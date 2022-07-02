Altura Indoor Training Men’s Vest

The Altura Shore Indoor Training Men's Vest is a top aimed primarily at sessions on the turbo trainer, so offers impressive breathability and a relaxed fit for a breezy feel when being blasted by a fan. At just over twenty quid it's not expensive, either.
Indoor trainer clothing can be seen as a bit niche; after all, I've managed the last twenty years using the same bib shorts I would normally wear outside in the sun. If I wanted something on my upper body, I'd use a mesh summer baselayer.
This Altura offering works well, though. As a vest it uses a heavier weight material than a usual mesh baselayer, so I was initially concerned with overheating – something that proved unfounded, as the polyester material is actually very breathable.
Even during hard efforts it doesn't get massively overwhelmed with sweat, providing there's some airflow from a fan (or it's dry enough to have the turbo outside), and if it does get damp it soon dries.
The fit is relaxed, which I found to work well. While you are taking some of the material away from your skin for wicking purposes, it does give an airy feel which I found great when trying to cool down during recovery periods.
> 14 of the best home trainers for 2021 – get fit indoors
Size wise I usually find Altura a little more generous than many brands, and that is no different here. The cut sits close on the chest and shoulders, though, so it doesn't feel baggy – it's just a bit 'freer' around the lower half of the torso.
Overall, the finish is to a high standard with quality stitching throughout, and it's durable too. It'll cope with plenty of washing, something that this kind of top will see a lot of, although the antimicrobial finish does quash the smell of stale sweat so you won't need to wash it after every single ride.
Value
What I especially like is the price, at just £22.50. Rapha's version, the flamboyantly-named Men's Indoor Training T-shirt, is also polyester and costs £38.
Other brands go down to the indoor jersey route too, as you can see from our indoor training buyer's guide.
Madison's Turbo Jersey is far more at £120, though can also be worn outside in the summer too. Saying that, this Altura will make a handy baselayer for the cooler months, too.
Overall
I'd say the Altura is better for indoor riding than just a standard baselayer, mostly thanks to its relaxed and airy fit. At just over twenty quid it's not over the top for a niche bit of kit either.
Verdict
Cheap as chips, but the fit and fabric make it great for indoor training
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Altura Indoor Training Men's Vest
Tell us what the product is for
Altura says, "A SLEEVELESS LIGHTWEIGHT VEST THAT'S PERFECT FOR TOUGH INDOOR WORKOUTS OR RACING DURING THE COLDER MONTHS. The new Altura Shore Indoor Training vest features high wicking fabrics, reduced seams and a relaxed fit to provide increased comfort when the temperature rises riding indoors. Alongside keeping you cooler and more comfortable, the mesh vest fabric includes a Silvadur antimicrobial finish to keep you fresh and to dispel odours from the hard ride."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
- 100% Polyester
- Breathable mesh fabric
- Silvadur antimicrobial finish
- Lightweight
- Relaxed fit
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Altura's sizing is a bit more generous than most; just follow their guide and you'll be fine.
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
7/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
No problems at all with keeping it clean.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
The fit and the fabric keep you feeling comfortable on the turbo.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Highly breathable.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing really.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Rapha's version is almost twice the price, and other brand's indoor jerseys are also more expensive.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
This is a quality piece of kit that is very well priced.
Age: 42 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
Please!
How hard can it be for the police to cycle these routes on bikes set up with trackers? If there is no element of risk for the thieves then they'd...
I'll admit to nibbling on the odd Bonio dog treat when I were kid. Seem to recall they were no worse than the cat crunchy I accidentally ate a...
Yellow metal barriers on the approach to the intermediate sprint. Nice.
Yesterday was July 1st. Not April 1st.
They illustrate a principle....
woop. love these and this ^
The chamois or pad is worn against the skin to reduce abrasion and remove moisture. Both these can cause painful soars if cycling in standard...
Thanks for that info. At least that means he can't legally get behind the wheel on his own from the moment the driving ban expires. It's a shame...
Lampaert's reaction in the interview was a wonderful thing to see.