, then, but that's a pretty niche thing and the price is relatively high.

Verdict

Effective and well made, but expensive