There's very little to find fault with on the Altura Airstream Women's Windproof Gilet. It's reasonably light, packs down small enough to easily go in a jersey pocket and offers good protection at a decent price. While there are cheaper options on our best cycling gilets list, far fewer of the cheaper women's ones are water-resistant than the men's ones, which is a shame.

The Altura Airstream Women's Windproof Gilet is made from polyester with a DWR water repellent treatment. There's a full length mesh panel at the back, a two-way zip for easy access to rear jersey pockets, reflective accents, underarm venting, elasticated arm holes and hemline, a high collar, and a zipped chest pocket which doubles up as a stuff pocket.

Following Altura's size guide I tested the size 14, and being a high street 14-16 I was pleasantly surprised with the shape and cut. It fitted a treat. Torso length was good for my 5ft 5in frame, and should be suitable for most riders too.

The front is very wind resistant and the water repellency works really well, keeping off even heavy showers. That said, with its mesh back it's not exactly waterproof...

Breathability is great, however, and underarm vents mean even hard riding doesn't overwhelm the cooling.

The front zip has a nice smooth run and is easily operated single handed with its glove-friendly pull. The collar is nice and high and wide enough to cope with other zipped collars beneath, yet it's not so baggy it's draughty without them.

The zipped chest pocket is handy for bits and pieces like keys and lipbalm but is not really large enough for a phone, though to be fair the weight wouldn't sit well there anyway, so it's not a big deal. Stuffed into this pocket the Airstream fits easily into a jersey pocket.

Value

At £45 it's well priced. The Bontrager Women's Circuit Vest at £49.99 is a bit lighter at 118g but the front isn't quite as weatherproof, while the dhb Aeron Women's Packable Gilet at £50 is lighter still at just 93g but has no pockets.

The Endura Women's Pakagilet seems to offer similar features for a bit less at just £42.99, though.

Overall

The Altura offers all the features you could ask for from a windproof gilet. Yes there are lighter gilets, but this one is light enough to be easily carried and packed and it's rugged too.

Verdict

Great cut and quality, with all the features and performance you need

