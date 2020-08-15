The Endura Hummvee Hoodie is a smart leisure option for when you need a warm layer to keep out the chill. It's comfy, not too heavy, and means you can stay loyal to branded bike clothing without standing out on civvy street. Best of all, though, if you need to hop in the saddle, it's built to offer a bit of performance there, too.

In my desperate attempt to retain any vestige of youthfulness, I'm quite a fan of hoodies. It's not so I can hang around in gangs, tagging railway carriages and mugging old ladies, but more because I appreciate the garment industry's attempts to replace the insulation, once found upon my bonce, that has been so cruelly stolen by genetics and time.

The Hummvee Hoodie is a prime bit of bike kit that fulfils both the aesthetic and practical provisions of a cycling hoodie almost perfectly. It's made of what Endura calls 'cotton touch, melange wicking fabric' (actually 100% polyester), with a full length front zip, two decent-sized front pockets and a hood that's capacious enough to go over a bike helmet.

Sizing is pretty much on the money. I'm normally a 46-48in chest and this XXL version – which Endura says is suitable for 45-47in – offers a bit of room for comfort. Fit is good, too. Sleeves are long enough to get in position on the bike and not find the cuffs riding up to your elbows, while overall body length will keep your lower back covered.

When it comes to technical performance, the Hummvee is a marked step up from your typical fast fashion/merch hoodie. Although not fleece-lined, the fabric is suitably thick and provides excellent heat retention. It's also fairly breathable, although that's only relative to other similar products. This is still a fairly chunky bit of kit that will have you warming up quite quickly if you're wearing it on the wrong day.

On the other side of the coin, with its high zip and drawcord hood, the Hummvee works wells at keeping out breezy chills and as a cold weather extra layer, or better, as a night-time casual outer for leisure or social rides it's excellent. Like other hoodies, though, when it comes to keeping out rain, forget about it.

What don't I like? Well, I understand why bike clothing companies provide humungous hoods to accommodate helmet wearing, but I'd far prefer they didn't. I whip the hood up far more when I'm not riding than when I am, and it frustratingly drops and droops well over my eyes. Also, while the arm length is more than plentiful even on the bike and the cuffs are sufficiently close-fitting, I'd have appreciated the added security of thumb loops – but that's just personal nit-picking.

Value and conclusion

As someone whose hoodies normally come from supermarkets, Primark or bargain merch sections, £64.99 seems quite pricey. But compared to other similar kit from bike-specific brands it's actually fair to good value.

Of the hoodies we've tested, Primal's Rhapsody provides similar functionality as the Endura and costs £75. Further afield, at £115 Rapha has the technical Explore hoodie. And Cycology has a smart knitted hoodie for £55, but it's unlikely to offer the same on-bike performance as the Hummvee.

I'm always on the lookout for great kit that you can wear with some style off the bike but which also offers some helpful performance in the saddle. The Hummvee Hoodie is one of the best garments I've come across in that regard. As far as anybody else is concerned, it's just a smart, casual hoodie. But Endura's added extra details mean you'll appreciate it on the bike, too.

Verdict

Excellent technical hoodie that looks great as street wear but offers a bit of extra value on the bike

