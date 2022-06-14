Altura Nightvision Lightweight Cycling Shorts

The Altura Nightvision Men's Lightweight Cycling Shorts are a two-piece design that work for urban riding and those trips that don't require the full-on lycra look. The outers give a decent fit thanks to an elasticated waist and, while they are 'baggy,' there isn't too much material left to flap around. The inners, although a bit thin on padding, are barely noticeable away from the bike.

These shorts look like off-the-bike garb and have standard pockets, a zip fly, and a simple popper and button for securing them. In black (they're also available in blue) they look smart enough for most casual environments, and the elasticated rear section fits well whether hunched over on the bike or walking around.

The zipped pocket is perfect for carrying valuables and, being part of Altura's Nightvision range, there is a good smattering of reflective details on the rear of each leg too.

These shorts also include a lycra liner, with a thin pad that's unobtrusive and still comfortable when you're walking around. It's thick enough for rides of five to ten miles, I'd say, especially if the surface isn't too rough. It does depend on your bike a bit, too – anything too upright puts more of your bodyweight on the saddle, forcing the pad to work harder to keep you comfortable. A bit of chamois cream works wonders, though.

The inners are attached by way of loops and poppers, and stay in place when you are riding. I tried outers with road bibshorts for gravel use but, with nothing to attach the two together, the outers would often slip down, even with the elasticated waist.

When it comes to sizing Altura's kit tends to be a bit on the generous size, though that is reflected in their sizing guide. I found these shorts to fit well, and they are comfortable throughout with plenty of room for large thighs too. Even with the two-layer construction they are relatively breathable as well.

The build quality is good, and the fabric looks to be durable – there is no sign of wear and tear, or shiny patches from saddles. I would like to see some kind of DWR (durable water repellent) coating though for light rain or drizzle, or just dealing with road spray.

Value

Priced at £55 these are a tenner more expensive than the Proviz Classic Men's Overshorts, and although those do have some water resistance, you don't get a set of liner shorts. They also lack a way of tightening the waist to tweak fit, so I'd say the Alturas have the edge. The Alturas look a bit more 'non-bikey,' too.

Alpkit's Strada shorts are similar to the Proviz in providing some water resistance, and again lacking any elastication at the waist. They are £64.99.

Overall

The Alturas are versatile enough to cope well with activities on the bike and away from it, and the casual only adds to that versatility. They are well made too, and thanks to the elasticated waist they are comfortable to wear in all kinds of conditions.

Verdict

Missing a DWR coating, but otherwise a versatile and comfortable pair of casual shorts

