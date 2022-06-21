The Altura All Roads Lightweight Jacket is a comfortable and good looking jacket, though it doesn't stand up to persistent or heavier rain as well as you might hope.

The jacket has a casual fit – Altura actually refers to it as a 'hoodie' – and is usable both on and off the bike. It works whether you're riding an audax, settling down to camp during a bikepacking trip, or riding down to Tesco because your baby has run out of nappies.

I'll be honest, with my current life situation I am definitely more likely to be found in the latter than either of the former, but I used it on a few longer rides too and it was quite refreshing to have something that isn't designed to be totally aero for those longer and more sedate rides.

As well as keeping me warm, the jacket's DWR (durable water repellent) treatment was fine for the majority of the time, but there were a couple of rides in heavier rain that I noticed some water ingress, particularly around the chest area. It doesn't quite live up to the 'excellent protection' Altura claims, though it's not bad in lighter showers. It's not a jacket I'd choose if I knew I was going to be riding in heavy or prolonged periods of rain – I'd go with something a little more heavy duty.

Breathability is fairly good; it's not the kind of thing you'd be wanting to chuck on if the rain begins to fall as you're climbing Mont Ventoux, but for commuting or more leisurely Sunday rides it's more than adequate.

One element of the jacket that works well is the design at the wrist, where an inner cuff of softer material wraps close to the skin and stops draughts getting in.

Packing down the jacket for storage is a cinch – it packs into its rear pocket, making it easy to stow in a bar bag or jersey pocket.

As this is a more casual jacket it includes some 'non-bike' elements that I found useful, such as the hood and zippable front pockets.

The hood isn't something I'd use while riding but is very useful if you step out in the rain after a ride, while the pockets are great for chucking in your phone or wallet when walking around. It's a good jacket for pulling on after riding, whether at a cafe stop or at lunchtime if used for commuting.

Altura has also included some subtle reflective elements such as the small logo on the chest and a band of dots around the forearm on both arms. These won't make you stand out like a torch but do offer a little extra visibility in low-light conditions.

Value

We haven't looked at a huge number of casual but packable jackets like this on road.cc – Shaun liked the casual styling of the B'Twin Men's City Cycling Rain Jacket at the same price, but to my mind it lacks the off-the-bike appeal of the Altura, weighs more and isn't as packable. It doesn't sound like it outdoes the Altura on waterproofing or breathability either.

> Best casual cycling commuter wear – check out our buyer's guide

The ETC Snug Cycling Hoodie offers a similarly casual look but again it's a heavier option and lacks breathability according to Steve's test, though it's a fiver cheaper.

Conclusion

Overall, the All Roads Lightweight Jacket packs down small and is practical both on and off the bike. Waterproofing and breathability aren't quite as 'excellent' as Altura suggests in the blurb – but for something to chuck on after a ride or during a commute it works fine, and looks good.

Verdict

Decent option for casual rides, commuting or wearing off the bike, though the waterproofing could be better

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website