Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Gilets
Altura Icon Rocket Insulated Men’s Gilet

Altura Icon Rocket Insulated Men’s Gilet

8
by Stef Marazzi
Sat, Nov 20, 2021 19:45
0
£60.00

VERDICT:

8
10
Comfy fleece lining and wind/water resistent outer prove perfect for spring and summer, and it highly packable to boot
Smart looks
Good fit
Snug, fleecy lining
Light and packable
Thin mesh pocket with fiddly zip isn't great
Reflectives could stand out more
Weight: 
164g
Contact: 
www.altura.co.uk
What the road.cc scores mean

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

The Altura Icon Rocket Insulated Men’s Gilet looks smart, fits well and proves usefully warm – plus it easily rolls up for storage in a jersey pocket. The rear pocket could be better, and so could the reflective detailing, but at least there's a brighter version too. Assuming you like lime green...

This uses a breathable Pertex Quantum windproof fabric, and adds a DWR (Durable Water Repellent) finish applied to give a measure of water resistance. Quantum means 'amount' in Latin, and in this case, I take it to mean the small amount of space it takes up – it's very packable, despite the warming microfleece liner up the front and neck.

> Buy this online here

> Find your nearest dealer here

It's intended as an early morning or early season layer, and I think it does a very good job of fulfilling this brief.

The V-shaped front looks really smart. The toggled, water resistant two-way zip allows can be opened from the bottom up, allowing access to pockets in a jersey underneath. Handy.

2021 Altura Icon Rocket Mens Insulated Gilet - hem.jpg

A quantum of collars

Also, the fleece-lined collar is very cosy and comes up to chin height, which I really like. There is no zip garage, but I didn't experience any chafing, and it kept the worst of October and early November chills at bay.

2021 Altura Icon Rocket Mens Insulated Gilet - collar.jpg

I tested a large, and found the fit for my 42 inch chest spot on, with no flappiness.

The outer and microfleece inner lining is well stitched together, with just a few loose threads where the panels have been cut. It's durable though: I crashed during testing after slipping on diesel, and didn't mark the fabric.

2021 Altura Icon Rocket Mens Insulated Gilet - back.jpg

The DWR doesn't make this completely waterproof, but it does keep rain out for a... quantum of time. I found this quantum to be 'about two hours' in light rain, after which water starts to seep through. It isn't totally windproof either, so I found it best between around 8-14°C. Lower than that and the front gets too chilly for me.

2021 Altura Icon Rocket Mens Insulated Gilet - Pertex logo.jpg

On the other hand, all this means it lets out the heat when working hard, and I never once got too hot and bothered.

Stuff it

The Icon has a single rear pocket, with a zip on the right, and can stuff away into it. At only 164 grams it's impressively light, and I didn't really notice I was carrying it. Considering the fleecy lining that's quite impressive.

2021 Altura Icon Rocket Mens Insulated Gilet - rolled.jpg

It's also possible to store a few things in the rear pocket, though it's a very thin mesh fabric, so I would stay light and cheap – gels or cereal bars. It's not something I would entrust a precious phone or credit cards to.

2021 Altura Icon Rocket Mens Insulated Gilet - zip pocket.jpg

Unfortunately, I found the zip very fiddly and almost impossible to use on the go, which could be awkward when you're stashing food. Some regular top-opening pockets would be a welcome addition in future.

> 19 best cycling gilets — get to know this wardrobe essential

There are a couple of small reflective patches and logos on the back, and they seem unbothered by weather or washing. I wished for a few more/larger patches to really make me stand out as this 'Carbon' colour is the same as UK tarmac... so not as visible as I would like.

2021 Altura Icon Rocket Mens Insulated Gilet - collar back.jpg

There is a lime green version if you're not keen on the stealth look, but that's it for colour choice.

Value

At £60 the Altura Icon Rocket sits somewhere in the middle of the spectrum for the spec. For instance, the dhb Aeron Polartech Alpha has similar fleecy lining, a DWR coating, and a comparable close fit, but it's considerably more at £100. On the other hand, it has good top-opening pockets and a large amount of fluoro for visibility.

