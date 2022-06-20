Altura Endurance Men’s Cycling Bib Shorts

As the name suggests, Altura's Endurance Men's Cycling Bib Shorts are designed for long distance riding, and they achieve that with their very comfortable pad, wide bib straps and close fit. Some more reflective detailing on the sides of the legs would be nice for rides that continue into the darkness, but otherwise they're very good.

Altura describes the Endurance bib shorts as being 'engineered for ultimate comfort with high quality materials for the longest days in the saddle'. On the whole I'd say these hit that brief.

Some brands put a thicker pad into their shorts intended for many miles in the saddle, but the Elastic Interface Endurance Active Pad in these shorts is quite slender and simplistic.

The main section of padding is about 10mm thick and is a similar shape to a short-nosed saddle designed to support your sit bones, with a central channel in place to reduce pressure.

I generally prefer slimmer, firmer pads anyway, but I especially find that when I'm in the saddle for a long time a thicker, softer pad can cause hot spots and bunching, and sometimes overheating.

I didn't get any of this from the Alturas. I remained comfortable throughout long rides with no issues.

The fit is close, and the sizing is realistic for the UK market – you can trust Altura's size guide too.

The materials used provide a bit of a compressive feel, nothing major but just enough to add a bit of support for your muscles as they go through the motions.

For the side panels of the legs, Altura has used a fabric made by Schoeller which is said to be abrasion resistant. It certainly feels hardwearing and it doesn't affect the overall feel of the shorts, still offering as much stretch and movement as the more standard Lycra used elsewhere.

The legs are kept in place by large grippers with silicone dots and a strip running along the hem. It manages to place enough pressure to stop movement without being so much that they start to dig in as the ride goes on. I found the pressure they exert is well spread out, which also helps comfort.

The bib section combines a mesh fabric with straps bonded to it that are made from a thicker fabric than most, but while I had initial concerns about a lack of breathability this turned out to be unfounded.

The straps are very wide, which also helps comfort, as there is very little pressure on your shoulders while they still keep the shorts in place.

A pair of shorts intended for long rides are likely to be used when the sun has gone down, so it's good to see some reflective detailing on the legs. On the rear of each leg you'll find a strip of reflectives, ideal for vehicles driving behind you, but I'd prefer to have it on the side of the legs, or as well as, to help you be seen from the side at junctions or roundabouts. It's a minor quibble, though.

Considering their quality, the Endurance shorts are well priced at £90 – a tenner cheaper than the Gore Wear Torrent Bib Shorts that Hollis was impressed with.

Pearl Izumi's Expedition bib shorts are also designed for long rides and adventures, and I was impressed with those too. They are designed more for gravel excursions, but also work well on the road. But they cost £119.99, so nearly 30 quid more, though you are getting an array of pockets for extra storage.

Conclusion

Overall, the Alturas are ideal for long distance riding, and shorter outings too. They are comfortable and well made, and the price is pretty good compared with others.

Verdict

Well-made bib shorts that are really comfortable on longer rides

