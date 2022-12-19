Altura Grid Women’s Parka Waterproof Jacket

The Altura Grid Parka Women's Cycling Jacket combines urban utility and style to make a garment that's enjoyable to wear whether you're on the bike or not. The only thing to be wary of is if you have a large phone, as it won't fit in the chest pocket and can feel uncomfortable against your leg when riding if you zip the jacket up.

The technical qualities and construction of the jacket are, however, second to none, and make riding or walking in typically frozen and wet British weather at this time of year less of a chore and more of an enjoyable experience.

If this doesn't quite fit the bill, or you want something sportier, check out our guide to the best winter cycling jackets.

Performance

The jacket is aimed at urban riders, commuters and e-scooter riders, but I actually think Altura has undersold it a little bit. Yes, it is designed to be primarily used on the bike or scooter, with the long hem at the back and underarm vents, but it's also really good for being worn off the bike, too.

I had the pleasure of testing this jacket in November and early December, which was primarily wet and cold – the perfect testing ground for this type of outerwear. It's rated to 10k waterproofing and 10k breathability, as well as having a durable water repellent (DWR) coating and taped seams. So in theory it should last a reasonable amount of time in the rain – and in my experiences, it did, putting up a good defence in several 45-minute to an hour showers.

I won't say I was always the perfect temperature inside the jacket, but that's largely my own fault for not quite mastering the layers in changeable weather. On its own, the Parka Waterproof Jacket did what it was designed to – kept me dry, and looked pretty good while doing so, if I do say so myself.

I rode mostly e-bikes when testing this jacket, but did put a bit of effort in as is necessary to ride anywhere in a two-mile radius of Calderdale thanks to the random 20% inclines. There was only one instance where I felt the need to use the underarm zips, and that was during a particularly steep climb, and with a 7kg dog on my back. With this in mind, I think it would make a pretty good two or three-season jacket.

Style and fit

The style is that of its name, a parka jacket. It does have small Vera Stanhope vibes but that's not a jibe, more of an observation. It's now fondly referred to in my house as the 'Vera' jacket.

The length of the jacket is complementary not only to the style but for riding, too. It keeps water, grit and all the lovely stuff British roads throw at us this time of year off your back. It even has reflective patches on the rear for some extra visibility, but there isn't a great deal of reflective patches and that's something I'd like to see more of in a commuter jacket.

I liked that there's a choice of zip and/or buttons for closure. One problem I did face was that when I placed my phone in one of the hand pockets, and zipped up the coat, it meant the phone was banging about on my leg with every pedal stroke. This is alleviated if you only button part of the coat up, but it's worth noting if it's cold and you want to use the zip.

My phone (a Google Pixel 6 for size reference) won't fit in the zipped chest pocket, so I would suggest it's more of a key or card storage pocket.

The hood is adjustable, although a little finicky to secure. It's clear to see waterproofing has been a big aim for this jacket, and that's very much appreciated. However, the flap that covers the top button to get you really toasty in the hood is quite hard to access, particularly if you are wearing gloves. Once it's secure, though, it works well and is far easier to undo.

Value

At £155 it's not cheap, but compared with others out there it's not terribly expensive, either. I think that if you're after a single jacket that you can use on the bike as well as in your daily life, then this is a very good option. It's got a bit of style, and it's not obviously a performance cycling jacket, which for some commuters or urban riders is a big appeal.

Comparing it with others around this price point, there's the Gore Lupra Jacket that Emma tested, which costs £179.99. It's of similar design, although more oriented towards packability as well as performance.

Further up in the price scale we've got the Specialized/Fjallraven Women's Raven Anorak, which Lara found to be excellent but with limited water resistance. It costs £265.

If you're not looking to spend much there's Decathlon's 500 Women's Waterproof Urban Cycling Jacket for £64.99, which also seems to offer a bit more visibility than the others.

Conclusion

Overall, the Altura Grid Parka is pretty impressive, on and off the bike. It's well designed, functional, and with a few tweaks could be a top-tier jacket for urban riders and beyond.

Verdict

Impressive option for on and off-the-bike activities, with a good degree of performance

