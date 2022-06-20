Support road.cc

Altura Endurance Men's Cycling Bib Shorts

Altura Endurance Men’s Cycling Bib Shorts

by Stu Kerton
Mon, Jun 20, 2022 15:45
£90.00

Well-made bib shorts that are really comfortable on longer rides
Pad thickness is spot on
Wide bib straps are very comfortable
Reflectives could be better positioned
Weight: 
240g
Contact: 
www.altura.co.uk
As the name suggests, Altura's Endurance Men's Cycling Bib Shorts are designed for long distance riding, and they achieve that with their very comfortable pad, wide bib straps and close fit. Some more reflective detailing on the sides of the legs would be nice for rides that continue into the darkness, but otherwise they're very good.

Altura describes the Endurance bib shorts as being 'engineered for ultimate comfort with high quality materials for the longest days in the saddle'. On the whole I'd say these hit that brief.

Some brands put a thicker pad into their shorts intended for many miles in the saddle, but the Elastic Interface Endurance Active Pad in these shorts is quite slender and simplistic.

The main section of padding is about 10mm thick and is a similar shape to a short-nosed saddle designed to support your sit bones, with a central channel in place to reduce pressure.

2022 Altura Endurance Men's Cycling Bib Shorts - chamois.jpg

I generally prefer slimmer, firmer pads anyway, but I especially find that when I'm in the saddle for a long time a thicker, softer pad can cause hot spots and bunching, and sometimes overheating.

I didn't get any of this from the Alturas. I remained comfortable throughout long rides with no issues.

2022 Altura Endurance Men's Cycling Bib Shorts - legs back.jpg

The fit is close, and the sizing is realistic for the UK market – you can trust Altura's size guide too.

The materials used provide a bit of a compressive feel, nothing major but just enough to add a bit of support for your muscles as they go through the motions.

For the side panels of the legs, Altura has used a fabric made by Schoeller which is said to be abrasion resistant. It certainly feels hardwearing and it doesn't affect the overall feel of the shorts, still offering as much stretch and movement as the more standard Lycra used elsewhere.

2022 Altura Endurance Men's Cycling Bib Shorts - side.jpg

The legs are kept in place by large grippers with silicone dots and a strip running along the hem. It manages to place enough pressure to stop movement without being so much that they start to dig in as the ride goes on. I found the pressure they exert is well spread out, which also helps comfort.

2022 Altura Endurance Men's Cycling Bib Shorts - cuff gripper.jpg

The bib section combines a mesh fabric with straps bonded to it that are made from a thicker fabric than most, but while I had initial concerns about a lack of breathability this turned out to be unfounded.

2022 Altura Endurance Men's Cycling Bib Shorts - mesh side.jpg

The straps are very wide, which also helps comfort, as there is very little pressure on your shoulders while they still keep the shorts in place.

2022 Altura Endurance Men's Cycling Bib Shorts - strap.jpg
2022 Altura Endurance Men's Cycling Bib Shorts - straps back.jpg

A pair of shorts intended for long rides are likely to be used when the sun has gone down, so it's good to see some reflective detailing on the legs. On the rear of each leg you'll find a strip of reflectives, ideal for vehicles driving behind you, but I'd prefer to have it on the side of the legs, or as well as, to help you be seen from the side at junctions or roundabouts. It's a minor quibble, though.

2022 Altura Endurance Men's Cycling Bib Shorts - cuff back.jpg

Considering their quality, the Endurance shorts are well priced at £90 – a tenner cheaper than the Gore Wear Torrent Bib Shorts that Hollis was impressed with.

Pearl Izumi's Expedition bib shorts are also designed for long rides and adventures, and I was impressed with those too. They are designed more for gravel excursions, but also work well on the road. But they cost £119.99, so nearly 30 quid more, though you are getting an array of pockets for extra storage.

Conclusion

Overall, the Alturas are ideal for long distance riding, and shorter outings too. They are comfortable and well made, and the price is pretty good compared with others.

Verdict

Well-made bib shorts that are really comfortable on longer rides

Make and model: Altura Endurance Men's Cycling Bib Shorts

Size tested: Medium

Tell us what the product is for

Altura says, "Engineered for ultimate comfort with high quality materials for the longest days in the saddle

"When you are planning on heading out on the bike all day, the Endurance Collection is your choice. Developed in collaboration with ultra-endurance riders, the Altura Endurance Men's Cycling Bib Shorts offer supreme comfort with a fantastic pad from Elastic Interface in Italy which is designed to give maximum comfort without compromising on breathability and stretch. The traditional stitched construction of the pad provides unmatched flex and stretch and the 11mm thickness of dual density foam offers a less bulky feel in the saddle. Comfort bib straps and a bonded front hem also make for an enjoyable ride by reducing the risk of chafing whilst the abrasion-resistant Schoeller ceramic print panels and reflective cuffs offer reassurance and protection during long days on the road."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Altura lists:

- Elastic Interface Endurance Active Pad

- Abrasion resistant, ceramic print Scholler fabric side panels

- Highly breathable mesh front bib and back neck panel

- Comfort bib straps and bonded front bib panel

- Highly reflective details

- Reflective raw edge cuff trim

- Fitted

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
 
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
 
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
 
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
6/10

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

No problems at all.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

They're well designed for long distance riding, from the pad through to the wide bib straps that cause no compression.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The pad works well on long rides.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Minimal relfectives on shorts that are likely to see plenty of use after dark.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

They are competitively priced, as you can see by the competition mentioned in the review.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

They're very good: well made with a good fit overall. The pad is a highlight, remaining comfortable as the ride gets longer. I would like to see some more reflectives on the sides of the leg, though.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 42  Height: 180cm  Weight: 76kg

I usually ride: This month's test bike  My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,

Stu Kerton

With 20 years of road cycling and over 150,000 miles in his legs it's safe to say Stu is happiest when on the bike whatever the weather. Since writing his first review for road.cc back in 2009 he has also had a career in engineering including 3D-CAD design and product development, so has a real passion for all of the latest technology coming through in the industry but is also a sucker for a classic steel frame, skinny tyres, rim brakes and a damn good paintjob.
His fascination with gravel bikes is getting out of control too!

