The Endura Hummvee Hoodie is a smart leisure option for when you need a warm layer to keep out the chill. It's comfy, not too heavy, and means you can stay loyal to branded bike clothing without standing out on civvy street. Best of all, though, if you need to hop in the saddle, it's built to offer a bit of performance there, too.
In my desperate attempt to retain any vestige of youthfulness, I'm quite a fan of hoodies. It's not so I can hang around in gangs, tagging railway carriages and mugging old ladies, but more because I appreciate the garment industry's attempts to replace the insulation, once found upon my bonce, that has been so cruelly stolen by genetics and time.
The Hummvee Hoodie is a prime bit of bike kit that fulfils both the aesthetic and practical provisions of a cycling hoodie almost perfectly. It's made of what Endura calls 'cotton touch, melange wicking fabric' (actually 100% polyester), with a full length front zip, two decent-sized front pockets and a hood that's capacious enough to go over a bike helmet.
Sizing is pretty much on the money. I'm normally a 46-48in chest and this XXL version – which Endura says is suitable for 45-47in – offers a bit of room for comfort. Fit is good, too. Sleeves are long enough to get in position on the bike and not find the cuffs riding up to your elbows, while overall body length will keep your lower back covered.
When it comes to technical performance, the Hummvee is a marked step up from your typical fast fashion/merch hoodie. Although not fleece-lined, the fabric is suitably thick and provides excellent heat retention. It's also fairly breathable, although that's only relative to other similar products. This is still a fairly chunky bit of kit that will have you warming up quite quickly if you're wearing it on the wrong day.
On the other side of the coin, with its high zip and drawcord hood, the Hummvee works wells at keeping out breezy chills and as a cold weather extra layer, or better, as a night-time casual outer for leisure or social rides it's excellent. Like other hoodies, though, when it comes to keeping out rain, forget about it.
What don't I like? Well, I understand why bike clothing companies provide humungous hoods to accommodate helmet wearing, but I'd far prefer they didn't. I whip the hood up far more when I'm not riding than when I am, and it frustratingly drops and droops well over my eyes. Also, while the arm length is more than plentiful even on the bike and the cuffs are sufficiently close-fitting, I'd have appreciated the added security of thumb loops – but that's just personal nit-picking.
Value and conclusion
As someone whose hoodies normally come from supermarkets, Primark or bargain merch sections, £64.99 seems quite pricey. But compared to other similar kit from bike-specific brands it's actually fair to good value.
Of the hoodies we've tested, Primal's Rhapsody provides similar functionality as the Endura and costs £75. Further afield, at £115 Rapha has the technical Explore hoodie. And Cycology has a smart knitted hoodie for £55, but it's unlikely to offer the same on-bike performance as the Hummvee.
I'm always on the lookout for great kit that you can wear with some style off the bike but which also offers some helpful performance in the saddle. The Hummvee Hoodie is one of the best garments I've come across in that regard. As far as anybody else is concerned, it's just a smart, casual hoodie. But Endura's added extra details mean you'll appreciate it on the bike, too.
Verdict
Excellent technical hoodie that looks great as street wear but offers a bit of extra value on the bike
Make and model: Endura Hummvee Hoodie
Tell us what the jacket is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
It's a full-length zipped hoodie, designed for leisure use both on and off the bike. Endura simply says: "Technical Casualwear."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the jersey?
Endura lists:
Cotton touch, melange wicking fabric
Standard fit
Full front zip
Large front hand pockets
Big hood
100% polyester
Rate the jersey for quality of construction:
9/10
Really well made with overlocked seams, a sturdy YKK zip and overall sense of robustness.
Rate the jersey for performance:
7/10
Far better on-bike performance than you'd expect from a typical hoodie. However, that's got to be put in context – you wouldn't use this for a sportive!
Rate the jersey for durability:
8/10
Thanks to the quality of construction and the thickness of the fabric, it's proven fairly durable so far.
Rate the jersey for breathability based on the manufacturer's rating:
It's better than expected although I wouldn't use it for a hard ride on a hot day.
Rate the jersey for fit:
9/10
Very, very good. Excellent arm and body length.
Rate the jersey for sizing:
8/10
I'd say it comes up just a tad large, but that's actually beneficial because it gives you an extra bit of comfortable space.
Rate the jersey for weight:
4/10
It's not heavy, but it's heavier than other similar hoodies.
Rate the jersey for comfort:
10/10
Super comfortable – overheating will be the only reason you'd want to to take it off.
Rate the jersey for value:
7/10
Primal's Rhapsody provides similar functionality as the Endura and costs £75. Further afield, at £115 Rapha has the technical Explore hoodie. And Cycology has a smart knitted hoodie for £55, but it's unlikely to offer the same on-bike performance as the Hummvee.
How easy is the jersey to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Wing it in the washing machine at 30-degrees and drip dry.
Tell us how the jersey performed overall when used for its designed purpose
As a leisure top with some cycling performance, it's hard to find much to criticise.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the jersey
Casual styling and comfy nature.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the jersey
The big hood drops over my face when I put it up sans-helmet.
Did you enjoy using the jersey? Yes
Would you consider buying the jersey? Yes
Would you recommend the jersey to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Endura's Hummvee Hoodie provides a useful helping of on-bike performance that comes in handy sometimes when you least expect it, while also being easily casual enough off the bike to let you seamlessly blend in with the rest of the world. Essentially, it's more than just a casual hoodie.
Age: 39 Height: 6'0 Weight: 16 stone
I usually ride: Islabikes Beinn 29 My best bike is: 25-year-old Dawes Galaxy
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb, Leisure
