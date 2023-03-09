The Altura Airstream Men's Windproof Gilet is designed for what are called 'those changeable rides', and the last couple of months have seen plenty of those. I found it pleasingly warm on very cold rides, keeping out the most biting of winter winds, and its 'semi-fitted' design left room for a couple of layers underneath, even with my less-than-svelte physique.

Essentially, it offers just about everything that I look for in a gilet. I'm not after a full-on waterproof top with no sleeves – if it's raining I'll just wear a proper waterproof jacket (check out those in our best winter cycling jackets buyer's guide if you're in the market for one).

But for cold rides without rain, or at least not heavy rain, where I want to keep my torso warm, this is just the ticket. It's up there with a lot of our best cycling gilets in terms of protection, and its price isn't bad either.

First off, the windproof front is just that – absolutely windproof. On days where the temperature was hovering around freezing I usually wore this over a couple of layers to keep my core temperature up and to generally just feel warm and comfortable – two of my favourite states while riding – and it did the job admirably.

I'm around 175cm tall and last time I weighed myself was 75kg, but I think it's fair to say I'm presently above that, and the large size was quite generous without being baggy. Large was also in line with Altura's size guide. I may have squeezed into a medium but I don't think there'd have been much room underneath for extra layers.

It's a well-considered gilet too. The front has a DWR – durable water resistant – coating that proved fine in showers, and though I didn't get to test it in a downpour, my experience suggest that heavy rain will get through. But as the back is a very lightweight mesh affair, the top isn't striving to be waterproof.

I found the cut good too, with gently elasticated armholes and a deep-drop tail with a silicone gripper keeping it all in place.

The two-way zip allows you to undo the gilet from the top or bottom, which helps you to regulate your temperature and to access your jersey pockets.

The upper pull has a larger tab for use with gloved hands.

Unless it got particularly warm I tended not to take the gilet off while out riding (I'm lazy like that), preferring to unzip it to avoid overheating. Underarm vents also help to keep you cool.

There's a zipped pocket with a large tab on the upper right chest. It's not spacious enough for a smartphone (which would be too heavy anyway) but is ideal for keys, credit cash or cash.

The pocket also doubles up as a 'pouch for packing the gilet away', though I generally just scrunched it up and stuffed it in my jersey pocket; yep, laziness again. Either way, it packs down to a size a bit bigger than a cricket ball, or maybe a medium-size baking potato or yam (or a mango). Whatever the edible simile, it's compact enough for your pocket.

It's always good to see lots of reflective details on an otherwise muted top, and the Altura doesn't disappoint. In addition to a reflective Altura logo on the front left shoulder, there's reflective piping across the back of both shoulders and in two full-length strips down each side, with a strip on the back of the tall neck rounding things off.

In addition to our 'carbon' top, you can also choose from the much brighter 'lime' or 'burnt orange' colours.

Value

The Altura Windproof Gilet is less expensive than the Galibier GrandTour Foul Weather Gilet that has become Josh's choice for, yes, those truly foul cycling days. That's £69.25.

It's also slightly cheaper than the Izoard Quilted Gilet, also from Galibier, that Dave liked hugely for its warmth, if not its breathability, though that's a slightly different beast.

There are some cheaper options, though. Siobhan found the women's version of the ultralight Van Rysel Windproof gilet from Decathlon virtually faultless when it was just £19.99. The men's version is still less expensive than the Altura, if not quite such a bargain these days at £34.99.

Conclusion

Altura's high-quality windproof gilet has quickly become a favourite for its warmth, comfort and packability. It's ideal for cold, dry rides and showery conditions if not for heavier rain, and should prove useful for a good deal of the year too.

Verdict

Super-warm, wind-resistant and packable gilet that's a great choice for cold, dry rides and showery conditions

