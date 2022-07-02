Support road.cc

review
Jerseys - short sleeve
Altura Indoor Training Men’s Vest

Altura Indoor Training Men’s Vest

8
by Stu Kerton
Sat, Jul 02, 2022 15:45
0
£22.50

VERDICT:

8
10
Cheap as chips, but the fit and fabric make it great for indoor training
Highly breathable
Dries quickly
Good value
Weight: 
120g
Contact: 
www.altura.co.uk
The Altura Shore Indoor Training Men's Vest is a top aimed primarily at sessions on the turbo trainer, so offers impressive breathability and a relaxed fit for a breezy feel when being blasted by a fan. At just over twenty quid it's not expensive, either.

Indoor trainer clothing can be seen as a bit niche; after all, I've managed the last twenty years using the same bib shorts I would normally wear outside in the sun. If I wanted something on my upper body, I'd use a mesh summer baselayer.

This Altura offering works well, though. As a vest it uses a heavier weight material than a usual mesh baselayer, so I was initially concerned with overheating – something that proved unfounded, as the polyester material is actually very breathable.

Even during hard efforts it doesn't get massively overwhelmed with sweat, providing there's some airflow from a fan (or it's dry enough to have the turbo outside), and if it does get damp it soon dries.

2022 Altura Indoor Training Mens Vest - shoulder detail.jpg

The fit is relaxed, which I found to work well. While you are taking some of the material away from your skin for wicking purposes, it does give an airy feel which I found great when trying to cool down during recovery periods.

> 14 of the best home trainers for 2021 – get fit indoors

Size wise I usually find Altura a little more generous than many brands, and that is no different here. The cut sits close on the chest and shoulders, though, so it doesn't feel baggy – it's just a bit 'freer' around the lower half of the torso.

2022 Altura Indoor Training Mens Vest - chest.jpg

Overall, the finish is to a high standard with quality stitching throughout, and it's durable too. It'll cope with plenty of washing, something that this kind of top will see a lot of, although the antimicrobial finish does quash the smell of stale sweat so you won't need to wash it after every single ride.

Value

What I especially like is the price, at just £22.50. Rapha's version, the flamboyantly-named Men's Indoor Training T-shirt, is also polyester and costs £38.

Other brands go down to the indoor jersey route too, as you can see from our indoor training buyer's guide.

Madison's Turbo Jersey is far more at £120, though can also be worn outside in the summer too. Saying that, this Altura will make a handy baselayer for the cooler months, too.

Overall

I'd say the Altura is better for indoor riding than just a standard baselayer, mostly thanks to its relaxed and airy fit. At just over twenty quid it's not over the top for a niche bit of kit either.

Verdict

Cheap as chips, but the fit and fabric make it great for indoor training

road.cc test report

Make and model: Altura Indoor Training Men's Vest

Size tested: Large

Tell us what the product is for

Altura says, "A SLEEVELESS LIGHTWEIGHT VEST THAT'S PERFECT FOR TOUGH INDOOR WORKOUTS OR RACING DURING THE COLDER MONTHS. The new Altura Shore Indoor Training vest features high wicking fabrics, reduced seams and a relaxed fit to provide increased comfort when the temperature rises riding indoors. Alongside keeping you cooler and more comfortable, the mesh vest fabric includes a Silvadur antimicrobial finish to keep you fresh and to dispel odours from the hard ride."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

- 100% Polyester

- Breathable mesh fabric

- Silvadur antimicrobial finish

- Lightweight

- Relaxed fit

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
 
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
 
8/10

Altura's sizing is a bit more generous than most; just follow their guide and you'll be fine.

Rate the product for weight:
 
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
7/10

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

No problems at all with keeping it clean.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

The fit and the fabric keep you feeling comfortable on the turbo.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Highly breathable.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Nothing really.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

Rapha's version is almost twice the price, and other brand's indoor jerseys are also more expensive.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

This is a quality piece of kit that is very well priced.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 42  Height: 180cm  Weight: 76kg

I usually ride: This month's test bike  My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,

Latest Comments