The Zefal Z Aero frame bag offers easy access to nutrition and somewhere to store small objects rather than load up a jersey pocket. It's easy to fit in various ways, and good weatherproofing keeps the rain out.

Compared with many top tube bags we see, the Zefal is on the small side, but as Zefal explains, it is designed primarily for food storage for triathletes and time triallists. It's the ideal length for all of the energy bars or gel packets that I have used, and when packed well you can get plenty of stuff inside.

Its shape and height mean you won't get anything like a phone inside it, but it'll easily accept keys, cash or debit card. Things you might need quick access to.

The polyester 420D TPU material and the sealed zip mean that whatever you put inside remains dry when you are riding in the rain. The zip runs freely, so it's easy to open and close the bag one-handed while riding.

If you are using a bike that has bolts on the top tube, you can attach the Zefal this way as it has holes on the bottom. There are three in total and they've been elongated to give a bit of adjustment, plus there is a piece of material held in place with Velcro that stops the weather getting in through the holes.

You also have two options of where you want to position the front strap. Zefal has diagrams on its website showing all of the dimensions.

The only thing missing is a strap to wrap around the steerer tube to stop it twisting around the top tube, although being so small in height it's not that big an issue compared with some bags.

The reflective detailing either side is a neat touch, giving a little bit of sideways visibility if you're out into the dark.

Value

At £28.99, the Zefal Z Aero is £11 less than Restrap's Top Tube Bag, although that one is twice the size at 0.8 litre compared with the Zefal's 0.4 litre, and Mike thought it was excellent.

Craft's Cadence Top Tube bag is also bigger at 1.2 litres, and has gone up to £44.99 since our review.

If you want to spend as little as possible, though, Decathlon sells the Van Rysel TRI Bike Frame Nutrition Pouch for £9.99. It is Velcro strap fitment only and doesn't offer the weather resistance of the Zefal, but it is a bargain.

Conclusion

The Zefal is well made and does a great job of keeping out the elements, plus having the different options of fitment is a bonus. The Van Rysel pouch does suggest the Zefal is a bit pricey for the size, though.

Verdict

Good weatherproofing and well designed, if pricey for its size

