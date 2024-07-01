The BBB DoubleShot Mini Pump is a pocket-friendly powerhouse, converting from its portable format into a user-friendly, capable way of inflating tyres. There are a couple of minor issues, and it comes with a high price tag, but this is still one of the best mini pumps we've come across in a while.
BBB's DoubleShot Mini Pump (DMP thereafter) is a rather clever design. Consisting of two short and slender tubes mounted in parallel, it detaches and threads together to create a much longer, not to mention more potent, pump than you would normally be able to stow in your jersey pocket.
Put it back together, each tube clicking in place with little effort, and its dimensions of 14 x 38 x 120mm (WxHxL) are pretty impressive. That it weighs in at a meagre 82g (1g less than BBB's claim) is the icing on a very portable cake.
Ergonomically, the DMP is a dream to use – you just disconnect the two sections and screw it together in the middle.
The plastic connecting sections act as handles at either end, making it easy to hold, and you simple press it on the valve to begin inflating. The valve in question is a Presta – the only type the DMP accommodates.
According to BBB, the two-piece design features four shafts for up to 35cc per stroke, and is capable of a respectable 116psi max air pressure. Indeed, I found the pumping power to be particularly capable. A 28mm road tyre took 185 strokes to 48psi, while 300 strokes easily inflated a 45mm gravel tyre to just over 34psi, which is a few more psi than I would run on gravel anyway.
There's only one downside (or a couple, to be specific). The first time I used the DMP, the rubber seal inside the screw-on pump head somehow ejected itself, which I may have caused when removing and re-installing said pump head (though it somehow ended up in my frame bag, which is a mystery). I'll chalk that one up to my clumsiness, or a ghost in the machine.
The second time, while dealing with a puncture in the middle of the New Forest, I discovered that the chamber seal for the rear portion of the pump had unthreaded itself slightly, preventing me from pumping the tyre; it took about 30 minutes of being ravaged by forest flies before I realised what had happened... Since everything has been tightened, there have been no issues, but it's something to be aware of out of the box.
As mini pumps go, the DMP is certainly one of the pricier examples, although it's half the cost of the exorbitantly priced Silca Pocket Impero II Pump Silca Pocket Impero II Pump, and similarly capable.
The Schwabe SOS Mini Pump is less expensive by £14, is just 14g heavier, and offers a decent performance, though nowhere near as good as BBB's DMP.
Delivering greater performance at just £35, the Lezyne Grip Drive HP (medium) is hard to beat, but it's heavier and nearly twice as long, though it does come with a frame mount.
Given just how portable the BBB DMP is, I was very pleased with its performance overall, and I'm glad to see that it works just as well with larger volume tyres as it does with narrower road-oriented ones. Yes, there are plenty of cheaper options out there, but given its size and weight, I think it's worth spending the extra money if you want a pump that's as small and as light as possible.
Fantastic design makes this pump not only super portable, but capable too – though it is pretty expensive
Make and model: BBB DoubleShot Mini Pump
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
BBB says: "The DoubleShot is small, very small! This extremely small mini pump can easily fit in almost every saddlebag, or in your back pocket without you even noticing it. But don't let this little buddy fool you. The DoubleShot has an impressive pump volume. 35 cc per stroke, your tire will be filled before you know it! The Innovative 2-piece design contains 4 shafts that allow this incredible pump volume. With the DoubleShot, you will be on your way again in no time!"
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Material Aluminium
Compatible valves Presta/French Valve connection
Max. air pressure (Bar) 8 Max. air pressure (PSI) 116
With gauge: No
Mounting bracket included: No
Pressure type: High pressure
Type pumphead: Push-On
Dust cover: Yes
14 x 38 x 120mm (W x H x
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
Seems good, though one of the seals worked itself loose, which was fixed after I tightened it up properly.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Pretty good, given its diminutive size.
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
The shiny finish of the aluminium tubes might get a bit scratched after a while, but otherwise pretty good.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
9/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
8/10
The pump is quite thin, but its built-in handles make it easy to hold.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
It's at the pricier end of the spectrum, though I think the price is reasonable given the quality and the performance.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Easy to inflate road or gravel tyres – which, let's face it, is what you want from a pump.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The portability and power.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Cheaper than the Silca Pocket Impero II Pump (well, you'd like to think it's cheaper than Silca – most things are), but pricier than the Schwalbe SOS Mini Pump and Lezyne Grip Drive HP, and although not quite as capable as the Grip Drive it definitely beats them all on weight and portability
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Given its size and weight, the performance is really very good, and though expensive to purchase, I think it's worth it if you want to reduce how much you're carrying on rides.
Age: 39 Height: 6'4 Weight: 175lbs
I usually ride: Condor Italia RC custom build My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, mtb,
It is a nice idea, but I don't think I could go back to a pump you have to hold against the valve, instead of connecting via a flexible hose.
My two key requirements for a minipump (at least a hand pump - electric ones are a whole different kettle of fish) are that it must have a connecting hose, and that the hose must not screw on in a way that risks removing valve cores when you take it off.
That takes out a remarkably large chunk of the market, with the (atronomically pricy) Silca Tattico looking like the best of what's left.