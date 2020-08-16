Alpkit Possum Bikepacking frame bag

The Alpkit Possum is a half-frame bag designed to work alongside water bottles and in as many frames as possible. It creates a stable, light and easy to access storage area, and the highly adjustable straps mean it's very versatile, but the very long cable access port is awkward.

> Buy this online here

The Possum is built from a 4-layer fabric designed to be tough and weatherproof. Alpkit doesn't claim it's fully waterproof as the seams are stitched so could, potentially, leak. It's very resistant, though – the bag took some pretty bad weather and at no point did any significant water get inside.

Available in three lengths – 42, 47 and 52cm – and it's the middling 47cm version we have here. Key to the Possum design are the multiple attachment points – the webbing ladder of strap loops continues all around the bag, so it should work with virtually any bike. It dealt with all the frames we could muster, including those with cable stops and external cabling that could interfere.

There are downsides, though. The straps are quite narrow, meaning you'll need quite a few (and possibly some longer ones too – it is at least cheap and easy to get more Velcro).

The bag also tends to sag on the top if you leave a large gap between straps. I ended up using five – three on the top tube, one on the seat tube and one on the down tube.

The full-length waterproof YKK zips are good quality and easy to use even when riding, largely thanks to the big puller (it even glows in the dark), while zip garages stop them rattling. Sensibly, they open from front to back, which makes it easier to access things on the go.

> Cycling luggage for beginners: find out the best ways to carry stuff on your bike

The Possum opens into the main 3.5L compartment from the left. It's a good size and very usefully swallows the likes of tent poles and pegs, plus food and even some smaller clothes.

On the right there's a second pocket – Alpkit describes it as a 'document' pocket – that's handy for all those documents you're transporting, plus cash, cards, keys, gels or anything else slim you want quick access too.

There's a cable port on the top of the bag, but it's large and the fabric overlap is quite long, so it takes a long cable to snake through. It also means that thin, flexy cables are awkward to insert. It's another potential spot for leaks as well, of course, though it's at least well sheltered by the top tube and the sheer length of the port/fabric overlap.

Our 'medium' bag came in under the claimed weight of 210g at just 172g, making it very competitive against its rivals. The tapered front section fits nicely into the head tube area, and the 47cm length is perfect for medium road and gravel frames. All sizes are the same 5cm width and, so long as the back is not overstuffed, it doesn't interfere with pedalling.

> 17 of the best bikepacking bags — how to choose lightweight luggage

Competition is fairly fierce. The Apidura Mountain Frame Pack uses a similar construction, for instance, though is less flexible and a little heavier for £2 more. Altura's Vortex Waterproof Frame Pack is even lighter than the Alpkit – if again, not as flexible if your frame is awkward – but far cheaper at £49.99.

Premium offerings such as the Rapha Waterproof Frame Pack are only a little more at £85, and this offers a single large pocket and total waterproofing.

The Alpkit Possum is an exceptionally well made bag and, with three sizes, should fit the majority of bikes. It is light with easy-access compartments and has neat touches like zip pullers that glow in the dark. While not fully waterproof, it stands up to heavy rain well, and the quality and stability impress.

Verdict

Light, easy to access and a versatile fit – but not the cheapest

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website