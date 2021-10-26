BTwin Men’s City Cycling Rain Jacket 2021

If you're riding in street clothes and want something cut for cycling that will blend in off the bike, the BTwin Men's City Cycling Rain Jacket is worth a look, though weatherproofing and breathability are middling. It's fine for shorter distance commuting/utility riding, walking the dog and the like, but not a patch on some popular models such as Altura's Classic Nevis.

The cut is good for cycling and suitably relaxed for general outdoor activities, with a sensibly proportioned drop-tail that protects the lower back and buttocks from spray and the front short enough not to catch on the saddle.

Medium is my default and ours fitted me perfectly, with plenty of room around the shoulders and well proportioned elsewhere. Layering is possible, but think dress shirt and thin jumpers.

Though looser than sportier models, on a couple of occasions where I've worn it atop training kit and let rip along blustery backroads, it hasn't billowed like a builders' tarp or hampered a tour-typical 85-90rpm cadence.

Waterproofing and breathability

The jacket is primarily polyester with a polyurethane exterior coating and taped seams. Decathlon cites waterproofing as 2,000mm, which sounds relatively low, coming from designs boasting 10,000 apiece for waterproofing and breathability. Think moderate, rather than heavy rain; Decathlon says 'average downpour', or 60 litres per square metre for two hours.

Breathability sounds more impressive: the hydrophilic coating has an RET (resistance to evaporative heat transfer) rating of 12, which means you should remain temperate during moderate efforts. Long, zippered pit vents also promise to scoop more air inside.

In the real world, waterproofing is good rather than great, but fine for five-mile loops in showery to moderate rain. The cuffs are snug enough to prevent rain being funnelled inside, while still allowing a good seal with gloves.

A sensibly proportioned tail offers decent protection to the lower back, and nothing has crept in around the neck or zippers either.

I was also pleasantly surprised by how dry I remained during a torrential downpour, though after 30 minutes I was conscious of dampness creeping inside.

With the mercury hovering between 10 and 14°C, the jacket has done a decent job of regulating temperature when riding at 12-14mph and for round trips of five miles or so. Ramping it up to 17mph induced some clamminess, amplified by a rucksack; arguably, this pace isn't what the jacket's intended for, but I'm someone who likes to commute at a smart canter, especially on the return leg. I became decidedly warm at similar paces without a bag when temperatures climbed to 16°C, palpably so compared with jackets boasting 10,000 for breathability.

On the flip-side, the fabric retains some welcome heat during bracing autumn commutes, and with the air temperature around 8°C, I've felt relatively dry at a steady 14mph.

Visibility

Bold retro-reflective strips run along the arms and across the rear at the bottom, designed so they won't be obscured by rucksacks and similar rider-mounted luggage.

There's also a flap that opens out at the top of the zip, revealing another reflective panel. It's held open by one magnet and did tend to release and fold back, especially in blustery conditions. Having a magnet top and bottom would help.

Decathlon reckons these offer 360-degree visibility at 50 metres, when graced by vehicle headlights. Their positioning is certainly well thought through, and friends in cars reckoned they could spot me from around 30m in the open, more like 25m in town, but still good given the competing distractions.

Hood and pockets

Hoods stir mixed emotions in me – they can be friend or foe. Personally, I'm drawn to the removable type; the BTwin's is fixed but cut so it will fit beneath or over a helmet, and features a drawcord for a tailored fit.

Tethered tight and worn beneath a lid, it didn't hinder over-the-shoulder checks or scanning left to right at junctions and roundabouts. I was also relieved to discover it didn't impair hearing in these contexts, and it's handy off the bike, too.

The two deep hip pockets will swallow wallets, smartphones and other valuables, while proving a natural parking spot for hands when mooching around.

They offer decent support to contents while riding – enough that my big bunch of keys wasn't catching my knee with every pedal stroke.

Care

The dark navy will do an excellent job of hiding patina, and any mucky spatter is easily removed using a damp sponge. Otherwise, you can bung it in the machine – just don't exceed 30 degrees, and swerve the fabric softener and tumble dryer. It's a good idea to hang it up, too, so it can breathe a little, especially if you've been out in the rain.

The two-year warranty inspires confidence and I've caught ours on dangling branches, brickwork and other rough surfaces without any visible impact.

Value

Although £65 isn't at the top end of the market, there are cheaper competitors vying for your hard-earned, some with a better technical spec too.

At £59.99, Madison's Protec Men's 2 Layer Waterproof Jacket has a relaxed cut, is available in a choice of three colours and boasts waterproofing and breathability figures of 5,000 apiece.

Altura's Classic Nevis Men's Jacket has three pockets, waterproof and breathability ratings of 10,000, is available in either bright yellow or red, and is £59.99.

Conclusion

This jacket has some nice touches and does what it's designed to. However, if you can forgo a hood, there are better choices if you like to ride faster and/or longer.

Verdict

Casually styled, with nice features, but waterproofing and breathability merit improvement

