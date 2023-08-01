The Zefal Z Aero frame bag offers easy access to nutrition and somewhere to store small objects rather than load up a jersey pocket. It's easy to fit in various ways, and good weatherproofing keeps the rain out.
For more ideas and options, check out our feature 15 easy ways to carry stuff on your bike, and for adventures off the beaten track, our guide to the best bikepacking bags.
Compared with many top tube bags we see, the Zefal is on the small side, but as Zefal explains, it is designed primarily for food storage for triathletes and time triallists. It's the ideal length for all of the energy bars or gel packets that I have used, and when packed well you can get plenty of stuff inside.
Its shape and height mean you won't get anything like a phone inside it, but it'll easily accept keys, cash or debit card. Things you might need quick access to.
The polyester 420D TPU material and the sealed zip mean that whatever you put inside remains dry when you are riding in the rain. The zip runs freely, so it's easy to open and close the bag one-handed while riding.
If you are using a bike that has bolts on the top tube, you can attach the Zefal this way as it has holes on the bottom. There are three in total and they've been elongated to give a bit of adjustment, plus there is a piece of material held in place with Velcro that stops the weather getting in through the holes.
You also have two options of where you want to position the front strap. Zefal has diagrams on its website showing all of the dimensions.
The only thing missing is a strap to wrap around the steerer tube to stop it twisting around the top tube, although being so small in height it's not that big an issue compared with some bags.
The reflective detailing either side is a neat touch, giving a little bit of sideways visibility if you're out into the dark.
Value
At £28.99, the Zefal Z Aero is £11 less than Restrap's Top Tube Bag, although that one is twice the size at 0.8 litre compared with the Zefal's 0.4 litre, and Mike thought it was excellent.
Craft's Cadence Top Tube bag is also bigger at 1.2 litres, and has gone up to £44.99 since our review.
If you want to spend as little as possible, though, Decathlon sells the Van Rysel TRI Bike Frame Nutrition Pouch for £9.99. It is Velcro strap fitment only and doesn't offer the weather resistance of the Zefal, but it is a bargain.
Conclusion
The Zefal is well made and does a great job of keeping out the elements, plus having the different options of fitment is a bonus. The Van Rysel pouch does suggest the Zefal is a bit pricey for the size, though.
Verdict
Good weatherproofing and well designed, if pricey for its size
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Zefal Z Aero Frame Bag
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Zefal says, "The Z Aero is a frame bag designed for tri-athletes and cycling sports people who want to carry their food. The Z Aero is installed on the front of the top tube, either using non-abrasive, self-gripping straps, or using screws. The leak-tight seal guarantees protection when it rains. The interior compartments optimise storage and quick access."
It's a neat solution for carrying small items on any bike.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Zefal lists:
Material: Polyester 420D TPU
Mounting: Universal with self gripping straps or with screws
Dimensions: 220 x 65 x 45 mm
Capacity: 0.4 L
Zip: Water repellent zip
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for value:
4/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It's a good weatherproof solution for carrying small items.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Zip glides easily for one-handed operation.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
No head tube strap to stop it twisting around the top tube.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
The Craft and Restrap options mentioned in the review are more than double the size for just a bit more cash, and the Van Rysel undercuts it by a lot, albeit for a non-waterproof option.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's good, but if you aren't worried about keeping your ride nutrition dry then it is kind of pricey. It does have more attention to detail than cheaper offerings, though, like the option to use bolts and/or straps and the ability to keep the wet out.
Age: 44 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
coach drivers https://www.bournemouthecho.co.uk/news/23693669.coach-gets-stuck-tight-g...
I can't stop thinking of the Radiohead viddy tune, Burn the witch. Let's hope the Fondo riders make it out in one piece. This effing cuntry
Does it really matter whether the driver was "distracted"? Isn't incredibly bad driving crime enough? You'd think every journo in Colorado would be...
Council planners = muppets
https://www.cyclinguk.org/insurance states that Butterworth Spengler provides third party liability insurance, meaning that "you are covered for...
Funded by the LEZ?
Balance of wot agin' wot?...
Definitely some diminishing returns here in this article, as described "money no object". I built a much lower budget sub 6kg hillclimb bike as...
Correct. If you have no gaps it would block some people crossing the road - including cyclists! That is why you should leave at least wheelchair ...
Not the specific product page, but there is a link to the manufacturer's home page underneath the last image.