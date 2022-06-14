Support road.cc

review
Shorts & 3/4s
Altura Nightvision Lightweight Cycling Shorts

Altura Nightvision Lightweight Cycling Shorts

7
by Stu Kerton
Tue, Jun 14, 2022 09:45
0
£55.00

VERDICT:

7
10
Missing a DWR coating, but otherwise a versatile and comfortable pair of casual shorts
Look good on and off the bike
Elastic waist gives plenty of movement
Zipped pocket a bonus
Padding is very minimal
No water resistance
Weight: 
253g
Contact: 
www.altura.co.uk
The Altura Nightvision Men's Lightweight Cycling Shorts are a two-piece design that work for urban riding and those trips that don't require the full-on lycra look. The outers give a decent fit thanks to an elasticated waist and, while they are 'baggy,' there isn't too much material left to flap around. The inners, although a bit thin on padding, are barely noticeable away from the bike.

These shorts look like off-the-bike garb and have standard pockets, a zip fly, and a simple popper and button for securing them. In black (they're also available in blue) they look smart enough for most casual environments, and the elasticated rear section fits well whether hunched over on the bike or walking around.

The zipped pocket is perfect for carrying valuables and, being part of Altura's Nightvision range, there is a good smattering of reflective details on the rear of each leg too.

These shorts also include a lycra liner, with a thin pad that's unobtrusive and still comfortable when you're walking around. It's thick enough for rides of five to ten miles, I'd say, especially if the surface isn't too rough. It does depend on your bike a bit, too – anything too upright puts more of your bodyweight on the saddle, forcing the pad to work harder to keep you comfortable. A bit of chamois cream works wonders, though.

2022 Altura Nightvision Men's Lightweight Cycling Shorts - chamois.jpg

The inners are attached by way of loops and poppers, and stay in place when you are riding. I tried outers with road bibshorts for gravel use but, with nothing to attach the two together, the outers would often slip down, even with the elasticated waist.

2022 Altura Nightvision Men's Lightweight Cycling Shorts - waist back.jpg

When it comes to sizing Altura's kit tends to be a bit on the generous size, though that is reflected in their sizing guide. I found these shorts to fit well, and they are comfortable throughout with plenty of room for large thighs too. Even with the two-layer construction they are relatively breathable as well.

2022 Altura Nightvision Men's Lightweight Cycling Shorts - weaist band button.jpg

The build quality is good, and the fabric looks to be durable – there is no sign of wear and tear, or shiny patches from saddles. I would like to see some kind of DWR (durable water repellent) coating though for light rain or drizzle, or just dealing with road spray.

Value

Priced at £55 these are a tenner more expensive than the Proviz Classic Men's Overshorts, and although those do have some water resistance, you don't get a set of liner shorts. They also lack a way of tightening the waist to tweak fit, so I'd say the Alturas have the edge. The Alturas look a bit more 'non-bikey,' too.

Alpkit's Strada shorts are similar to the Proviz in providing some water resistance, and again lacking any elastication at the waist. They are £64.99.

Overall

The Alturas are versatile enough to cope well with activities on the bike and away from it, and the casual only adds to that versatility. They are well made too, and thanks to the elasticated waist they are comfortable to wear in all kinds of conditions.

Verdict

Missing a DWR coating, but otherwise a versatile and comfortable pair of casual shorts

road.cc test report

Make and model: Altura Nightvision Men's Lightweight Cycling Shorts

Size tested: Large

Tell us what the product is for

Altura says, "The Altura Nightvision Men's Lightweight Cycling Shorts provide all-day comfort with their removable padded liner and casual styling making them ideal for days when you are when mixing cycling with other activities such as walking, jogging or a trip to the park with the kids. The secure zipped pocked will keep valuables safe whilst reflective details will help you to stay visible to other road users in low light conditions."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

- Removable padded liner

- Reflective print in key areas

- Secure zip pocket

- Relaxed fit

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
7/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
 
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
 
8/10

Accurate to Altura's sizing guide.

Rate the product for weight:
 
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
7/10
Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

Both outer and inner shorts showed no issues with being washed.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Both the inner and outer shorts are comfortable, although the padding limits them to shorter rides.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

They look casual enough to be worn off the bike.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

No DWR coating.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

They sit around the same sort of price as the Proviz and Alpkits mentioned in the review. They both get some water resistance, but they don't come with liner shorts included.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

As a pair of casual shorts the Alturas are well made and comfortable, and look good on and off the bike. Getting inner shorts included in the price certainly helps, and short of a bit of water resistance, they aren't missing much.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 42  Height: 180cm  Weight: 76kg

I usually ride: This month's test bike  My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,

