Altura Indoor Training Men’s Vest

The Altura Shore Indoor Training Men's Vest is a top aimed primarily at sessions on the turbo trainer, so offers impressive breathability and a relaxed fit for a breezy feel when being blasted by a fan. At just over twenty quid it's not expensive, either.

Indoor trainer clothing can be seen as a bit niche; after all, I've managed the last twenty years using the same bib shorts I would normally wear outside in the sun. If I wanted something on my upper body, I'd use a mesh summer baselayer.

This Altura offering works well, though. As a vest it uses a heavier weight material than a usual mesh baselayer, so I was initially concerned with overheating – something that proved unfounded, as the polyester material is actually very breathable.

Even during hard efforts it doesn't get massively overwhelmed with sweat, providing there's some airflow from a fan (or it's dry enough to have the turbo outside), and if it does get damp it soon dries.

The fit is relaxed, which I found to work well. While you are taking some of the material away from your skin for wicking purposes, it does give an airy feel which I found great when trying to cool down during recovery periods.

Size wise I usually find Altura a little more generous than many brands, and that is no different here. The cut sits close on the chest and shoulders, though, so it doesn't feel baggy – it's just a bit 'freer' around the lower half of the torso.

Overall, the finish is to a high standard with quality stitching throughout, and it's durable too. It'll cope with plenty of washing, something that this kind of top will see a lot of, although the antimicrobial finish does quash the smell of stale sweat so you won't need to wash it after every single ride.

Value

What I especially like is the price, at just £22.50. Rapha's version, the flamboyantly-named Men's Indoor Training T-shirt, is also polyester and costs £38.

Other brands go down to the indoor jersey route too, as you can see from our indoor training buyer's guide.

Madison's Turbo Jersey is far more at £120, though can also be worn outside in the summer too. Saying that, this Altura will make a handy baselayer for the cooler months, too.

Overall

I'd say the Altura is better for indoor riding than just a standard baselayer, mostly thanks to its relaxed and airy fit. At just over twenty quid it's not over the top for a niche bit of kit either.

Verdict

Cheap as chips, but the fit and fabric make it great for indoor training

