The Specialized/Fjallraven Women's Raven Anorak is a supremely practical and tough option that's as useful for hiking as it is for cycling, and doesn't scream out 'bike jacket'. It's very well made, with loads of great features and a good sustainability pedigree, but the price is pretty massive.

If you're looking for a single jacket to do double duty for hiking and biking, this is definitely one to consider. With its low-key outdoorsy styling, it doesn't look out of place for about-town use, for hiking or for buzzing about on the bike. It's not a jacket you'd choose for technical road riding, but it's great for leisurely outings or gravel rides in changeable conditions, where hike-a-bike sections are likely. It's also spot on for e-bike riders seeking something that doesn't look too technical as an outer layer.

The smock-style jacket is made from hiking and trekking specialist Fjallraven's lightweight G1000 Lite fabric, with four-way-stretch softshell panels where a bit more flexibility is handy.

The cut is relaxed but not loose, ideal for hiking and biking. The torso length is average and a nicely dipped tail keeps the bum dry when stretching forward on the bike, but it's subtle so doesn't make the jacket look overly technical for day-to-day wear, around town or out on the trail.

As a UK14-16 I sized up to an XL to ensure a fit that allowed for layering underneath, but if you wanted a neater sleeker fit, the sizing chart on the website is pretty true to reality.

The list of features is impressive, with a roll-away hood that tucks into the high collar, pockets all over the place (five!), zips at the sides that provide ventilation as well as access, reflective accents, half elasticated cuffs and a drawstring at the hem.

In wear, breathability and comfort are excellent, with plenty of ventilation. Those side zips and poppers at the neck can be closed while the zip is open, to ventilate without allowing rain in. It's an inherently nicely breathable fabric throughout the jacket.

Fjallraven's cotton blend G1000 Lite fabric is designed to be showerproof (it has a fluorocarbon-free treatment) but waterproofing can be enhanced by use of the company's Greenland Wax – and should make the jacket last.

As tested, without the extra waterproofing, the G1000 panels are reasonably showerproof, but won't stand up to longer downpours. The stretch softshell panels are much more water resistant. The G1000 fabric does dry incredibly quickly, though, if you do get caught out.

While the jacket doesn't have any insulation, it's still quite warm, with the weight of the fabric meaning it's ideal for autumn, winter or spring use, with extra layers when needed.

Value and conclusion

You probably don't need me to tell you that the Raven Anorak is very much at the premium end of the market, and many of the jackets with similar on/off bike credentials that we have tested are less expensive, such as the Chrome Storm Cobra 3.0 at £180 and the Brompton X Protected Species Parka at £210.

However, the Raven does come with the prestige heritage of Swedish hiking and outdoor specialist Fjallraven, is incredibly well made and should last years, particularly if treated with Greenland Wax.

The slightly sub-optimal levels of waterproofing in its unwaxed form do feel a touch disappointing, but if you have the money and you're after a durable and sustainable jacket that you can wear on the bike, on a hike, or with jeans around your local urban haunts, it is very good. Just don't expect it to be fully waterproof without a bit of extra help.

Verdict

Expensive, but superbly well made, functional and very versatile