At the cheaper end, Dave found the Galibier Izoard Quilted Gilet very effective with its insulated lining front and rear, DWR coating and several pockets. It's only just about packable, but only £48.25.

If you don't care about packability at all, the Lomo Thermal also features a fleece lining, good pockets and reflective detailing. It's relatively heavy and won't go in a pocket if you get hot, but it's bargain basement cheap – only £21.

Overall

I really like the Altura Icon Rocket. It looks smart, fits well and stashes away easily, too. Although not fully wind or waterproof, it's very comfortable and a great choice for spring and autumn use.

Verdict

Comfy fleece lining and wind/water resistant outer prove perfect for spring and summer, and it highly packable to boot

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website

road.cc test report

Make and model: Altura Icon Rocket Insulated Men's Gilet

Size tested: Large

Tell us what the product is for

Altura says this is a "Lightweight Pertex gilet to keep you warm and comfortable ... Your perfect early morning or early season outer layer."

"Weight is kept to a minimum in this handy lightweight insulated gilet thanks to the Pertex Quantum windproof fabric. Paired with a thermal fleece layer around the chest and lower back to ensure core warmth in the cooler conditions and changing seasons."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

- Pertex Quantum windproof fabric

- Thermal fleece fabric on chest and lower back

- Durable water-repellent coating

- Fleece lined collar

- Dual ended water-resistant zip

- Stretch back panel

- Rear zip pocket

- Reflective detailing

- Semi-fitted

- Toggled zips

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
7/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
9/10

I actually crashed my bike in this on some diesel, and it didn't suffer any ill effects at all – the Pertex fabric is stronger than it feels. I'm sure it will last a good few years.

Rate the product for fit:
 
9/10

It is semi-fitted cut, and my recommended size large gave a good fit. I could still get a baselayer and fairly thick long-sleeve jersey underneath.

Rate the product for sizing:
 
9/10

Just right – no flappiness anywhere.

Rate the product for weight:
 
9/10

164 grams for a fleece-lined thermal gilet is good. Even packed into a pocket it's barely noticeable.

Rate the product for comfort:
 
9/10

Not completely windproof, but it does take the edge off a cold morning or evening, and is ideal for hard riding.

Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

For a light, packable but thermal gilet, it's decent value.

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

30° sports washes are fine.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Really well: it's breathable and usefully warm for days around 8-14°C. The DWR coating kept me fairly dry in two hours of light rain.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Smart looks, good fit, snug fleece lining, warm yet packable.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Rear mesh pocket with fiddly zip, not that visible in the dark.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

At £60 the Altura Icon Rocket sits somewhere in the middle of the spectrum for the spec. For instance, the dhb Aeron Polartech Alpha has similar fleecey lining, a DWR coating, and a comparable close fit, but it's considerably more at £100. On the other hand, it has good top-opening pockets and a large amount of fluoro for visibility.

At the cheaper end, Dave found the Galibier Izoard Quilted Gilet very effective with its insulated lining front and rear, DWR coating and several pockets. It's only just about packable, but only £48.

If you don't care about packability at all, the Lomo Thermal also features a fleece lining, good pockets and reflective detailing. It's relatively heavy and won't go in a pocket if you get hot, but it's bargain basement cheap - only £21.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes – the green one for better visibility

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

It looks very smart, fits really well, and largely kept me toasty warm. Even with the fleecy lining it folds up very small. The rear pocket and visibility could be better, but it's available in a brighter colour option at least, so eight out of ten is deserving.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 43  Height: 181  Weight: 92 Kilos

I usually ride: GT Grade  My best bike is: Boardman ASR 8.9

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Experienced

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb, Zwifting

Altura Icon Rocket Insulated Men's Gilet 2021
Altura Icon Rocket Insulated Men's Gilet
Altura 2021
Altura

Latest Comments